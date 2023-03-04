Australia has a rich history of crime thrillers. It’s a genre of film that propelled Australian talents such as Eric Bana, Ben Mendelsohn, and Joel Edgerton to successful careers in Hollywood, with its gritty, violent, and even at times darkly humorous stories ripe with charismatic characters and absorbing filmmaking, successfully translating across the cultural divide to audiences across the globe. Now comes a new addition to the canon in Transfusion (2023), a crime drama that tells the story of a former special forces operative named Ryan, who has found his once-idyllic life taken away from him when his wife Justine and their unborn child are killed in a car accident. Still in the throes of grief and unable to relate with his delinquent teenage son Billy, a desperate Ryan is thrust into the criminal underground, alongside his former squad leader Johnny, to make ends meet and help whatever is left of his family survive.

Transfusion stars Avatar and Terminator: Salvation star Sam Worthington as the film's main character, Ryan. Joining him are Matt Nable as Johnny, who US audiences know for his role as Ra’s al Ghul in the CW series Arrow; Phoebe Tonkin as Justine, who rose to popularity with her recurring role as Hayley in The Vampire Diaries; Damian de Montemas, the Australian character actor, who won acclaim for his performance in the crime series Underbelly II: A Tale of Two Cities; Susie Porter, the prolific actress who starred in popular TV series East West 101 and Wentworth; and Edward Carmody in his debut as Billy. Transfusion is also written and directed by Nable, who had previously written the screenplays for the biker crime thriller Outlaws and the sports drama The Final Winter. Transfusion marks his directorial debut. John and Michael Schwarz (Danger Close) are producing and the music for the movie was composed by Luke Altmann (Franklin), with cinematography by Shelley Farthing-Dawe (Pawno), and editing by Jonathan Tappin (Rising Wolf).

Transfusion has received early acclaim for its strong performances and approach to its story about veterans who have a particular set of skills and who are now living in desperate times. With the Australian-made crime movie releasing today, here is how you can go about watching Transfusion.

When Is Transfusion Coming to US Movie Theaters?

Transfusion is getting a limited theatrical release in the US on March 3, 2023. Saban Films is handling the US distribution for the film. The movie had its world premiere on January 5, 2023, in Australia.

Is Transfusion Streaming Online?

Transfusion is currently only streaming in Australia, on the streaming service Stan (also home to films like Gold and Nitram), where it was released on January 20, 2023. We're yet to hear about a US streaming release for the film, but there are options for those who prefer watching movies at home.

Is Transfusion Available on Digital and VOD?

For the cord-cutters out there, here's the good news: Transfusion is also releasing on Digital and VOD in the US on March 3, 2023. You can buy or rent the film on Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube. Get it on Amazon with the following link:

Watch the Transfusion Trailer

The official trailer for Transfusion was released in February 2023, through distributor Saban Films. At almost two minutes long, the film is very much marketed as an action thriller with a long-haired Sam Worthington often shooting his rifle, while co-star Matt Nable fills the gaps with dramatic flourishes. This is different from the Australia trailer that was released on November 28, 2022, which is much darker and moodier and features the song “Beautiful Crime” by Tamer. You can see that trailer in the player below:

Transfusion (2023) Showtimes

With the movie only getting a limited release in the US, you may have a little trouble finding a theater to watch it in. Well, fret not! You can find Transfusion showtimes and tickets at a theater near you using the following links:

More Australian Crime Films You Can Watch Right Now

Animal Kingdom (2010): The debut film from David Michod is a harrowing crime tale that focuses on the journey of one young man, Joshua "J" Cody (James Frecheville), through the morally corrupt world inhabited by his criminal family (led by Jackie Weaver and Ben Mendelsohn in career-best turns) and a justice system that is rotten to the core. Guy Pearce lends gravitas as the one good cop who appeals to Cody’s sense of right and wrong.

The Square (2008): The feature directorial debut from Nash Edgerton, and featuring a script co-written by his brother Joel Edgerton (who also stars in the film), The Square stars David Roberts as an ordinary bloke over his head and with blood literally on his hands when a love affair with the wife of a local criminal leads to blackmail, murder, and much in the way of paranoia in a film that many have described as “the Coens down under”. Crime thrillers don’t get any more tightly wound than this.

Two Hands (1999): Heath Ledger’s breakout role features the late great actor portraying a small-time crook who's in over his head and in debt to a local gangster (Bryan Brown) hell-bent on getting his money back. Ledger’s screen presence and vast talent are felt in every frame in writer/director Gregor Jordan's fast-paced and deeply moving crime caper, which also stars Rose Byrne.

Gettin' Square (2003): Director Jonathan Teplitzky’s Gold Coast-set crime tale about ex-cons trying to go straight in a very crooked world features the usual smattering of tough-talking colorful characters, yet it has a delicate touch that separates Gettin’ Square from the rest of the crowd. Starring a fresh-faced Sam Worthington, the film also features a superb comedic performance from a mullet-wearing David Wenham.

