The story of a young woman with a dark past filled with trauma, deceit, and secrecy that just won’t die attracted a lot of readers in 2017. Now, The Marsh King’s Daughter, the adaptation of Karen Dionne’s best-selling book is finally coming to the big screen. The film’s protagonist, Helena, seems to be leading a normal life but what most people don’t know about her is that her father is the infamous Marsh King, a man who kept her mother and herself imprisoned in the wilderness for years. She is able to keep this dark part of her past at bay until her father escapes from prison, and she will soon have to find a strength in herself she did not know was there and vanquish the man who tried to own her. Starring Daisy Ridley who led the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Rey Skywalker and Ben Mendelsohn, the Australian actor famous for his roles on TV shows like Bloodline and movies like Captain Marvel, this new adaptation is set to bring the thrills every fan of the novel was hoping for. For anybody who can’t wait to see this nail-biting flick, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this upcoming suspense adaptation.

The Marsh King's Daughter Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Neil Burger Cast Ben Mendelsohn, Daisy Ridley, Gil Birmingham, Brooklynn Prince Rating R Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery

When Does 'The Marsh King's Daughter' Come Out?

After multiple changes to its initial release date, The Marsh King’s Daughter will make its official release on November 3. Previously meant to be released by STXfilms, the film was shopped to several different distributors after the company’s financial dissolution. Finally, The Marsh King’s Daughter landed at Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions who announced they would be jointly distributing the film across the United States. After delaying its release date of October 6 to avoid competition with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the film has finally settled on its current November date.

Is 'The Marsh King's Daughter' Only in Theaters?

As is true of all Lionsgate Releases, The Marsh King’s Daughter will enjoy a theatrical release. Other films it will be competing against on its opening weekend include the wide release of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Meg Ryan's romantic comedy What Happens Later.

'The Marsh King's Daughter' Showtimes:

You can use the links below to find showtimes for The Marsh King’s Daughter at a theater near you.

Where Will 'The Marsh King's Daughter' Stream?

The Marsh King’s Daughter will eventually be available to stream on Starz which is where all of Lionsgate's films are currently available to stream after their theatrical releases and exclusive VOD windows. Recently, The Blackening was made available on the service, four months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that The Marsh King’s Daughter will likely be available on the service sometime in January 2024.

Lionsgate recently signed a deal with The Roku Channel and Peacock which will give the streamers the right to show their films after their theatrical run. However, it is unknown when The Marsh King’s Daughter will be available on the service. You can get a Peacock membership for $4.99 a month, or you can get a free Roku Channel subscription by paying for a Roku device

.

When Will 'The Marsh King's Daughter' Be on Blu-ray & DVD?

Since The Marsh King’s Daughter is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Lionsgate will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Lionsgate release, The Blackening, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 22, 2023, 67 days after its theatrical release, The Marsh King’s Daughter will probably receive a physical copy in early January.

'The Marsh King’s Daughter' Trailer

The trailer for The Marsh King’s Daughter was released on August 23. Years after escaping her violent past, Helena is living an idyllic and peaceful life with a doting husband and a sweet young daughter. But when the cops arrive at her house one day, her perfect life is shattered. Not only will she have to tell her husband the real truth about her childhood, she will have to do whatever it takes to protect her family in whatever way she can. With her evil and deranged father on the loose, Helena will have to confront the father she thought she knew and the man he has become.

More Movies Like ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ That You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this thriller adaptation, check out these three other films that examine strained family relationships and when love can become criminal.

Room (2015)

In one of the best Oscar-winning performances of the past decade, Brie Larson proved to audiences around the world that she was one of the best actresses of her generation. In Room, Larson plays a young woman known only as Ma, who after being kidnapped and held captive by a strange man as a teenager, is forced to raise her young son in a confined room. Told through the eyes of her son Jack we see how she does everything in her power to protect him from their harsh reality and surround him with enough love and strength to survive.



Elle

Director Paul Verhoeven may be most famous to American audiences for his blockbuster 80s and 90s films like Robocop and Basic Instinct, but his best work is the disturbing thriller, Elle. Starring legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert in the lead role, the film begins when Michele, the CEO of a gaming software company, is attacked in her own home by an unknown assailant. Thanks to her dark family past, she decides not to go to the police and instead embarks on a dangerous and misguided game of cat and mouse with her stalker.



Dogtooth

Today, Yorgos Lanthimos is world-renowned for his work on movies like The Favourite and more recently, Poor Things, but back in 2009 he pushed storytelling to its limit in his most disturbing film, Dogtooth. The movie centers on an isolated Greek family in which three teenagers are forced to stay in their house and are constantly told by their father that almost everything in the outside world including that house cats are extremely dangerous. Because of this, the young adults become increasingly odd, violent, and downright unhinged. It’s no wonder this is the film that earned Lanthimos his first Oscar nomination.

