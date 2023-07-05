Ryan Gosling has been a leading man in our films and in our memes for decades now and for a good reason. From his start on The Mickey Mouse Club to more recent projects like La La Land, Gosling has shown himself to be an amazingly versatile and charismatic actor. As we eagerly await seeing him play Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie, it’s the perfect time to rewatch his turn as Noah in the quintessential tear-jerker romance, The Notebook.

Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook has been bringing audiences to tears since 2004. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the director behind the recently released God is a Bullet, The Notebook did well at the box offices when it came out, but its real power is in its lasting appeal. At one point, The CW was even looking to develop The Notebook into a television series, though unfortunately, that project never happened.

The Notebook’s simple plot is of an older man called Duke (played by James Garner) telling a story to a woman struggling with dementia. The woman is played by an acting great and the mother of Nick Cassavetes, Gena Rowlands. Duke's story tugs heartstrings like few others can. He tells her of Noah (Ryan Gosling), a young and poor lumber mill worker, and his love for the beautiful Allie (Rachel McAdams), the daughter of the wealthy Hamilton family. While the connection between the older couple and the young lovers is relatively apparent, that doesn’t make it any less moving. The double tragedy of lost love and lost memories make The Notebook one of the most devastating love stories we’ve ever seen.

RELATED: Rachel McAdams' Essential Performances from 'The Notebook' to 'Eurovision'

Is The Notebook Available Streaming?

Surprisingly, The Notebook is not currently available on any streamers. The Notebook has been available streaming in the past (with different endings in different regions). It will likely be back in the future, but unfortunately, streaming is not an option for those looking to watch The Notebook.

Is The Notebook Available on Digital?

Image via New Line Cinema

While the film is not currently available on streaming, it is to rent on video-on-demand. If you're looking to watch The Notebook, you can check out your favorite digital platform and rent the film instantly. The Notebook is available on the following digital platforms:

If you're unsure about which platform to choose from, the rental price for all of them is currently the same at $3.99. If you want to watch the film right now, you can click the button below, and it will take you straight to Prime Video.

Rent on Prime Video

When Was The Notebook Released in Theaters?

Image via New Line Cinema

The Notebook initially hit theaters on June 25, 2004. The film grossed $118.2 million on a $29 million budget. In a fantastic turn of events, the small-budget romance film would later become a cult classic. The Notebook is the romance that defined a generation of moviegoers.

RELATED: ‘The Notebook’ to ‘The Last Song’: Every Nicholas Sparks Adaptation Ranked

Is The Notebook Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

The Notebook is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. The film is also available on Blu-ray and DVD as part of a set with The Lucky One. The Lucky One is a film about a romance between a former Marine who is struggling with PTSD (Zac Efron) and a single mother (Taylor Schilling). The two films sound like they make for an emotional double feature.

Buy on Amazon

Watch the Trailer for The Notebook

If you need a refresher on what the film entails, here is the first trailer for The Notebook. Also, below is the film's official synopsis.

In 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are desperately in love. But her parents don't approve. When Noah goes off to serve in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love affair. In the interim, Allie becomes involved with another man (James Marsden). But when Noah returns to their small town years later, on the cusp of Allie's marriage, it soon becomes clear that their romance is anything but over.

More Tragic Romances like The Notebook

Image via Paramount Pictures

Titanic (1997) - Titanic, like The Notebook, is the story of a romance between a wealthy young woman and a lower-class man. It is between Rose (Kate Winslet), a recently engaged first-class passenger on the Titanic traveling with her fiance, and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young man who won third-class passage on the ship in a card game. James Cameron beautifully captures Jack and Rose’s doomed romance in this Best Picture-winning film. There's a reason people still tear up when they hear the film's theme, Celine Dion's powerful song "My Heart Will Go On."

Watch on Paramount+

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) - Based on the book of the same name by John Green, The Fault in Our Stars is the story of Hazel Grace (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort), two teens who meet at a cancer support group. The pair quickly bond over their love of literature and become fascinated with trying to track down their favorite reclusive author. Slowly, and then all at once, this movie works its way into the hearts of audiences everywhere. And while we may have seen the tragic ending coming a mile away, that doesn't make it any less devastating.

Watch on Max

A Walk to Remember (2002) - A Walk to Remember, like The Notebook, was based on a Nicholas Sparks novel, this one focused on the love between Landon (Shane West) and Jamie (Mandy Moore). Landon, a popular troublemaker, finds himself falling in love with his classmate Jamie, the quiet daughter of the local minister. Despite the chemistry, Jamie is reluctant to date Landon as she has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer. While the plot points are often predictable, the acting makes you care about Jamie and Landon’s story and love.

Watch on Peacock