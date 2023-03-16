The 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, was a historical moment in the awards show's history for a variety of reasons. The Academy Awards are simply a celebration of the best of the past year of cinema, shining a light on the most talented artists the world of film has to offer. Films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Whale scored big wins during the ceremony, along with plenty of big surprises. Of course, it is vital that the year's most popular movies are celebrated with their deserved fanfare, but the Academy Awards can also act as the launch pad for titles that many of us had possibly not been aware of previously. This year's nominations have shone a light on some fantastic movies made by lesser-known filmmakers, with one movie, in particular, making history. The Quiet Girl was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, and, in doing so, became the first ever Irish language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

This is a great stride in the recognition of Irish film and Irish filmmakers, but also for foreign language film in general, as the Academy's celebratory net is slowly being cast wider. So, with The Quiet Girl now posing as one of the more unsuspected names on everyone's lips following the nominations, here is where or indeed how you can watch it.

Is The Quiet Girl in Theaters?

The Quiet Girl hit theaters late in 2022, but thankfully the film is back playing in select theaters across the US.

Is The Quiet Girl Available on Streaming or On-Demand?

Unfortunately, The Quiet Girl is not currently on any streaming services or available to rent on-demand. There has also been no set date as to when the film will be available on demand.

Super LTD, the distributor of the film, is a subsidiary of Neon, a company that has an output agreement with Hulu. So, with that in mind, it is possible we may see it end up on Hulu in the coming months, and many potential fans of this film will likely be desperate to see it do so.

What Is The Quiet Girl About?

Based on the short story Foster by Claire Keegan, the film takes us back to the summer of 1981 and follows the coming-of-age story of nine-year-old Cáit. The official plot synopsis reads:

"Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one"

As one of several siblings, and with a father who prefers to fade into the background of the family unit, our protagonist is sent away once her mother finds out she is once again pregnant. This gives Cáit the opportunity to experience what a functioning, happy household may feel like and offers her the chance to reflect and grow beyond her difficult upbringing.

As quoted in The Irish Post, writer and director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí said:

“We are honored beyond words that An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl has been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards. This is a truly historic and meaningful moment for Irish film, the Irish people and the Irish language. Never before has an Irish film been nominated in this category. Never before has Irish-language art been given such a platform. This film has been an extraordinary labor of love, and it has been a joy to see audiences the world overtake it into their hearts.”

Is There a Trailer for The Quiet Girl?

Yes there is, and it can be watched below:

The trailer only adds to the feeling given by the plot synopsis and creates a sense of warmth and homeliness. Even in the less than the two-minute trailer, one feels as if they are viewing this world through a young person's eyes, with the relationship between both of her foster parents beautifully realized and often painfully and touchingly relatable. Given the critical quotes appearing during the trailer and added to the knowledge of the Academy Award nomination, this truly looks to be an unmissable piece of cinema.

Who Is in The Quiet Girl?

As a film with a smaller budget and a focus on foreign language representation, the cast list may contain names unfamiliar to many. Despite this, along with the script and cinematography to name just two, the acting talent on screen has been a great factor in this film's success. So, it is only right that their names are celebrated and remembered for their incredible work. Included in this triumphant ensemble are Carrie Crowley who plays Eibhlín Cinnsealach, Andrew Bennett who plays Seán Cinnsealach, the wonderful Catherine Clinch who plays our protagonist Cáit, Michael Patric who plays Athair Cháit, and Kate Nic Chonaonaigh who plays Máthair Cháit. This is only a small representation of the great combined talent that plays an enormous part in this movie's triumph.

How Has The Quiet Girl Been Received?

Alongside its ground-breaking Academy Award nomination, The Quiet Girl has been steadily reaching enormous feats of achievement. It broke box-office records for an Irish language film on opening weekend and has even gone on to become the highest-grossing Irish language film of all time already. The film has already picked up countless International film festival awards, including wins in Berlin, Dublin, Taipei, and Valladolid, a 3rd place Audience award in Sydney, and 8 wins at the IFTAs. It was also nominated for several awards at the London Film Critics' Circle including breakthrough filmmaker and young performer of the year, and it won Best Foreign Language Film, it also received two nominations at the BAFTAs. Collider's own Emma Kiely raved about the film, writing in her review: