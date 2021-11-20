Ages come and pass, but at long last, the wait for 'The Wheel of Time' is over.

Fans have waited decades to see Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time book series adapted on screen, and now, 31 years after the first book was published, the wait is finally over. Amazon Studios' highly-anticipated series premieres on November 19, and we've got a complete guide to how you can watch the series online and streaming, every episode release date for Season 1, and what we know about Season 2.

Where Is Wheel of Time Streaming Online?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time premieres on Friday, November 19, and is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, free to all Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscribers.

Here's the direct link to the series landing page if you want to bookmark it or start your premiere binge right now. If you don’t want to watch the fantasy epic unfold in your browser, you can also watch it in the Prime Video app, available on iOS and Android phones, tablets, and select Smart TVs. Here's a full list of supported devices.

Amazon Prime subscriptions cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but if you just want video access without the other Amazon Prime services, you can get a Prime Video membership for $8.99 per month.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

Can You Watch The Wheel of Time For Free?

Maybe! If you haven't had a subscription to Amazon Prime in the last 12 months, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. You'll find their guide on how to activate your trial here, which will give you a month to binge-watch everything on Prime Video to your heart's content.

BUT if you're specifically activating the trial to watch The Wheel of Time for free, then you're going to want to be careful about when you sign up or you'll be left hanging before the finale release date. More on that below.

How Many Episodes Are There and When Are They Released?

Image via Amazon

Wheel of Time's first season consists of 8 hour(ish)-long episodes. The series premieres with the first 3 episodes on November 19, with the following episodes released on a weekly basis through December. That means the finale will arrive just in time for a Christmas Eve treat. Or, if you prefer to binge-watch, that means you'll be able to settle in during the holiday break and watch the whole season all at once.

If you prefer to keep up week-to-week, here's the full list of episode titles and release dates:

Episode 1, November 19: "Leavetaking"

Episode 2, November 19: "Shadow's Waiting"

Episode 3, November 19: "A Place of Safety"

Episode 4, November 26: "The Dragon Reborn"

Episode 5, December 3: "Blood Calls Blood"

Episode 6, December 10: "The Flame of Tar Valon"

Episode 7, December 17: "The Dark Along the Ways"

Episode 8, December 24: "The Eyes of the World"

Has Wheel of Time Season 2 Been Confirmed?

Image via Prime Video

Wheel of Time Season 2 is a go! In fact, it's already been going for a while now. The series was officially renewed for a second season back in May 2021, before the first season even had a trailer. What's more, production on Season 2 is well under way, having started production in July 2020 - also before the first season had a trailer. Suffice it to say, Amazon clearly has a lot of confidence in the series, and along with the upcoming fellow prestige fantasy Lord of the Rings series, is clearly investing heavily in some beloved IP to continue building its streaming service.

Season 2 was officially announced when Season 1 wrapped filming. At the time, showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins said, “Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created.”

RELATED: 'The Wheel of Time' Producers on How Many Seasons the Show Might Run and Why Rosamund Pike Wears Pants

Amazon Studios Co-Head of Television Vernon Sanders added that Amazon “wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.”

So rest assured, you won't be stuck with any unresolved cliffhangers after Season 1 - the journey is already confirmed to continue, and Amazon has struck an impressive pace, suggesting we might not have to endure the dreaded Game of Thrones and Outlander-length gaps between seasons.

'The Wheel of Time' Review: Rosamund Pike Anchors an Intimate Fantasy Series About Power and Prophecy The first three episodes of 'The Wheel of Time' premiere November 19 on Prime Video.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email