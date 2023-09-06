Great news, horror fans: Valak is back. That's right, the demonic nun - who first unleashed terror upon audiences in 2016's The Conjuring 2 and later starred in her own feature film titled The Nun in 2018 (a testament to her popularity among Conjuring fans) - is set to return to the big screen very soon. Set four years after the events of The Nun and serving as a direct sequel, The Nun II once again follows Sister Irene as she faces her evil tormentor, Valak.

The movie begins in 1950s France, with the grisly murder of a local priest catching the attention of Sister Irene. As she begins to investigate, Sister Irene soon comes to a bone-chilling yet familiar realization: the murder was committed by something inhuman, something that is now spreading its evil across a boarding school filled with petrified children. Sister Irene must again rely on her courage and bravery to save those Valak is determined to bring to a violent end.

Reprising their roles are Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story) as Sister Irene, Bonnie Aarons (Mrs. Davis) as Valak/The Nun, and Jonas Bloquet (Marie Antoinette) as Frenchie. Joining them is Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia) as Marcella and Storm Reid (Euphoria) as Sister Debra. Other cast members include Katelyn Rose Downey (Clean Sweep), Maxime Elias-Menet (L'amour (presque) parfait), Leontine d'Oncieu (Balthazar), and Anouk Darwin Homewood in her feature film debut.

The Nun II Release Date 2023-09-08 Director Michael Chaves Cast Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga

When Is 'The Nun II' Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Nun II will be released exclusively in theaters across the United States and many other locations across the globe on September 8, 2023.

Fans in some locations, however, will have to wait a little longer to see the movie on the big screen. The Nun II will be released in Belgium and France on September 13, in Germany on September 21, and in Japan on October 13, 2023.

'The Nun II' Tickets and Showtimes

You can use the following links below to check for showtimes and theater availability at venues near you:

When Is 'The Nun II' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Regarding when and where The Nun II will be available to stream, there's no news at present.

However, the movie's distribution company, Warner Bros. Pictures, leads us to speculate The Nun II will likely be hosted on Max when the time comes. 2018's The Nun is currently available to stream on Max with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

Additionally, some Warner Bros. movies are currently available to stream via Hulu, including The Conjuring Universe's Annabelle and James Wan's Malignant. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

When Will 'The Nun II' Be Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

As of right now, we don't know. While the film will eventually land on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, Warner Bros has not yet revealed a specific date as to when that would be. The first Nun film also premiered in theaters in early September and was released on Blu-ray and DVD in December. Our best guess is that the sequel will follow a similar path and will be available around the holiday season.

Watch 'The Nun II' Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for The Nun II on their official YouTube channel on July 6, 2023. The trailer begins with Frenchie - now working at the cursed boarding school - suffering an unexplained collapse in the school's courtyard. Without giving too much away about The Nun's ending, it seems Frenchie is finally suffering the effects of what happened to him during the 2018 movie's hair-raising conclusion. This is witnessed by a student, Sophie, who begins to suspect that something evil has made its presence known on the grounds. Soon, Sister Irene is called to the school where she is seen interviewing Sophie. The girl tells Irene "something" is here, something "that's not meant to be". Throughout the trailer, we see Valak's apparition appearing with increasing frequency, terrifying a group of girls roaming the halls at night. Additionally, the trailer hints that we will see more of Valak's long-awaited backstory: a priest reveals that the demon Valak was once an angel, rejected by god and stripped of power. With Sister Irene now aware of what Valak wants, will she be able to banish her tormentor back to hell once more?

What Is the Background of 'The Nun II'?

The Nun II serves as a direct sequel to 2018's The Nun, both of which are installments in The Conjuring Universe. The two Nun movies center on the character of Valak, a demonic nun first seen terrorizing paranormal experts Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in 2016's The Conjuring 2.

Despite what has been widely reported, we can confirm that The Nun II marks the eighth - not the ninth - installment of The Conjuring Universe, as we recently learned that The Curse of La Llorona is not part of the franchise.

More Movies Like 'The Nun II' That You Can Watch Right Now

The Nun (2018) - Whether you need a refresh before the hotly anticipated sequel or you're just about to dive into the lore of Valak for the first time, The Nun is a great place to start. The movie begins in 1952 in Romania's Saint Cartha's monastery. After Sister Victoria (Charlotte Hope) is found hanging by the neck after an encounter with an unseen evil, The Vatican is on high alert. Father Burke (Demian Bichir) and Sister Irene (Farmiga), a young nun in her novitiate, travel to the site of the incident and meet with Frenchie (Bloquet), a local villager who delivers supplies to the monastery. Together, the three come face to face with Valak, battling true evil as they fight to stay alive.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) - Serving as the fourth installment in The Conjuring Universe, Annabelle: Creation begins with husband and wife Samuel (Anthony LaPaglia) and Esther Mullins (Miranda Otto) grieving the recent loss of their daughter, Annabelle. Twelve years later, the couple decides to open their sprawling home to a group of orphan girls and their supervisor, Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman). The girls are told to make themselves at home but to never go into Annabelle's locked bedroom. However, Janice (Talitha Bateman) is unable to explore the grounds with the other girls due to her disability after contracting polio, and she soon grows bored and lonely. Breaking the all-important rule, Janice ventures into Annabelle's room, accidentally unleashing a demon that wreaks terror upon the household.

Prey for the Devil (2022) - Due to a global epidemic of demonic possessions, exorcism schools are reopened in the hope of training priests to banish a quickly spreading evil. Gifted nun Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) is determined to join their crusade, even though nuns are forbidden from performing exorcisms. Soon, Ann's gifts - as well as her past connection to the subject at hand - catch the attention of Father Quinn (Colin Salmon). Quinn vouches for Ann, and the pair is thrust into a terrifying battle for the soul of a troubled young girl.

