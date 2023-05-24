The latest of Disney's hugely successful line of live-action remakes, Ariel (Halle Bailey) is set to return to theaters for the first time in almost thirty-five years with The Little Mermaid (2023). The Walt Disney Company once again invites audiences to travel under the sea to see Princess Ariel's story unfold like never before. Featuring direction from veteran musical filmmaker Rob Marshall and other roles inhabited by major Hollywood stars like Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch and Javier Bardem as King Triton, the film is bound to be a bona fide hit at the box office.

Though the upcoming and highly anticipated film will have stiff competition against two stand-up comedians on the weekend it releases, The Little Mermaid is destined to show that life is better down where it's wetter under the sea this Summer movie season. To find showtimes and streaming information on Disney's latest big-budget reimagining of an animated classic, here is where you can watch The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Release Date 2023-05-26 Director Rob Marshall Cast Awkwafina, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Halle Bailey Rating PG Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy, Adventure Writers Hans Christian Andersen, Ron Clements, Jane Goldman, David Magee, John Musker

Ariel's quest to go from a mermaid into a human begins anew when The Little Mermaid premieres this Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 26th, 2023. The film will be going up against not one, but two stand-up comedians and their films that weekend, with Sebastian Maniscalco's About My Father and Bert Kreischer's The Machine premiering on the same day. That said, The Little Mermaid will almost certainly be the choice for younger audiences and families.

Is The Little Mermaid Releasing in Theaters?

Just like the original film in 1989, The Little Mermaid will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th. This is good news for Disney fans, as not every live-action remake has gotten a theatrical release. Disney recently released another live-action remake with the critically acclaimed Peter Pan & Wendy, but this return to Neverland didn't get to fly into theaters and arrived via straight-to-streaming on Disney+.

Find Showtimes for The Little Mermaid

To see if The Little Mermaid is playing in a theater near you, check out the following links to find out and buy your tickets in advance:

When Will The Little Mermaid be on Streaming?

It should come as no surprise that The Little Mermaid will undoubtedly be coming to Disney+ at a later date, as the massive streaming service has become a one-stop shop for all manner of Disney-related content. Still, the question remains of when the anticipated reimagining of The Little Mermaid will be coming to Disney+. Well, typically for Disney's theatrical releases, such as their new animated features like Strange World and recent entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, they usually arrive to Disney+ roughly ninety days after the theatrical release begins. That means we can assume that The Little Mermaid will be available to stream on Disney+ sometime in either late August 2023 or early September 2023.

Disney+ currently has two solo subscription options for those who don't yet have access to the prolific streaming platform. The first solo option is the Basic plan, which offers the entire Disney+ library with limited ads for $7.99 USD per month. The second solo option is the Premium plan, which removes ads from the service entirely and allows for select titles to be downloaded for offline viewing, all for $10.99 USD per month.

There are also three Disney Bundle options that package Hulu and/or ESPN+ for an all-in-one collection. The first is Duo Basic, which includes the Base options for both Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99 USD per month. Then there is Trio Basic, which is the same as Duo Basic but with ESPN+ included, costing $12.99 USD per month. Finally, the best bang for your buck is Trio Premium, which removes ads from Disney+ and Hulu (but not ESPN+) and allows the downloading of select titles for offline usage for $19.99 USD per month.

If any of these options sound enticing to you, click here to sign up for Disney+.

When Will The Little Mermaid be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Late Summer and early Fall is also the likely date for a release of The Little Mermaid for Blu-Ray and DVD, though no specific date or timeline has been given at this time. As for a VOD release, the film will likely be available to buy digitally a few weeks before the inevitable streaming release for $20 USD.

Watch the Trailer for The Little Mermaid

The main trailer for The Little Mermaid comes jam-packed with all the iconic visuals you'd expect to see from an adaptation of the beloved story. Ariel saves Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), lamenting about being part of the human world, and making a reluctant deal with Ursula the Sea Witch. All of these are front and center to get eager fans prepped and ready to experience this magical story all over again.

More Live-Action Disney Remakes Like The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is not the first live-action Disney remake and will certainly not be the last. To watch more modern interpretations of these classic films, here are some options that are ready to watch on Disney+:

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) - Just months before The Little Mermaid swims into theaters, we got another story that features mermaids with Peter Pan & Wendy. David Lowery delivers a gorgeous take on the classic Neverland tale, fleshing out many of these characters with engaging backstories and personality that helps differentiate it from the classic it's based on.

The Lion King (2019) - Though there's heated debate on the internet about whether this is a live-action remake or a CG-animated remake, The Lion King is still remembered for bringing Pride Rock to life like never before. Jon Favreau showcases the Shakespearian story of a young lion cub destined to be a king, despite a heartbreaking tragedy initially stopping the young hero from wanting to inherit that responsibility.

The Jungle Book (2016) - Speaking of Jon Favreau, The Lion King likely would not have happened if it weren't for the filmmakers stellar reworking of The Jungle Book. Complete with incredible special effects and bold yet wise changes to the original source material, The Jungle Book reigns supreme as one of the best Disney remakes ever made.

