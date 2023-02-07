The last few months have been great for James Cameron. December 2022 saw the release of his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. The former received plenty of critical praise with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime calling it "one of the most breathtaking moviegoing experiences of 2022." Furthermore, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and currently ranking as the fourth-grossing film of all-time—beating out the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens—on top of breaking other box office records. Even though we've focused on Avatar: The Way of Water so far, what we actually want to talk about is another classic James Cameron picture: Titanic.

Loosely based on the real-life sinking of the RMS Titanic, this 1997 film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two individuals of vastly different social standings who come aboard the titular British passenger liner and fall in love. Of course, this forbidden romance is tested by both societal pressures and a maritime disaster. Titanic was a box office gamble at the time due to its tumultuous production and lack of recognizable actors (DiCaprio and Winslet weren't A-listers yet), but it ended up being a monumental success, scoring high praise from critics and becoming the highest-grossing film of all time until 2010, when the original Avatar took its place. Moreover, Titanic tied with All About Eve as the most Academy Award-nominated movie of all time, receiving fourteen nominations and winning eleven of them. Some of the awards won include Best Visual Effects, Best Director, and even Best Picture. Titanic is still a beloved film to this day. Collider's Jonathon Norcross called the movie "the most important disaster movie ever made," and it is currently the third highest-grossing film of all time—even though Avatar: The Way of Water is not too far behind. Plus, no one can forget about the iconic theme song, "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion, which is also her most recognizable song.

Titanic has already been re-released in theaters several times, but that won't stop Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios from re-releasing it again in 2023 in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. If you've never seen Titanic or want to see it again on the big screen, then read ahead as we answer all the questions you may have about watching the latest Titanic re-release, including when exactly it comes out, what formats it's playing in, and if this re-release differs from the original theatrical release.

When Is the Titanic Re-Release Coming to Theaters?

Titanic will be re-released in theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day! Even though Titanic was originally released in theaters on December 19, 1997, Cameron explained in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that he chose Valentine's Day for this re-release because Valentine's Day 1998 was the highest-grossing day for the film during its initial theatrical release. He elaborated that the reason behind this performance is because Titanic is "a celebration of love," saying:

"Kind of obvious why, but very unusual for a film that's been in the marketplace for two months to have its biggest single performing day. So it's a celebration of love. It's a celebration of the movie, at the same time. And it's a celebration of the success of the movie as well."

Also, Avatar: The Way of Water came out on December 16, 2022, so Cameron and the studios probably didn't want any competition between the two films. However, it's not clear how long this Titanic re-release will be in theaters even though the recent theatrical re-release of the first Avatar, which came out in September 2022, was in theaters for two weeks. Hopefully, we'll have more information on this sooner rather than later.

Watch the Trailer for the Titanic Re-Release

The official trailer for the Titanic re-release came out on January 10, 2023. This 97-second preview is a montage of iconic scenes from the film. Even if you've already seen Titanic, this trailer does a great job of reminding viewers how emotional and heartfelt it is.

What Formats Is the Titanic Re-Release Playing In?

This new theatrical re-release of Titanic will be presented in 3D 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound and a higher frame rate, similar to the 2022 theatrical re-release of the first Avatar. If you're willing to spend a little extra money, the Titanic re-release is also being shown in IMAX 3D, so that you can experience this timeless classic on the biggest screen possible and with the best sound possible.

Titanic 25th Anniversary Re-Release Showtimes

You can use the following links to look for showtimes and tickets for the Titanic 25th Anniversary Re-Release at your nearest theater:

How's This New Titanic Re-Release Any Different From Its Previous Theatrical Releases?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Believe it or not, this re-release is not the first time that Titanic received a 3D facelift. In 2012, Titanic was re-released in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D, which was made after re-mastering the original movie to 4K resolution and post-converting it in stereoscopic 3D. Another Titanic re-release came out in 2017 for one week only and was presented in Dolby Vision (in both 2D and 3D). What makes this new re-release different from the prior two is that it's been remastered in 3D 4K HDR with a higher frame rate, making it the highest-quality theatrical release of Titanic so far.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Titanic?

If you can't see Titanic in theaters, then fret not because it's also available on digital platforms and physical media. The film is currently not available on any streaming platforms, but it is available to buy or rent on several online video stores such as Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube. Titanic is also available on DVD and Blu-ray as well as on 3D Blu-ray, for anyone who owns a 3D TV. The film will most likely receive a 4K Blu-ray release in the near future since this new theatrical re-release is a 4K remaster. You can use the following link to rent Titanic on Amazon:

What Exactly Is Titanic About?

If you've never seen Titanic, here's a quick, non-spoiler plot synopsis to help you out:

The film is mostly set in 1912 and follows a young and wealthy woman named Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) who, along with her widowed mother Ruth (Frances Fisher) and her brash fiancé Cal (Billy Zane), boards the R.M.S. Titanic. While on board, Rose meets Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a poor artist who won tickets to the Titanic in a poker game, and the two fall in love. Unfortunately, this romance has more obstacles to overcome than just societal divides. A framing narrative set in 1996 follows the passengers aboard a research vessel looking for the wreck of the Titanic and a lost diamond known as the Heart of the Ocean, which has a story tied closely to that of Jack and Rose.