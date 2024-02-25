The Big Picture The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will reveal what happened to beloved characters Rick and Michonne.

The show will premiere on February 25, 2024, and can be streamed on AMC+.

AMC is expanding The Walking Dead universe with more spin-offs, including a second season of Dead City and Daryl Dixon .

It's been over half a decade since we've seen two of the zombie genre's most iconic characters be together, but that hiatus is finally coming to an end with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Even though the juggernaut original hit series, The Walking Dead, ended it's long twelve-year run in 2022, the show's universe was, is, and will continue to expand with several spin-off properties. One of them, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, will finally reveal what happened to some of the shows most beloved characters -- Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Rick Grimes - a skilled leader and former sheriff who has lost just about everything and everyone he ever cared about in this unforgiving zombie apocalypse, with just some of the casualties including his best friend, his wife, and his son. Michonne Hawthorne - a remarkable warrior and protector who has also experienced plenty of heartache during the downfall of society, finding it difficult to trust others as a result. Eventually, these two heroes cross paths. Not only do they form a unique, unbreakable bond with one another, but they ultimately become so close that they call themselves husband and wife. The events of the main The Walking Dead show depicts these two separating, primarily when Michonne is led to believe that Rick has died, but it still left the door open for them to return one day.

Now, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live aims to show what Rick and Michonne have been up to and (hopefully) reunite them. The anticipated series will feature a new story, new characters, and the same two television icons that helped build this zombified cinematic universe to what it is today. To learn more about when and how you can watch the latest and arguably most anticipated spin-off of The Walking Dead, here is where you can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The love story between Rick and Michonne. Changed by a world that is constantly changing, will they find themselves in a war against the living or will they discover that they too are The Walking Dead? Release Date February 25, 2024 Cast Danai Gurira , Frankie Quinones , Andrew Lincoln Lesley-Ann Brandt , Pollyanna McIntosh Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Franchise The Walking Dead Production Company American Movie Classics (AMC)

Is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Premiering on TV?

AMC remains as the exclusive home of The Walking Dead and it's many spin-off shows, including The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The upcoming six-part event will begin on the network on Sunday, February 25th, 2024.

Is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' on Streaming?

The same day that new episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live hits the AMC network, the show will also be available to stream at your leisure on AMC+. As with the other Walking Dead universe shows, this release strategy is pretty much identical to the same one that HBO and Max uses to release their content on streaming.

AMC+ currently has three separate subscription plans available: Monthly with Ads, Monthly Ad-Free, and Annual Ad-Free. They're all self-explanatory, but to find more information on their benefits and pricing, look to the following table.

Plan Features Price Monthly with Ads Full AMC+ catalog with limited ads $4.99 per month Monthly Ad-Free Full AMC+ catalog with no ads and the ability to download select titles for offline use $8.99 per month Annual Ad-Free Full AMC+ catalog with no ads and the ability to download select titles for offline use for a reduced rate $6.99 per month (billed annually at $83.88 per year)

As of now, no, you'll need to have access to the AMC live-television channel or the AMC+ streaming platform to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live when it premieres on February 25th. AMC has been known to collaborate with other streamers like Netflix for later releases of their content. Still, if that ends up being the case for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, it probably won't be until quite a few months after it premieres.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live'

The main final trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live finally reveals what Rick and Michonne have been up to since their last appearances in the main show. Surprise surprise, they're both still killing zombies, but they're also holding out hope that they'll be able to find each other and reunite. In their missions to do this, they'll come face to face with a new villain, Major General Beal (Terry O'Quinn), and his literal army of deadly mercenaries.

What Is 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' About?

The official plot synopsis of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live reads as follows:

"In another world, built on a war against the dead, Rick Grimes and Michonne attempt to find each other and who they were."

What's the 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Episode Schedule?

The premiere episode of the six-episode miniseries that is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will begin on February 25th, with one of the remaining five episodes to air every following Sunday night.

Episode 1: "Years" - February 25th, 2025

Episode 2: "Gone" - March 3rd, 2025

Episode 3: "Bye" - March 10th, 2025

Episode 4: "What We" - March 17th, 2025

Episode 5: "Become" - March 24th, 2025

Episode 6: March 31st, 2025

Are Any Other 'The Walking Dead' Spin-Offs in Development?

While The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is reportedly a limited series, AMC isn't done expanding the universe of The Walking Dead just yet. Fans can expect to see a second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will continue to explore the unlikely alliance between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Also in the works is a second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which features another gripping alliance between fan-favorite archer Daryl (Norman Reedus) and one of the most well-developed characters in the entire franchise, Carol (Melissa McBride). Finally, AMC has expressed interest in continuing the Tales From the Walking Dead anthology series to tell smaller-scale stories within this massive franchise. Of course, the prior Walking Dead shows are available to stream on AMC+, including:

The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1

