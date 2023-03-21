If Stranger Things’ Will Byers warmed your heart, then The Tutor’s Jackson is going to creep you out like nothing else. From a vulnerable victim of alien monsters to a threatening teenager, Noah Schnapp has come a long way in his career and The Tutor is proof. The latest psychological mystery thriller also stars Garrett Hedlund as the titular tutor, Ethan, and Victoria Justice as Ethan's girlfriend.

The plot of The Tutor follows Ethan, a tutor who takes up a job to teach Jackson, the son of a billionaire. Soon, things take a dark turn when Ethan realizes that his student is abnormally obsessed with him and his personal life, to the point of putting himself and Ethan’s life in danger. The cast also features Michael Aaron Milligan, Kabby Borders, Kamran Shaikh, Ekaterina Baker, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, and Exie Booker in various roles.

The thriller movie is directed by Jordan Ross, who has previously directed Thumper and True Life, and is written by actor and screenwriter Ryan King, who is best known for his roles in the television series Platonic and Person of Interest. Releasing this week, The Tutor is billed as a “powerful suspense thriller” and looks sure to satisfy the thriller buff in you.

Read on to find out how, when, and where you can watch The Tutor when it arrives.

When Is The Tutor Coming to Movie Theaters?

Released by Vertical Entertainment, The Tutor is premiering in theaters on March 24, 2023.

Watch The Tutor Trailer

The official trailer of The Tutor was released on March 1, 2023, and it looks very dark and intense like any good suspense thriller should. There is also a poster of the movie released, which looks equally creepy and menacing. Imagine the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction, but without the romantic/sexual angle, or at least, that is what we understand from the trailer so far. The focus of the story here seems to be more on the student’s obsession with the teacher and the teacher’s relentless attempts to hide his dark past.

The two-minute trailer is packed with unsettling moments, like Jackson showing up unannounced at dinner with Ethan and his wife, or, when Jackson confronting Ethan with very personal questions. But that’s not all, Jackson’s obsession goes too far when he starts to harm himself and pins it on his tutor. With the police and his father getting involved, it makes things more complicated. However, Ethan also doesn’t seem all straight and narrow. In some scenes, it’s briefly hinted that the teacher also has some history that he doesn’t want to come to light. The trailer never reveals why the teenager is so obsessed with his new teacher, which only keeps the suspense intact, so you can experience the classic “shocking reveal” at the end, considering there would be one.

The tone of the overall movie is very sinister like anything could happen at any moment. So, it’s likely to keep you on the edge of your seat. Although it looks like a standard trope of a psychologically disturbed protagonist, the narrative is what could make The Tutor from other movies in the genre.

Is The Tutor Streaming Online?

Presently there is no official news about the streaming release of The Tutor. But as is the case with most movies, this thriller drama could also land on some streaming platform in the coming months. Watch this space for the latest update on the streaming release of The Tutor.

Is The Tutor Releasing on VOD/DVD?

Again, there’s no official update on the VOD release of The Tutor yet. But that said, there's a pretty good chance it could arrive on VOD sometime soon. The same goes for the film’s DVD release, which could take a couple of months.

What's the Plot of The Tutor About?

The Tutor is essentially a psychological drama thriller that explores a mentally unstable protagonist, who seems more like the antagonist but probably isn’t.

Ethan is a popular tutor who offers at-home tutoring to kids from wealthy families. While seeking his next gig, he lands a teaching job at a lavish estate, where he has to tutor Jackson, the son of a billionaire. Shortly after he starts his new job, Ethan realizes that there is something odd about his new student. Jackson is nothing like most teenagers he knows. He is quiet, withdrawn, and fascinated with his teacher. That fascination soon turns into a mad obsession, where he starts to stalk Ethan, pokes about his past, and more. With tension rising between the two, Ethan discovers that Jackson could be a threat to him and destroy his life and career. So, he starts to investigate the boy and his family background before things go out of hand.

Check out the official synopsis of the film,

Follows a tutor who, after being assigned an unexpected task at a mansion, finds himself struggling with the obsessions of his student, who threatens to expose his darkest secrets.

More Psychological Thrillers That You Can Watch Right Now

There are thriller movies and then there are psychological thriller movies. Exploring the mind of the protagonist, learning why they do what they do, and how they perceive the world, are always fascinating to the audience as much as it is to the creator. So, if you like stories like The Tutor, then also check out these other popular psychological thrillers:

Fatal Attraction (1987): Often considered a classic, this 1987 film has remained a template for many future films in the genre. Directed by Adrian Lyne and written by James Dearden, this psychological thriller film stars Michael Douglas as Dan, a married man who ends up in a one-night stand with a gorgeous woman named Alex, played by Glenn Close. Things get complicated and dangerous when Alex doesn’t want to end the affair. Fatal Attraction was a massive success, both critically and commercially, and received several Academy Award nominations.

The Gift (2015): Sometimes, obsession comes from a long-buried vendetta, as we see in The Gift. This 2015 thriller film explores the obsessiveness follows a married couple, Simon and Robyn, played by Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall, respectively, who move to LA in their new home. Soon, one of Simon’s high school friends named Gordo shows up at their house and starts showering them with gifts, followed by unannounced visits, waiting outside their workplaces, and stalking them everywhere. And then things take a dark turn. Joel Edgerton stars as Gordo and also writes and directs this thriller, as his feature directorial debut.

The Occupant (2020): Obsession does not have to be between two people. It can also be towards tangible things like a house. Titled Hogar, this Spanish film explores a man’s fixation on his own house. When Javier Munoz (Javier Gutierrez) loses his job as a successful advertising executive, his whole life falls apart. Unable to afford his plush apartment, he moves away to the shabbier side of the town in a smaller place with his wife and son. But he can’t seem to get over his older home. So, Javier starts to stalk the new occupants of the apartment, to the point of turning their lives upside down. The Occupant was well-received and highly appreciated for Gutiérrez's exceptional performance.

