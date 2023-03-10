After portraying a cut-throat media consultant in Scandal and an unconventional single mom in Little Fires Everywhere, Kerry Washington will lay the drama to rest and embark on a comedic role in the series UnPrisoned. The actress will play Paige Alexander, a relationship therapist and single mother whose life is about to turn upside down when her father (Edwin Alexander played by Delroy Lindo) leaves prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. By living underneath the same roof, Paige and Edwin finally make amends and connect like they never had before. The sitcom is based on the life story of author and screenwriter Tracy McMillan, who also has a background in relationship therapy. Given that the TV show's release date is fast approaching, here is when and where to stream UnPrisoned.

When Is UnPrisoned Premiering?

The US premiere date for the comedy series is this Friday, March 10, 2023. UnPrisoned will have a total of eight half-hour episodes, and they will all be available to stream on the same day.

According to Senior Features Writer Chase Hutchinson's review of UnPrisoned for Collider:

"...there is a fascinating tonal tension in Hulu’s UnPrisoned. On the one hand, it is a frank portrayal of the way America has decimated and continues to decimate the lives of countless people through a long history of mass incarceration. On the other, it has the narrative structure and visual style of a sitcom that starts to feel a little unfocused."

Where Can You Stream UnPrisoned?

UnPrisoned is a Hulu original, which means that you need a Hulu subscription to watch all the episodes. If you are looking to subscribe to this streaming platform, there are a few options of plans for you to consider. The Hulu ad-supported plan allows you to access anything from the platform with ads for $7.99 per month. In case you'd prefer a plan that doesn't include ads, you can pay $14.99 per month to watch the same content without ad breaks.

Other alternatives to keep in mind are the Hulu + Live TV (with ads or without) or the Disney + bundles. The Hulu + Live TV plans have Disney + and ESPN + in addition to the multiple Live TV channels and Hulu original content. The prices range for these options are in between $69.99 to $82.99 per month. As for the Disney + bundles, you have three plans to choose from. The first one is the Disney Duo Basic, which costs $9.99 per month for access to both Disney + and Hulu with ads. The second option is the Disney Bundle Trio Basic worth $12.99 per month, with access to Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + with ads. Lastly, the Disney Bundle Trio Premium has all the streaming services from the previous plan, but it isn't ad-supported.

Watch the UnPrisoned Trailer

In the official trailer for UnPrisoned which came out on February 22, Paige records a live stream to inform her followers that her father is leaving prison after being incarcerated for 17 years. The character meets Edwin once he is set free from the ankle bracelet, and she is suddenly struck by the idea that her father has nowhere else to stay other than live in her house. At first, viewers can visibly understand Paige's frustrations and fears about reconnecting with her long-lost parent, but these same anxieties go away when their relationship becomes tight-knit. As she says in the trailer, "life is messy, and it's not about what you owe someone else. It is about who you want to be." There is also an instant connection between Edwin and his grandson Finn (played by Faly Rakotohavana). The two even practice driving together as a way to bond over the lost time.

More Dramedy Shows That You Can Watch Now

After binging this father-daughter sitcom, you might be interested in a few recommendations that have a similar feel. Here are two TV shows to consider that are hilarious and filled with complex family dynamics. Since both of them have spent years on air, you will surely be occupied watching them for a while.

Shameless (2011-2021): In this cherished American sitcom, Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is a father and recovering alcoholic that does more bad than good. Instead of setting an example for his children, Frank rarely lives up to the expectations of a responsible parent. To keep things on the rails, his daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) ends up taking care of her five siblings while she deals with her personal struggles. Although the Gallagher family doesn't play by the books, they win audiences over with their loyalty and edginess. In addition, you will feel incredibly relieved that you don't have to endure half of the embarrassing moments that they do onscreen.

Arrested Development (2003-2006, 2013-2019): Different from the Gallaghers, the Bluths live a luxurious life with nothing to worry about. That is until patriarch George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor) is arrested and Michael (Jason Bateman) has to step in and make sure that his family's real estate empire withstands all the business mismanagement and criminal investigations that surface. If you are looking for a recommendation that keeps the laughs rolling, this one will do the trick. It is funny to see how eccentric and dubious this family is, except for Michael. On top of maintaining the finances and making sure that his relatives don't go overboard with their spending, the protagonist must also set an example for his son George Michael (played by Michael Cera). The first three seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

