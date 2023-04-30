It has been five years since the last season of The Originals (2013-2018) aired, but it still draws attention and viewership from fans and even new audiences, thanks to its high ratings. The first major spin-off of The Vampire Diaries series and adapted from the eponymous novels by L.J. Smith, The Originals is based on the character Klaus from the books and created for The CW by Julie Plec. Plec is also best known for creating, developing, writing, producing, and being the showrunner for The Vampire Diaries as well as for The Originals. The spin-off series is also considered to be the first television expansion of the franchise from its parent show. The Originals follows the vampire-werewolf hybrid, Klaus Mikaelson, and his power-hungry, thousands-of-years-old family who settle down in the French Quarter of New Orleans. With a goal to take back the city they built ages ago, the family gets involved in supernatural politics as they encounter old friends and new enemies.

The supernatural fantasy drama premiered in October 2013 and ran for five seasons, until 2018. During its run, The Originals became a highly popular series among its fans, especially young adults, clocking an average of 2 million viewers for every season. The CW renewed the series in 2017 for its fifth and final season, which aired from April to August 2018. The first season of the series was also nominated at the 2014 Emmy Awards, with several nominations for Teen Choice Awards in the following years. The first season earned lead cast member, Joseph Morgan, a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New Series, for his portrayal of Klaus.

For those who love all things supernatural, particularly vampires and werewolves, this hit series is kind of a must-watch. And if you are a fan of The Vampire Diaries and never watched The Originals, then you are at the right place. To make it convenient for you, we have put together a quick guide for you to find out where, when, and how you can watch The Originals.

When Did The Originals Air?

The Originals premiered its first season on The CW on October 3, 2013, followed by its second season premiere on October 6, 2014, and its third season on October 8, 2015. Between Seasons 3 and 4, there was a longer gap, of almost a year, with the fourth season returning on March 17, 2017. The fifth and final season of The Originals was released on April 18, 2018.

Where Is The Originals Streaming?

Fortunately, all five seasons of The Originals are now available for streaming so you can catch all your favorite characters/actors of this popular series without any breaks. The Originals, Seasons 1 through 5, are currently streaming on Netflix and on Direct TV.

If you do not have a standard Netflix subscription, you can also watch the show through Netflix Basic with Ads plan. It is essentially like the Netflix Basic Plan but for $7 per month, which allows you one stream at a time but with commercials. However, you cannot download any content or access the streamer’s complete library which you can do with their regular subscription plans.

How Many Episodes Does The Originals Have?

During the course of the series, The Originals aired 92 episodes in total, spread across its five seasons, with each episode running for 40 – 42 minutes. Seasons 1 through 3 had 22 episodes each. But Seasons 4 and 5 had fewer episodes, with 13 in each.

Here’s a quick overview of all the seasons:

Pilot: "The Originals" - April 25, 2013

Directed by Chris Grismer, written by Julie Plec.

The Originals Season 1: 2013 – 2014, 22 episodes

The Originals Season 2: 2014 – 2015, 22 episodes

The Originals Season 3: 2015 – 2016, 22 episodes

The Originals Season 4: March – June 2017, 13 episodes

The Originals Season 5: April – August 2018, 13 episodes

What Is The Originals About?

The Originals is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and focuses on one family, particularly the Mikaelson siblings – Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah (Claire Holt). Their family is known to be the world’s “original vampires” (not hard to guess where the show’s title came from). Klaus is an exception, being both a vampire and a werewolf, making him an Original Hybrid, and he is the main protagonist of the story. The series begins with the three siblings returning to New Orleans for the first time since their family built it and left. While they were gone, Klaus’s former protégé and Rebekah’s former lover Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) took control of the city. Now, Klaus wants to take him down and reclaim the city that once belonged to his family.

Can You Watch The Originals Without Netflix?

Although all five seasons of The Originals are available for streaming on Netflix, you can also catch the hit fantasy series on Direct TV. And alternatively, you can also buy all five seasons of the supernatural fantasy series on Apple TV, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play.

Other Shows In The Vampire Diaries Universe and Where To Watch Them

The Vampire Diaries is a popular media franchise known for its expansive, interconnected universe of television series, comic books, web shows, short stories, and more. The Originals and its further spin-off Legacies make for an integral part of that universe.

The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

Adapted from L.J. Smith’s eponymous young adult novel series, The Vampire Diaries is the first television adaptation in the franchise, developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. The series ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. Set in a fictional town in Virginia, the supernatural teen drama follows the life of the orphaned teenager Elena Gilbert, who falls in love with a 162-year-old vampire named Stephan Salvatore. But when Stefan’s older brother returns to the town, Elena’s life and romance get complicated, and she discovers that Stephan’s former lover is her lookalike. The series was highly popular among fans and won several awards during its run. The Vampire Diaries is available for streaming from Seasons 1 through 8, on HBO Max, HBO Max on Prime, Peacock Premium, and Direct TV.

Legacies (2018-2022)

In May 2018, ahead of The Originals' final season finale, the network announced a spin-off series titled Legacies, also to be created by Julie Plec. The series focuses on Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the 17-year-old daughter of Klaus, who is descended from a long line of powerful witches, werewolves, and vampires and has quite a complicated "legacy". She and her friends join the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, where they learn to hone and control their supernatural abilities. The fantasy drama series also features several characters from both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. All four seasons of Legacies are now available for streaming on Netflix and Direct TV.

