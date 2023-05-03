For those of you who don’t know Genndy Tartakovsky, a true legend of animation across both TV and film, prepare to learn all about him! Since the mid-1990s, Tartakovsky has been the creative visionary for many sensational animated projects, both for kids and adults, such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Sym-Biotic Titan, and most recently, Primal. Did I forget to mention he also created the Hotel Transylvania franchise too? That’s a strong resume if you ask me! Having worked in many roles across his projects such as being a director, writer, storyboard artist, voice actor, and more, Tartakovsky is undeniably an animation titan with an incredible talent for bringing new worlds and stories to life. So, if that hasn’t already convinced you to check out his body of work, allow me to add one more reason to the list: his latest project, the adult animated miniseries Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (2023), is nearly here!

Set in London during the Industrial Revolution, the miniseries follows a group of ancient heroes known as Unicorns being reborn, as a dark force begins looming through the city. To be reborn, these heroes usually inhabit adult hosts, however, they instead find themselves in teenage bodies, which distorts their memories and weakens their magical abilities. Now the team, consisting of Melinda, a powerful sorceress, cosmic monk Seng, and elven warrior Edred, as well as their new robot ally Copernicus, have their work cut out for them. They must work together to uncover their forgotten pasts and learn how to defeat the evil tormenting the city.

Tartakovsky is never one to shy away from an ambitious project, with this new miniseries looking to showcase an action-packed and grand-scale fantasy story. For lack of better words, it looks awesome! So, with all that said, it’s about time to break down when and where you can watch Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

When and Where Is Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Airing?

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal will be airing new episodes weekly on Adult Swim, debuting the first two at midnight ET on May 4, 2023. If you happen to miss an episode though, that’s not an issue because this isn’t the only place to watch the new miniseries! Following the premieres of new episodes each week, repeat airings of the previous week’s one will occur on Toonami and are also expected to run as part of Cartoon Network's ACME night programming block. And yes, there is an option to stream the series as well.

Where Can You Stream Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Out?

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal will be streaming episodes on HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as Max). As mentioned, the episodes will be coming out on a weekly basis. For those of you with a subscription to the service, please note that the newly-rebranded Max is set to launch on May 23, at which point most subscribers will have their apps automatically updated. Others will have to separately download the updated Max app. For more information on the rebranding, check out this article.

Watch the Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Trailer

In a lot of ways, the official trailer for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is near-perfect. Short and sweet at just over a minute long, it does a great job of establishing the central idea for the series without unnecessarily giving anything else away. Given that our main characters have lost their memories, we could be in store for many exciting twists and turns throughout the story, which may explain their connection to this new evil threat.

We also get our first looks at our titular heroes, both in their original and new bodies, plus a display of their different abilities. The animation, as always from Tartakovsky’s projects, is visually striking and impressive, highlighting his unique flair for fast-paced action against stunning backdrops, whether they’re in London or out among the stars.

How Many Episodes Does Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Have (And Will There Be a Season 2)?

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is set to have a total of ten episodes, with the first two jointly titled "The Awakening" and the third titled "A Fateful Encounter". An official episode runtime hasn’t been confirmed yet, however, following the pattern of Tartakovsky’s other non-comedic series, they will likely be 20-25 minutes each.

As discussed, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is ultimately a miniseries, meaning that there won’t be a second season, even though some miniseries have broken this rule as of late. Whether that could be the case or not is something we'll have to wait and see but for the time being, assume that these ten episodes are it. Based on the number of episodes and the premiere date, the finale of the series should be airing on June 29.

More Shows like Unicorn: Warriors Eternal That You Can Watch Now

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal looks like it is destined to become yet another worthy addition to Tartakovsky’s already-impressive lineup of TV shows. So, why not check out the rest! Whether you’re already a massive fan who's ready to rewatch them or a newcomer eager to see what all the fuss is about, you’re in luck because there’s plenty to choose from below:

Dexter’s Laboratory (1996-2003)

Image via Cartoon Network

Tartakovsky’s very first animated series is a comedy that revolves around the titular Dexter, a boy-genius with a secret laboratory hidden inside his house. His parents are clueless about it, but his older sister Dee Dee (unfortunately for Dexter) is not. Dee Dee constantly bothers him when he’s conducting experiments and creating new inventions, causing lots of chaos. The series is largely episodic without any major overarching storylines, so it’s easy to just jump in and get your cartoon fix! All four seasons are available to stream on Max and Prime Video. As a bonus on the latter, you can also find the TV movie Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip.

Samurai Jack (2001-2017)

Image Via Cartoon Network

Samurai Jack tells the story of a young prince from feudal Japan who is flung far into the future by an all-powerful demon named Aku. Alone in a strange new time, the prince, who adopts the name Jack, now has one goal: he must explore the world in search of a way back to his own time period. On his travels, Jack’s survival skills are put to the test as he encounters threats such as ruthless bounty hunters, aliens, and other supernatural beings doing all they can to prevent his return to the past. Again, most episodes are quite stand-alone, but they all showcase different elements of this unusual new world that Jack bravely travels through on his journey. Compared to Dexter’s Laboratory, this series is more mature, though still appropriate for children (being a Cartoon Network series). The final season, however, which aired years after the series was canceled, is more suited for adult audiences. All five seasons are available to stream on Max and Adult Swim.

Primal (2019-)

Image via Adult Swim

Primal is Tartakovsky’s first fully adult-oriented animated series. It focuses on the unlikely relationship between Spear and Fang, a caveman and dinosaur, who bond after both experience family tragedies. The series sees them traveling through the prehistoric world together, learning about each other’s strengths and weaknesses, as they try to survive the harsh reality that is their lives. Largely without dialogue, the series has a mix of stand-alone and serialized storytelling, capturing the highs and lows of Spear and Fang’s unusual relationship as they face countless life-threatening situations. Both seasons of the series (so far) are available to stream on both Max and Adult Swim.

