Few things scream "family bonding" like getting kidnapped by the Russian mob. In Sony's upcoming feature The Machine (2023), that's exactly what happens (more or less). Based on the viral story from comedian Bert Kreischer, The Machine chronicles his drunken trip to Russia during college. Twenty years later, that trip catches up to him when he and his estranged father Albert (Mark Hamill) are kidnapped due to something Bert allegedly did. So, caught in a battle with the crime family, Bert and his father retrace young Bert's (Jimmy Tatro) steps, all while attempting to work on their relationship with each other. The Machine was written by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town) and Scotty Landes (Ma), with Peter Atencio (Key and Peele) as the director. Bert Kreischer and his wife LeeAnn Kreischer produced the feature with Atencio, Judi Marmel, and Cale Boyter. It was executive produced by Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley. Alongside Bert Kreischer, Tatro, and Hamill, The Machine stars Iva Babič, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor, Martyn Ford, Mercedes De La Cruz, Robert Maaser, and Amelie Child Villiers.

If you're planning to live vicariously through Bert Kreischer and his Russian adventures, we've compiled all current information on The Machine's theatrical release date and showtimes, streaming debut, DVD release, and more. So here's where you can watch The Machine.

The Machine will have a wide release beginning May 26, 2023. It shares a release date with a number of big hitters, including Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Kandahar starring Gerard Butler, and About My Father starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco. Other movies playing in theaters during the same time frame include Fast X, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, among others.

Is The Machine Coming to Theaters?

Yes, The Machine will debut exclusively in theaters across the United States. Additionally, on May 25, Bert Kresicher will perform a special, live, one-night-only event across 1,000 theaters. Kreischer himself will be performing at a theater in Los Angeles.

Will The Machine Head to Streaming?

Currently, there is no projected streaming date for The Machine. However, it's likely the movie will ultimately land on Netflix following its theatrical run, thanks to a multi-year streaming deal between Sony and Netflix. The deal officially began in 2022, giving Netflix licensing rights to stream upcoming Sony features, as well older titles from the Sony library. Additionally, Netflix is a fitting streaming home for The Machine, since Bert Kreischer has several stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, including the similarly named Bert Kreischer: The Machine.

Will The Machine Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

As with most films that debut in theaters, audiences can likely expect a physical format release of The Machine eventually. No specific on-sale dates for DVD or Blu-ray editions have been announced yet. Further information regarding physical release will potentially not be available until a few weeks following The Machine's theatrical premiere. Additionally, should it also receive Digital and VOD releases, the physical formats will likely not happen until a few weeks after that.

Watch the Trailer for The Machine

The most current trailer for The Machine debuted on February 23, teasing a rowdy and hilarious ride. The trailer begins with a brief rundown of the real story behind the feature. Bert Kreischer mentions how he became involved with the Russian mafia when he was only 22 years old. We then see a young Bert (Jimmy Tatro) on his class trip to Russia, set in 1999. After a warning to NOT speak with his guide Igor, Bert does exactly that, only knowing how to say "I am the machine" in Russian. And, for added pizzazz, actual footage from Kreischer's trip parallels that of the fictional Bert. Things take a tonal shift as the trailer heads to the present day. Bert (played by himself) seems to live a nice life—minus the tense relationship with his father Albert (Mark Hamill), who isn't at all impressed with Bert's romp through Russia. But luckily—or, rather unluckily—Albert will get to experience Russia for himself when the mafia comes looking for "The Machine," who supposedly stole a cherished heirloom from a dangerous mob boss 23 years ago. The second half of the trailer teases a hectic, action-fueled ride for Bert and Albert, who try their best to make it out alive. And there may even be some father-son bonding finally happening in earnest.

