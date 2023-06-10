It’s hard to stay calm whenever The Office runs on TV or stream. NBC’s classic and award-winning sitcom is one of those handful and rare shows that we would and could happily watch over and over without ever feeling bored. For nearly 20 years (and still counting), the quirky bunch of the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch has not only made us laugh out loud or cringe in a funny way, but also taught us valuable life lessons, a thing or two about working in a small office setup, and how to deal with a boss like Michael Scott.

It’s been a decade since its final episode aired, but the sitcom remains an all-time fan favorite, thanks to its next-doorish, realistic characters and their trivialities and antics. Soon after its premiere, The Office garnered a huge following and, as of today, is synonymous with its ensemble cast and their characters that have become household names. Like its original inspiration, The Office US is also filmed in a single-camera set up to make it look candid, which was unique and innovative for its time. With its award-winning cast performance, innovative narrative, and exploring every subgenre in comedy, The Office is a classic show that deserves to be watched probably several times across your lifetime. How? Here’s a quick guide to help you find out where, when, and how to watch The Office.

The Office Release Date 2005-03-24 Cast Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, B.J. Novak, Creed Bratton, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms Main Genre Sitcom Genres Sitcom Rating TV-14 Seasons 9

When did The Office Premiere?

The Office premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005, and ran through May 16, 2013, with a total of nine seasons.

What is The Office About?

For those yet to get acquainted with this sitcom, The Office US edition is an adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name, developed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Created by Greg Daniels for NBC, the mockumentary sitcom follows a similar concept, featuring the everyday lives of the employees at the Scranton, PA branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Gervais, Merchant, and Daniels also served as the original executive producers, with other people serving in the following years. Led by Michael Scott, the office’s regional manager, the Scranton branch and its oddball team of salespeople, receptionist/s, accounting, and HR go through hilarious misadventures and shenanigans every day. Despite being told in a comedic narrative, the show centers on themes of social awkwardness and clumsiness, ego clashes, office romance, the tedium of the daily grind, desperation, frustration, and various trifles of human behavior.

Steve Carell leads the cast in his award-winning, dramatic portrayal of the head of the office, Michael Scott. The rest of the diverse cast of The Office includes Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak (with Novak and Kaling also serving as Executive producers for later seasons), Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, and Ed Helms forming the core Scranton team. In the later seasons, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan, James Spader, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate joined the team in various roles.

Where is The Office Streaming?

You can now binge-watch all nine seasons of The Office on Peacock. The series was earlier streaming on Netflix. Since 2021, NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock, has added the hit sitcom to its library. Not only does the streamer have all nine seasons, but they also have superfan episodes. These versions are extended cuts of The Office and feature never-before-seen footage; making it feel like you're experiencing the show for the first time. If you are not subscribed to Peacock yet, then The Office might be the best reason to onboard the streamer. You can subscribe to their Premium plan for $4.99 and the Premium Plus Plan for $9.99, both of which allow you to access their vast library of shows and movies across all genres and other shows like The Office, namely, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc. In territories outside the US, the series is available primarily on Netflix.

Watch The Office Trailer

Why watch a trailer when you can take a glance at some of the best moments of the entire series? Released by Peacock a few months ago, this clip titled “Top 10 Most Searched For Clips of ALL TIME” highlights some of the wildest, craziest, and whackiest shenanigans of the team from each season of The Office in less than 20 minutes. We promise this will make you want to watch all nine seasons!

How Many Episodes Does The Office Have?

The Office spanned nine seasons and 201 episodes between 2004 and 2013, with an unforgettable series finale airing on May 16, 2013. Each episode ran for an average of 20.5 minutes. However, Season 2 introduced the concept of “super-sized” episodes with the season finale, which runs for 28 minutes, followed by the occasional hour-long episodes introduced in Season 3.

Peacock is also currently streaming “superfan episodes” for seasons one through six and plans to do the same for other seasons as well. These episodes run longer than the original ones and include extended scenes and bonus features. The superfan Episodes are exclusive to Peacock and not available anywhere else.

Here's the complete season and episode guide for The Office –

Season 1: March – April 2005, 6 episodes

Season 2: September 2005 – May 2006; 22 episodes

Season 3: September 2006 – May 2007; 25 episodes

Season 4: September 2007 – May 2008; 19 episodes

Season 5: September 2008 – May 2009; 29 episodes

Season 6: September 2009 – May 2010; 26 episodes

Season 7: September 2010 – May 2011; 26 episodes

Season 8: September 2011 – May 2012; 24 episodes

Season 9: September 2012 – May 2013; 25 episodes.

Is The Office Available on Digital?

The Office can be almost called “omnipresent” and available everywhere, in every format. The series is also available to rent or buy on various platforms besides streaming. You can get all nine series of The Office on Apple TV+ in HD for $99.99. The series is also available on Amazon for $12.49 per season and on Google Play between $9.99 to $29.99 per season.

Is The Office Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

All seasons of The Office are available on DVD, released between August 2005 and September 2014. The home media versions include several deleted scenes, cast and crew commentary, gag reels, bloopers, and more. In November 2020, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment released the complete series on Blu-ray.

What is the Legacy of The Office?

The American edition of The Office is an adaptation of the eponymous British sitcom series that ran on BBC Two for two seasons. Created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the mockumentary sitcom follows the day-to-day lives of the employees at the Slough branch of Wernham Hogg paper company, where Gervais stars as the central character David Brent. Greg Daniels of King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation (also considered one of the best workplace sitcoms) fame created the US adaptation in 2004, with Steve Carell portraying David Brent’s American counterpart, Michael Scott. The series’ success led to several regional adaptations in other markets, but The Office US edition remains the most successful. The show’s first season received mixed reviews but soon garnered a fan following and increased viewership with the following seasons, with season five becoming the highest-viewed season. Nominated for several awards, the sitcom has won 30 awards including four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe Award for Carell's performance. In 2016, the series was named “one of the 100 greatest television shows of all time” by Rolling Stone magazine.

Apart from its critical and commercial success, The Office has established a substantial cultural influence and a cult following in the years that followed. The show has even redefined Scranton, with the Dunder Mifflin logo gracing various city landmarks.