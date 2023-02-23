His bags are packed, he’s ready to go. Well, sort of. Eugene Levy is breaking the fourth wall and bringing his comedic chops to couches across the world as he treks to places he’s never been before. The Reluctant Traveler, the new travel docuseries, takes us through snow and sunshine alongside an out-of-his-element Levy as he explores new heights. An Emmy-Award-winning comedian, Eugene Levy has had a major influence over the comedic landscape throughout the past 25 years. Like many successful comedians, he began by performing at the renowned comedy club The Second City in Toronto, Canada, and went on to greater levels of success from there. A frequent collaborator of director Christopher Guest, he co-starred alongside his longtime comedy partner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek) in three of his films, Waiting for Guffman (1996), Best in Show (2000), and A Mighty Wind (2003). Additionally, he’s starred in the American Pie (1999-2012) franchise and found fame with a new generation thanks to the massively successful Emmy-Award-winning CBC sitcom Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020). Reuniting with O’Hara for the series, he co-starred alongside Annie Murphy (Kevin Can Go F**K Himself) and his real-life son Daniel Levy (Happiest Season).

In The Reluctant Traveler, Levy is all on his own as he embarks on various sightseeing trips all over the globe, and alongside his luggage, he’s also packing his impeccable comedic timing and killer one-liners. Going everywhere from Tokyo to Antarctica, Levy is a self-proclaimed introvert who would love nothing more than to stay in and have a lowkey night from the comfort of his own home. The series is relying on that as it drops him into unfamiliar places, with dangerous wildlife, terrain, and a punchline or two.

In addition to starring in the travel series, Levy is also executive producing. David Brindley is co-executive producing alongside Levy. While it's mostly a one-man show, Levy will not always be alone on his eight trips around the world. It’s become a family affair as his daughter, actress Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek), accompanies him on some of his journeys alongside his wife, Deborah Divine. The glaring absence is that of his son and fellow Emmy Award winner Daniel Levy, but maybe he’ll join him on future adventures somewhere down the line. For now, here’s everything you need to know to watch the series.

When and Where to Watch The Reluctant Traveler

The Reluctant Traveler debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 24. There will be a total of eight episodes, and each installment will focus on a different location Levy is traveling to. To watch, viewers need a subscription to Apple TV+. The monthly subscription cost is $6.99/ month, and that includes all Apple TV+ original content, including films and television series. In addition to original content, Apple TV+ subscriptions also include Friday Night Baseball, courtesy of the MLB.

Watch the Frigid, Burning Hot, and Dizzying Trailer for The Reluctant Traveler

A baffled, befuddled, and bemused Eugene Levy finds himself in beautiful, frigid, and otherworldly places and asks one question. Why? While some people would smile and think they must have found heaven, Levy is miles out of his comfort zone and more than just a bit reluctant.

Levy is a simple man. In the trailer for The Reluctant Traveler, he confides he’d much rather be indoors than travel to unknown locations. Throwing on winter jackets, binoculars, and swim trunks, Levy takes viewers with him as he goes to locations such as South Africa and Costa Rica in extreme conditions. The shots are at times dizzying from helicopter flights and safari rides where Levy gets closer than he’d ever want to be to majestic animals such as lions and rhinos. The trailer also insinuates that the series is about more than just visiting beautiful places and staying at luxurious locations. Levy also learns about new cultures, the importance of wildlife preservation, climate change, and treating the earth with kindness.

What Is The Reluctant Traveler About (And Where Is Eugene Levy Going)?

The Reluctant Traveler is a docu-series that Canadian native and comedian Eugene Levy hosts while exploring different cultures around the world. The goal of the series is to immerse viewers in unfamiliar surroundings and raise awareness about social issues, the climate crisis, and various endangered species. It may sound straightforward, but as the title ensures, there is a twist, since Levy has never considered himself to be a great explorer. Putting himself in situations he typically never would, the comedian finds humor in his discomfort as he learns everything from learning how to ice fish in Finland, to the current crisis of the Rhinoceros nearing extinction in South Africa due to the ongoing threat of poaching. Traveling to eight locations in total, the series will feature Tokyo, Costa Rica, South Africa, Antarctica, Lisbon, Utah, Maldives, and Finland in its first season.

More Shows like The Reluctant Traveler to Explore Next

Sometimes the best way to learn about a new culture is through the stomach. Actor, chef, and food connoisseur Stanley Tucci makes the case for just that as he explores the various regions of Italy by visiting acclaimed and little-known restaurants in Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (2021-2022). A CNN original, Tucci goes back to his roots and learns about his heritage as he treks across the beautiful country and converses with chefs while trying pasta, pastries, and wines. Though intoxicating, the series is more than just mouthwatering shots of food. The heart of Searching for Italy is about the people who make the food, and the stories behind how these recipes came to be in a country rich with history.

Or get wild with Zac Efron and his Netflix original travel series, Down to Earth With Zac Efron (2020-present). Efron has always been vocal about his passion for helping preserve nature and wildlife, and his philanthropic efforts are put to the test in the adventurous series. Serving as the host and narrating along the way, Efron focuses on the three major themes of food, water, and energy as he travels across the world. Devouring everything from pasta to pesticides, Efron witnesses firsthand how our world is changing and learns from environmentalists how he and viewers can help to make the earth a more sustainable place.

Hungry? Antsy? Need to stretch your legs and curb some cravings at the same time? Ugly Delicious has you covered. A cross between a food and travel docu-series all rolled into one, host and chef David Chang ventures across America and the world while trying mouthwatering cuisine. Exploring societal and cultural problems along the way, Chang varies it up by tasting everything from quesadillas to fried chicken as he places his professional skills in the backseat to learn from acclaimed chefs about the craft. It’s an endearing and satisfying watch, and it’s highly recommended to have a delicious snack while watching.

