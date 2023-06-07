For the first time since 2018's Bumblebee, the Transformers franchise is set to finally return to theaters with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest adventure of the titular "robots in disguise" is part sequel to Bumblebee and part reboot of the Transformers franchise, definitively setting itself apart from the Michael Bay-directed saga. The new film also functions as a loose adaptation of the fan-favorite spin-off series, Beast Wars, showcasing the heroic Autobots meeting the futuristic Maximals for the first time on screen.

Led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), this team of robotic heroes once again must preserve their tepid alliance with the human race. That's an alliance they'll need in their biggest conflict yet, and that's a literal statement as they'll be battling the planet-sized Unicron (Colman Domingo). Caught up in all of this are two humans: street-wise racer Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and ambitious young archaeologist Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback). To find out if this next quest for the Cybertonion icons is streaming or in theaters, read below to find out where you can watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Steven Caple Jr. Cast Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Domenic Di Rosa Main Genre Sci-Fi

Those eager to see their favorite action figures come to life for the seventh time in live-action won't have to wait much longer. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be racing onto screens as early as Friday, June 9, 2023. Additionally, Collider is also hosting a free early screening of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 7 at 6 pm, in Los Angeles. The event will also include a Q&A session with Peter Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime, and you can learn more about the screening here.

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Releasing in Theaters?

The Transformers franchise is well-known for its blockbuster aesthetic and colossal emphasis on spectacle, so it should come as no surprise that the latest chapter of Optimus Prime and the Autobots' story will be released exclusively in theaters. As with all the previous live-action films in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will also be available in IMAX in addition to standard formats, and that's certainly the best way to experience the immersive sights and sounds of the action-packed epic.

To find out if Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is playing in a theater near you (and if it's available in IMAX near you), click on one of the following links below to find showtimes and advanced tickets for the upcoming film:

Will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release on Streaming?

While Paramount has announced no streaming plans at this time, big-budget blockbusters like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts typically become available on streaming roughly ninety days after their theatrical run begins. Given that the Transformers franchise rights currently belong to Paramount Pictures, it's more than likely that we'll see the next Transformers film come to Paramount+ once the movie decides to indulge in a streaming release. While not every film from the franchise is currently available on the service, it's hard to imagine that Paramount wouldn't put a big recent release like this onto their own service.

Watch the Trailers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts debuted on December 1, 2022, and begins with something that will make fans of the franchise very happy. One of the first things the trailer shows is a meeting between Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal, which has never officially happened in the franchise's history. The trailer then continues to showcase some other members of the film's Autobots lineup, including the silent Bumblebee, the athletic Arcee (Liza Koshy), and the tricky Mirage (Pete Davidson). The trailer concludes with slight teases of the film's variety of locations, the mysterious new threat the heroes are facing, and even some shots of the Maximals' transformations.

The second trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, released on April 27, 2023, takes things a step further by revealing a massive antagonist from Transformers lore. While we knew the Autobots and Maximals would be facing off against the villain called Scourge (Peter Dinklage), that enemy pales in comparison to Unicron - a planet-sized Transformer who is intent on devouring all life in the galaxy. Though the threat of Unicron is certainly terrifying, it's also one that the Autobots, the Maximals, and their human allies are willing to face head-on.

When Will Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will more than likely be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD around the same time it arrives on streaming. Given that the norm is typically around ninety days after theatrical release, that would place a potential home video release at around the start of Fall 2023.

Are the Previous Live-Action Transformers Movies Available to Stream Online?

Since Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a soft reboot, the only movie that would be considered essential viewing is Bumblebee. The spin-off about the mute Camero saw Bumblebee come to Earth in the 1980s, where he formed a close bond with a young human woman named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). Bumblebee is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

However, while they're not considered canon anymore, fans may also wish to revisit the Michael Bay-directed films. The original trilogy followed the exploits of a young teenager named Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf), another human that formed a friendship with Bumblebee and assisted his fellow Autobots in defeating the sinister Decepticons. Those events took place over the course of Transformers (2007), Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), and Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011). The saga would continue with a new protagonist, an aspiring inventor named Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), in Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) and Transformers: The Last Knight (2017). Unfortunately, not all of these films are available to stream on Paramount+, but they are still available on different services. Here are the links to watch each of those movies: