For a century now (can you believe it!), Disney has been crafting animated movie magic by inviting us to visit countless magical worlds on the big screen. It’s an unbelievable achievement and after all this time, they continue to deliver exciting new projects that viewers of all ages can enjoy. In 2023, this beloved tradition is showing no signs of slowing down as their 62nd animated film, Wish, will soon be out for the whole world to see.

Wish is a musical fantasy film set in the fictional Kingdom of Rosas. The story will follow Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose), a 17-year-old girl who discovers a dark secret about the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Magnifico has the power to bring all his citizens’ wishes to life, but he picks and chooses only the ones he wants to grant. Asha wishes upon a magical falling star that allows her to rival Magnifico’s abilities and fight for the people of her kingdom. Alongside DeBose and Pine, the film’s voice cast also includes the likes of Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, and Harvey Guillén, to name just a few.

As Disney celebrates their centennial, you can join in on the festivities too by checking out Wish! Keep reading below to find out where and when you can watch Disney’s latest animated film.

When Does ‘Wish’ Come Out and Will It Be in Theaters?

Wish is scheduled to debut exclusively in theaters. It will be released nationwide on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, placing it just before the Thanksgiving weekend. The film’s official runtime is 92 minutes long, and it has been rated PG.

Is ‘Wish’ Available to Stream?

No, Wish is not available to stream…yet that is! Streaming dates for newly released movies are always difficult to predict as every studio has their own pattern, with some likely even deciding on a case-by-case basis. Being a Disney film, Wish will stream exclusively on Disney+ once it becomes available in the near future. Still though, when is that? While it’s too early to tell when you’ll be able to watch Wish from the comfort of your home, we can take some educated guesses based on their last few animated films.

Disney’s previous film, Strange World, was first released in theaters on November 23rd, 2022. It soon arrived on Disney+ for streaming just one month later on December 23rd, 2022. On the other hand, Pixar’s latest hit film, Elemental, released in theaters earlier this year on June 16th, 2023. It took nearly three months before it was released on Disney+ on September 13th, 2023. Based on these patterns, Wish may be available on Disney+ from one to three months after its theater debut. This would fall between late December 2023 to late February 2024. Keep an eye on this space for updates to find out when the streaming date gets announced!

Will ‘Wish’ be on DVD and Blu-ray?

Like the film’s streaming date, it’s too early to predict when Wish will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray. Look out for updates very soon to learn when you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the film in stores near you.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Wish’

The official trailer for Wish was released by Disney via their ‘Walt Disney Animation Studios’ YouTube channel on September 28th, 2023. Right off the bat, we are treated to the film’s unique visual style, which has mixed both traditional hand drawn and computer animation. This leads into some picturesque shots of the magical Kingdom of Rosas, a mountainous region by the water, before introducing us to our key players in the film.

The trailer teases the conflict between Asha and King Magnifico as they both use their magic abilities to grant wishes. Magnifico is painted in a very negative light, so it will be interested to find out if he’s just a bad guy, or if there’s more to his backstory than meets the eye. We also get a big spotlight on Valentino, a goat who has been granted the ability to speak. As Asha’s sidekick, it looks like he’ll bring a lot of humor during their adventure.

Finally, we get to hear part of one of the film’s original songs, “This Wish”, sung by Asha. FYI all Disney song super fans, the full song has been released online so you can go listen to it right now. (Or, after you finish reading the article at least!) The studio’s last animated musical, 2021’s Encanto, was a massive hit, so hopefully, we can expect the same lyrical magic this time around.

More Disney Movies Like ‘Wish’ That You Can Stream Right Now

Over the last 100 years, Disney has made it extremely clear that they are no stranger to magic and music in their animated films! It’s a winning combination and one that we can’t seem to get enough of as they continue throwing new spins on their beloved formula. So, while you wait for Wish to come out, why not watch some of their recent musical hits listed below. They are all available to stream on Disney+.

Encanto (2021)

Encanto follows the Madrigal family, of which its members have all received magical abilities that they use to help their rural community. All, expect for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) that is! She can’t help but feel like the odd one out within her extraordinary family. When the magic begins to fade though, Mirabel steps up to discover why. She must dive deep into her family history and learn how they first got their magic before it’s gone forever.

Moana (2016)

Moana (Auli’I Cravalho), the daughter of a respected coastal village chief, finds herself on a grand quest across the ocean to end the blight on her island. To save her village, she teams up with a demigod named Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to bring a mystical relic back to the goddess Te Fiti, which he originally stole from her. Along the way, they encounter dangerous magical creatures as they learn to work with one another.

Frozen (2013)

Set in the Kingdom of Arendelle, Frozen follows sisters Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel), who is about to become the Queen. After years of hiding from the public due to her ice powers, Elsa’s secrets are unfortunately discovered. She accidentally traps the kingdom in eternal winter and flees, sending Anna and her new unlikely group of friends on a journey to find her and reverse the magic.

