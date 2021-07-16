Finally, we can all suffer together: Netflix is giving us the entire Twilight Saga to stream. The film franchise based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer has been the butt of a lot of jokes throughout the years, but it is something that fans have come back around on for one reason or another. As someone who just rewatched them all in one day, I can say that rewatching these movies certainly is a time. Whether or not that's a good time is up to you.

But the series, which posed the question of "What if vampires glittered in the sun and were controlled by some Italian vampires?" is one that we keep coming back to. Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and more are back in all five movies right at our fingertips — including that horrifyingly haunted doll they used for baby Renesmee. Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 is now streaming, so why not spend nearly 11 hours with these vampires and werewolves?

RELATED: For a 'Good Time,' Here Are the 13 Best Robert Pattinson Performances Ranked

If you were a teen in the 2000s, chances are you have a strong opinion on the Twilight series. Love it or hate it, you knew about Edward Cullen and Jacob Black fighting for the love of Bella Swan. You knew that Fifty Shades of Grey was Twilight fanfiction first. You were well aware that Bella wanted to give up everything to be in love with Edward Cullen, including her entire family and her life. You might have known... too much.

So take the trip back to Forks, Washington once again. Dive into the love triangle between Edward Cullen, Jacob Black, and Bella Swan. Watch a horrifying birth take place. Because we all have to experience Twilight over and over again — if only to remember that it happened.

All five movies of The Twilight Saga are currently streaming on Netflix.

KEEP READING: The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Finale: I Am Absolutely Livid Over This One Owen Wilson Plot Point Sorry multiverse, the MCU has a new top priority.

Read Next

Rachel Leishman (121 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman