From Gladiator to Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe is known for playing unusual roles and portraying them exceptionally. And the Academy Award-winning actor is doing it once again in The Pope’s Exorcist, in a role we have never seen him play before. Crowe leads the cast as Father Gabriele Amorth, a character based on the eponymous real-life priest who was the official exorcist of the Vatican appointed by the Pope. In his lifetime, Amorth had performed (and documented) thousands of exorcisms and founded the International Association of Exorcists. The Pope’s Exorcist is adapted from Father Amorth’s personal anecdotes as penned in his memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

The plot of the horror film follows the priest’s investigation into the demonic possession of a young boy, which leads him to uncover centuries-old secrets and conspiracies by the Vatican.

The Pope’s Exorcist is helmed by Julius Avery, the director of Samaritan, Overlord, and Son of a Gun; and written by Michael Petroni (The Book Thief), and Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), from a story by Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings. Among other cast members, the film also stars Daniel Zovatto (It Follows) as Father Esquibel, Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) as Julia, Franco Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2) as The Pope, Laurel Marsden (Ms. Marvel) as Amy, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Henry, Cornell John (Gangs of London) as Bishop Lumumba, and Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as the voice of the Demon.

Stories of exorcism and exorcists are not unfamiliar to fans and have been fodder for horror and supernatural films for decades. But considering The Pope’s Exorcist retells real-life events as seen by a priest, the film is sure to add a new dimension to the conventional demon vs. priest trope. As the film arrives in theaters this April, check out the guide below and find out how you can watch The Pope’s Exorcist and when and where you can watch it.

When Is The Pope’s Exorcist Releasing?

Sony Pictures is releasing The Pope’s Exorcist on April 14, 2023.

Will The Pope's Exorcist Be in Theaters?

Yes, The Pope's Exorcist will play exclusively in theaters on April 14, 2023.

Is The Pope’s Exorcist Available on Streaming?

There’s no word on the streaming release of The Pope’s Exorcist yet. As of now, the film is slated for only a theatrical release. So, if you are expecting to watch it on your couch hiding behind your pillow, then you might have to postpone that plan and head to the theaters. However, since this film is a Sony production, it falls under the production company’s deal with Netflix, where all theatrical releases by Sony Pictures end up on Netflix a few months after the premiere. So, The Pope’s Exorcist might also follow suit. So, stay tuned for the latest update/s on the streaming release of The Pope's Exorcist.

Is The Pope’s Exorcist Available on VOD/DVD?

Presently, there’s no news on the VOD release of The Pope’s Exorcist. Neither is there any update on the physical media release of the film. The only available option to watch this movie is to head to your local theaters.

Watch The Pope’s Exorcist Trailer

In the official trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist, released on February 22, 2023, we see Crowe’s Father Amorth battle the devil and his unholy powers as he takes on a young boy, while also learning about long-hidden secrets of the Vatican. And for reasons unknown (which will hopefully be revealed in the film) the demon only wants to be summoned by the priest. We also learn that Father Amorth is appointed directly by the Pope, despite questions and controversies surrounding his skills and experiences of exorcism.

Looking at the trailer, you might find the overarching tone of The Pope’s Exorcist similar to other exorcism classics like The Exorcist, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Rosemary’s Baby, and some more modern titles like The Conjuring or Prey for the Devil. However, The Pope’s Exorcist differs from these popular films in the genre in its narrative and the fact that the plot is derived from the real-life experiences of a priest who worked as an exorcist. So, while it is supernatural fiction on one hand, it’s also sort of a biographical story on the other.

Loaded with graphic visuals of horror, supernatural elements, demonic violence, and ominous characters, the trailer of this historical horror film is right on point with the theme, coupled with Crowe’s grave and firm delivery, as is the actor’s signature style in roles like these. The frightening part of the plot is also balanced by intrigue and adventure as Father Amorth sets out to unearth the deep-buried church secrets that could help him solve the case. The Pope’s Exorcist is sure to terrify you to your core, but will also intrigue you with the mysteries of the Vatican. As the trailer ends, it leaves us with the question, “Imagine what could happen if the devil possesses the soul of the pope’s exorcist?”

What Is The Pope’s Exorcist About?

The Pope’s Exorcist is a supernatural horror thriller film, based on the life and works of Father Gabriele Amorth, an Italian Catholic priest and an official exorcist of the Diocese of Rome. Amorth claimed that during his lifetime, he performed tens of thousands of exorcisms, which he documented in his memoirs, which in turn, form the basis of the film. While the church raised many questions about Amorth, he worked at the behest of the Pope himself and helped several people from possessions of the devil.

Although there are many incidents and anecdotes penned in Amorth’s memoirs, The Pope’s Exorcist focuses only on one case, where the priest has to deal with the Satan possessing a young boy, and where he experiences a personal vendetta from the devil himself. The film explores Amorth’s endeavors in fighting off the demonic power and saving the boy. And while doing so, he also uncovers astonishing secrets buried in the depths of the Vatican (quite literally) and the church’s involvement with the said demon, among other conspiracies that they have kept hidden for centuries, and determines to discover the truth.