The 90s and 2000s saw the peak of rom-coms, and we have to thank Meg Ryan for it. Years later, the queen of romantic comedies is making her big return with her latest film, What Happens Later. The film not only marks her comeback to the screen but also sees her as the one spearheading the project as the director, and one of the executive producers. Written by Ryan, Steven Dietz, and Kirk Lynn, What Happens Later is based on Dietz's 2008 play Shooting Star. The film stars David Duchovny of The X-Files fame as Bill, and Ryan as Willa, the story’s protagonists. Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Laura D. Smith, and Kristin Mann serve as the film’s producers, while Duchovny also executive produces.

Per the official logline, the story follows, “Two ex-lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan) get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted." Although the plot, narrative, and tone of the film look like a classic romantic comedy, What Happens Later promises above and beyond the typical tropes of a rom-com and explores deeper into the complexities of Bill and Willa’s relationship. It seems like it’s going to be more of a story of unpacking their past and accepting their failings through meaningful conversations. In short, this love story is more about the people it involves than the romance itself.

In development since 2022, What Happens Later marks Ryan’s second directorial venture after Ithaca in 2015, which she also starred in and produced, following her last romantic comedy film with 2008’s My Mom’s New Boyfriend. So, essentially, this film also marks her first film in years, making it one of the most highly anticipated romantic comedies of the year for all Meg Ryan fans. Here’s our handy guide for you to find out when, where, and how you can watch What Happens Later when it releases.

What Happens Later is arriving in theaters on Friday, November 3, 2023. It was originally slated to be released on October 13, but was postponed to November to avoid competition with the Taylor Swift concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Is 'What Happens Later' in Theaters?

Released by Bleecker Street Films, What Happens Later is getting a nationwide theatrical release in the US and Canada on November 3, 2023. International release date/s are yet to be announced.

Opening the same day is the Daisy Ridley-led thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, and the wide release of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. So, even though it might seem that What Happens Later has competition from other anticipated projects, it is of a completely different genre from the other upcoming films and is likely to appeal to a very different audience, especially rom-com fans.

Find Showtimes for 'What Happens Later'

Check out the links below to find out the showtimes for What Happens Later at your nearest theater/s, book tickets, or other details –

When Will 'What Happens Later' Be on Streaming?

At the moment, there is no update or announcement on when the film will get its streaming release. However, as we have seen, some of Bleecker Street’s 2023 films are already available to stream/rent/buy on various platforms. For example, 2023 films like The Starling Girl and Mafia Mamma are currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, and are available to buy/rent on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube. These films arrived on VOD within 30–45 days of their theatrical premiere. So, it’s possible that What Happens Later might also get its digital release in a month or so, perhaps just in time for the holidays.

Watch this space to find out when the film arrives on digital and streaming.

When Will 'What Happens Later' Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Fortunately, Amazon has already listed the DVD and Blu-ray titles for What Happens Later, to be released on December 19, 2023. Although the physical release arrives a month and a half from now, you can now pre-order the film online as a holiday gift for your loved ones or even yourself. So, you can either wait for the DVD/Blu-ray and turn this into a cozy holiday movie to watch from your couch or get into the season’s mood already by catching it in the theaters.

Watch the Trailer for 'What Happens Later'

Bleecker Street released first-look images and the official trailer of What Happens Later a couple of months ago but now seems to be the most opportune time for the film to arrive. With snow, delayed flights, and rekindling long-lost love, this film has all the ingredients it needs to be the perfect holiday season watch. The trailer dives straight into the plot, showing Willa and Bill bumping into each other at an airport, setting the scene for the rest of the story. From what the clip reveals, most of the film happens within the airport, which makes it challenging and interesting at the same time. With such bottle stories, the narrative relies heavily on the conversations between the characters, and What Happens Later is likely going to do the same. This implies that more than a story about rekindling old romance, this all-new romantic comedy drama will explore Willa and Bill’s past, as a couple and as individuals, where they would revisit their shortcomings. While it’s hard to say whether their story will end on a happy note or not, rest assured that What Happens Later will have a lot of comforting, enriching conversations that many can relate to.

Meg Ryan Rom-Coms to Stream Right Now

Since 1981’s Rich and Famous, Meg Ryan has appeared in a variety of films, television series, and shows, but she will always be the rom-com queen for her fans. Her work in iconic films in the genre like Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle defined her acting career that spans four decades and still counting. If What Happens Later feels special, it’s because Ryan established that sentiment and expectations decades ago as Sally, Annie, Kathleen, and all the unconventional women she has portrayed. Coincidentally, all her films on this list come from legendary filmmaker Nora Ephron, a name synonymous with some of the most groundbreaking comedies of our times.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When you take Nora Ephron’s storytelling, and Rob Reiner’s direction, and throw in Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as the protagonists, you get a wholesome film like When Harry Met Sally. Said to be based on a true story, the film begins when Crystal’s Harry and Ryan’s Sally meet in college, and continues through their chance encounters over 12 years, where they often end up debating the surmounting, age-old question, "Can men and women ever just be friends?" From exploring unconventional romance to featuring an unconventional heroine, and sparking interesting topics of conversations on male-female relationships, When Harry Met Sally was ahead of its time. With a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomato, this 1989 film still stands tall as one of the greatest rom-coms ever made. And that’s not only because of the unique characters or Crystal and Ryan’s contagious on-screen chemistry, but also the legacy it left behind. Come for the feel-good romance, and stay for the epic pastrami sandwich scene that put Katz Deli (and their sandwich) on the world map.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Ephron returns to direct her most successful romcom, in her second directorial venture. Sleepless in Seattle also marks the reunion of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as the leads, after their first film, Joe Versus the Volcano in 1990, but this film established the duo as the decade’s most popular on-screen couple. Written by Ephron, David S. Ward, and Jeff Arch, Sleepless in Seattle is said to be inspired by 1957’s An Affair to Remember. The plot follows Sam, a recently widowed father whose eight-year-old son encourages him to talk about his grief on a radio talk show. In Baltimore, journalist Annie gets touched by Sam’s story and decides to meet him. With a heartwarming story of star-crossed lovers, hope, heartbreaks, and navigating loss, Sleepless in Seattle can easily be called the perfect love story and remains a timeless classic. The film was a huge success, both critically and commercially, earning two Academy nominations, with rave reviews about the story, direction, and the leading duo’s performances.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

This film marks Meg Ryan’s third collaboration with Nora Ephron as well as with Tom Hanks. Ephron directs and co-writes the film with Delia Ephron which is adapted from the 1937 Hungarian play, Parfumerie by Miklós László. Named after AOL’s alert for new emails, You’ve Got Mail follows Joe Fox (Hanks), owner of a mega bookstore chain, and Kathleen Kelly (Ryan), the owner of a quaint local bookstore, who meet online and fall in love. But they are completely unaware of each other’s real identity and the fact that they are major business rivals. In a way, this film can be called one of the first major films to explore “online dating”. Although it did not reach the heights of success of Sleepless in Seattle or Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail remains one of Ryan’s best films and one of the best romantic comedies to watch for a feel-good experience.

