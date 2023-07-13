In Hollywood and across the globe, directors have focused their attention on the cost of art and what it takes to make a masterpiece in film, music, or any other art form. Movies like All That Jazz, Opening Night, and Frida provide sobering portraits of how genius manifests and how art can transform the world. Not many films, however, focus on the hilarious chaos that comes from making mediocre or even downright bad art. For anyone hoping for the 8 ½ of bad theater, the wait is over. Theater Camp focuses on a small theater camp in upstate New York that gives kids the chance to explore their newfound talents. When their founder Joan falls into a coma, her ‘crypto-bro’ son Troy is forced to keep the place running and join forces with Amos, Rebecca-Diane, and their eccentric group. Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and written by Lieberman, Gordon, and Broadway stars, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt, this is set to be the most accurate and hilarious view of a disastrous theater camp. For anybody who can’t wait to see this Sundance Film Festival darling, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this mockumentary.

Theater Camp will be released in theaters by Searchlight Pictures on July 14th. The film will be available worldwide in standard formats.

When Will Theater Camp Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, Theater Camp will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release. However, since Searchlight Pictures is a subsidiary of Disney, it will likely end up on Hulu or Disney+. Hulu subscriptions start at $6.99 a month. Meanwhile, Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 a month. We will have to wait and see when the film will be released on streaming.

When Will Theater Camp Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since Theater Camp is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Searchlight Pictures will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

A trailer for Theater Camp was released on May 18th. Right off the bat, we can see that this camp, these counselors, and these young kids are not like any other. Seen through the eyes of an outsider who doesn’t know the difference between a musical and a “straight play,” we see just how ridiculous the world of theater can be. While most of these kids are at the camp to have fun, these camp counselors keep the realities and struggles of pursuing this as a career alive. In their words, this isn’t fun it’s art.

Wet Hot American Summer - Though this film was critically maligned upon its release, it is currently regarded as one of the funniest films of the 2000s. Wet Hot American Summer takes place on the last day at Camp Firewood in the summer of 1981. The crux of the plot centers around camp director Beth who struggles to maintain order at the camp and find love with her local astrophysicist neighbor. When she learns that a piece of NASA’s Skylab is hurtling directly toward the camp, she’ll have to find a way to save the day. However, this ensemble comedy has even more to offer with storylines centering around a love triangle, a camp field trip, and even the last theater production of the summer. Though there are many great characters to choose from in Wet Hot, Bradley Cooper’s Ben and Amy Poehler’s Susie are certainly the funniest people in this cult classic. Their seriousness in the face of ridiculously awful material makes the movie just that much better.

Waiting for Guffman - Not only is this movie one of the funniest of the past thirty years, but it is also integral to mockumentaries' history. Waiting for Guffman follows a local theater company in Blaine, Missouri who are going to put on an original production in order to celebrate their town’s 150th anniversary. Led by their quirky director, Corky St. Blair, a former unsuccessful Broadway dancer and actor, the troupe is ready to put on their most ambitious musical yet. When they hear that a Broadway producer named Mort Guffman is coming to see the play, they will have to hope their overwhelming enthusiasm will overpower their lack of talent. Written and directed by Christopher Guest, the creator of films like Best in Show or A Mighty Wind, this remains his magnum opus. Guest and his actors do the impossible by allowing audiences to laugh at the ridiculous dreams of the film’s protagonists while also relating to their passion.

Rent on Prime Video Bullets Over Broadway - It’s hard to name a story that becomes a hit in Hollywood and on Broadway but that’s just what happened with 1994’s Bullets Over Broadway. Set in the late 1920s, this black comedy follows a young and unsuccessful playwright named David who finally gets the funding for his play from a gangster named Nick Valenti. The only catch is Nick’s talentless girlfriend Olive has to get a role. Having to deal with a cast of criminals and divas, David assumes his play is doomed until Olive’s streetsmart bodyguard proves to have an adept skill for storytelling. Both Jennifer Tilly and Chazz Palminteri have never been funnier and make this film one to remember.

