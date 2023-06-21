Adored by millions across the world, Carrie Fisher (Star Wars) was one of the true titans in the world of Hollywood. With a total Box Office gross of nearly $3 billion, Fisher was the sort of name that could instantly sell a project to the masses, with a devoted fan following. Best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, her name was held in such high esteem she even made it, alongside an enormous array of talent, on the list for the 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, that honor came posthumously as Fisher passed away in 2016 at the age of 60, with her legacy surely built to last forever. Alongside Fisher as Hazel, Wonderwell also stars Rita Ora as Yana, Kiera Milward as Violet, Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) as Savannah, Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper) as Daniele, Vincent Spano (Alive) as Franco, and Megan Dodds (Bait) as Chloe. A fantastic cast for, what looks like, a fantastic movie.

Just six weeks before her passing, it was known that Fisher had been completing her role in a project titled Wonderwell, a film set to release not so long after her untimely passing. However, due to a multitude of reasons, the release date of Wonderwell was delayed and delayed again, with it finally about to end up on our screens later this month. With that in mind, and with diehard fans of Fisher finally able to say their last goodbye, here is exactly how you can watch Wonderwell.

After being delayed for seven years, the release of Wonderwell has almost gained mythic status. In an interview with Deadline, director Vlad Marsavin (Mama, I'm Gonna Kill You) said, "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself. From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

With a clear combination of heavy setbacks at fault, fans of Wonderwell will just be happy they can finally see the film they have waited so long for. Currently, the official US release date of Wonderwell is set for June 23, 2023, with no official announcement yet of any international release dates. The time it has taken for fans to finally see Fisher on-screen again is likely to remind them of how long they waited for Leia to return to Star Wars, with Fisher's role-reprisal one of fans' favorite moments of the sequels.

Is Wonderwell Coming to Movie Theaters?

Carrie Fisher's final movie comes loaded with cinematic poignancy, and so many may feel that only a big-screen viewing can do that moment justice. Luckily for those people, Wonderwell is coming to theaters in a limited capacity, with fans able to enjoy the fantasy drama in all its glory.

Watch the Wonderwell Trailer

Wonderwell finally got a trailer just days before the release of the film, with the trailer in full available to watch above. Accompanied by William Ross's (The Hunger Games) beautiful music, this enchanting trailer oozes the sort of family-friendly fantasy that fans had prayed for. With much of the trailer seemingly, and rightfully, dedicated to Fisher's role in the movie, there is still time to see both Rita Ora and Kiera Milward in action, with this being the latter's first-ever acting role. The set pieces are magical, with the winding branches in the mazy forest typical of this genre, and beautifully so. Wonderwell, from the trailer alone, looks like the perfect film for a family to watch together, with children sitting wide-eyed in wonder and parents shedding tears as Carrie Fisher's final performance rolls by.

Wonderwell Showtimes

Will Wonderwell Be Streaming Online?

Currently, there is no official information regarding any streaming release of Wonderwell. However, for fans of watching from the comfort of their own home, there is no need to panic, with many films of this nature reliably ending up on a streaming platform sometime after their release. Perhaps, given her importance to the Disney-owned Star Wars franchise, Carrie Fisher's last outing will be picked up by Disney Plus to pay homage to one of their most important and lucrative brands. Or perhaps, given its fantastic reputation with the fantasy genre, Wonderwell may someday come to Netflix and join its long list of wonderful fantasy movies.

When Will Wonderwell Be On DVD And Blu-ray?

Once again, given the incredible delays attributed to this release, much of the information regarding the future of the film is still unannounced. This includes DVD and Blu-ray release information, however, the expectation is that, at some point, Wonderwell will make its way onto disc.

Where Was Wonderwell Filmed?

Wonderwell was filmed on location in Tuscany, Italy, as well as in the wonderful Cinecittà Studios in Rome. Given these locations, it is no wonder the movie looks so beautiful, especially when one considers the involvement of cinematographer Kenji Katori (Spectre), who has applied his aesthetically-trained eye to this project.