The Locksmith featuring Crash star Ryan Phillippe and Superman Returns star Kate Bosworth is arriving this week. The plot follows an ex-con and expert locksmith, Miller, who plans to turn his life around after prison. But after an unexpected turn of events, he gets pulled back into the world of crime and corrupt cops, which forces him to use his skills one last time. The all-new action thriller is directed by Nicolas Harvard in his feature film debut. While this is his first directorial as a filmmaker, many might not be aware that Harvard has been an assistant director with movies like Whiplash, Wind River, The Circle, The Contractor, etc., and hit television projects like Yellowstone and The First Lady, among others. The movie is based on an original story by Blair Kroeber, with Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers writing the script along with John Glosser, Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis. Russo also serves as one of the executive producers of the project.

Phillippe stars as the titular locksmith named Miller. The actor has been associated with a long list of popular projects from the mid-2000s, including Academy Award-winning titles like Crash and Gosford Park, as well as television series like Damages. Besides The Locksmith, he is set to appear in two other projects in 2023, including the true-crime drama American Murderer and the biographical drama, Miranda’s Victim, both of which are under production. Starring as Miller’s ex-girlfriend Beth in the crime-action flick is Kate Bosworth, who's perhaps best known for playing Lois Lane in Superman Returns, as well as for her roles in other notable films like Heist, The Devil Has a Name, and, more recently, The Enforcer. The Locksmith also stars Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Charlie Weber (How to Get Away with Murder), Kaylee Bryant (Legacies), Gabriela Quezada (Walker: Independence), and Noel Gugliemi (Mayans M.C.) among others.

To find out how and where you can watch The Locksmith, simply read on for all the details.

When Is The Locksmith Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Locksmith is being released by Screen Media in theaters across the United States on February 3, 2023. However, that's not your only option to watch the movie...

Is The Locksmith Coming on VOD or DVD?

The good news is that The Locksmith is getting both a theatrical and VOD release on the same day. So, in case you don’t want to visit the theaters, you can catch the action-thriller on video-on-demand on February 3, 2023. As for the DVD release of the movie, you won't have to wait long to get The Locksmith on physical media as its DVD and Blu-ray release date is currently set for March 14, 2023. Use the following link to pre-order the movie on Amazon.

Is The Locksmith Releasing on Streaming?

At the moment, there’s no update on whether The Locksmith will be available on streaming or not. But somewhere in the coming months, you can expect the movie to get a streaming release like most other titles. Watch this space for the latest update on the streaming release of the action-thriller.

Watch The Locksmith Trailer

Screen Media released the official trailer of The Locksmith in January 2023. From the trailer, the movie looks like a classic crime-action thriller, with a tense and tight narrative. Although the plotline seems like a familiar trope, the key experience of the movie is going to be in its execution and delivery, which you can expect to be quite well-handled considering the cast members have a strong background in the crime-action genre. A series of slick action sequences with some emotional moments between Miller and his little daughter dominate the trailer, so it’s fair to expect that the style will continue in the rest of the movie as well. The trailer clip also introduces the lead characters played by Phillippe, Bosworth, and Rhames, where Bosworth plays Beth, Miller’s ex and also a detective, which is sure to make things complicated and difficult for Miller. Rhames stars as Miller’s friend who is always by his side, even when he wants to get out of the criminal life and start afresh.

The Locksmith Showtimes

You can use the following links to find The Locksmith showtimes and tickets at a theater near you:

What Is The Locksmith About?

The Locksmith is essentially about an ex-con turning a new leaf, a trope that we all are very familiar with. It is also a common plotline for many classic action and crime thriller films. This is the story of Miller, a brilliant lock-breaker who gets caught after a heist goes awry. After doing his prison time, all he wants to do is start afresh. So, he reconnects with his ex-fiancee, Beth, who is a detective, and tries to build a relationship with his estranged daughter. He uses his only skill and starts working as a locksmith, determined to turn his life around. But after the unexpected disappearance of his daughter, he gets pulled back into the world of crime against his will. To make matters worse, Beth gives him an ultimatum. With his friend, Frank on his side, Miller must see through this tough situation and save his child without getting caught again.

More Ryan Phillippe Movies That You Can Watch Right Now

Following his break with the television series, One Life to Live, Ryan Phillippe has appeared in a host of movies and television shows in 30 years of his acting career, including multiple titles in the action-thriller and crime genres. In 2014, he debuted as a filmmaker, writing, directing, and producing the thriller film Catch Hell, where he also played the protagonist. Here are some of his best movies that you can watch now:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997): The popular slasher thriller of 1997 stars Phillippe as part of an ensemble cast including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Johnny Galecki, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Directed by Jim Gillespie (Venom), the story revolves around four high school friends, who try to cover up an accident and supposedly killing a man, and then get stalked by a hook-wielding killer. The plot is inspired by the urban legend, The Hook, among other hit slashers of the 80s and loosely adapted from Lois Duncan’s eponymous novel from 1973. Despite mixed reviews, I Know What You Did Last Summer was a box office success and spawned two more sequels in the following years and a television series adaptation released by Prime Video in 2021.

Cruel Intentions (1999): Phillippe and his I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar reunite for this romantic drama, also starring Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair. The film is a retelling of the 1782 classic French novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses, by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. Set in New York City, Cruel Intentions follows a group of high school kids. A girl makes a bet with her stepbrother, daring him to sleep with the school headmaster’s daughter. But unexpectedly, he actually starts to fall in love with the said girl. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film was a commercial success and became a cult classic in the following years, also spawning a prequel and a sequel in the early 2000s.

Gosford Park (2001): Another of Phillippe's movies inspired by a French classic, this Academy Award-winning black comedy mystery is directed by Robert Altman and written by Julian Fellowes. Based on Jean Renoir’s La Règle du jeu, Gosford Park stars an ensemble cast with the likes of Stephen Fry, Alan Bates, Richard E. Grant, Helen Mirren, Clive Owen, and Kristin Scott Thomas, among others. The plot follows a party of the rich and famous of England, joined by an American producer, who all meet at the titular house, where a murder occurs and is investigated from the POV of the guests and servants. The film was critically acclaimed for its classic whodunit-style narrative.

