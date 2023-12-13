The extraordinary chocolate maker Willy Wonka has been hailed as one of the most beloved fictional characters around the world for generations. Whimsical and adventurous – and, at times, slightly menacing – Wonka is known and loved by all. The character was created by the critically acclaimed children's author Roald Dahl in the 1960s and subsequently appeared in two big-screen movie musical adaptations, with Hollywood legends Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp bringing their unique traits to the spectacular title role. It’s fair to say both feel-good flicks have stood the test of time, their popularity continuing to soar every Christmas – although, despite their cozy, wintery setting they aren’t technically Christmas movies. Both movies portray Willy Wonka at the swansong of his career, desperately trying to find an heir to take over his incredible chocolate factory. Until now, the first years of Wonka’s career have been a complete mystery, but this festive season, Warner Bros. Pictures is set to expand upon the lore of the young Wonka’s early life. Starring Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka, Wonka is a musical family comedy that tells the story of how an aspiring chocolatier became the legend he is today. Get ready to step into a world of pure imagination and feel-good cheer this holiday season.

Joining Timothee Chalamet in the outstanding cast is Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as Mrs. Scrubbit, Hugh Grant (Love Actually) as Lofty the Oompa-Loompa, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) as Willy's mother, Rowan Atkinson (Johnny English) as Father Julius, Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu) as the Chief-of-Police, Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans) as Fickelgruber, Matt Lucas (Alice in Wonderland) as Prodnose, Paterson Joseph (Timeless) as Slugworth, Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) as Abacus Crunch, Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Lottie Bell, Tom Davis (Murder in Successville) as Bleacher, Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) as Piper Benz, Calah Lane (This Is Us) as Noodle, and Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh) as Larry Chucklesworth.

Keep reading to find out where you can watch and stream Wonka.

When Is 'Wonka' Coming to Movie Theaters?

Close

Wonka will be released in movie theaters across the United States on December 15, 2023. Interestingly, the movie was never intended for a Christmas release, but its new festive window will undoubtedly have eager fans rushing to cinemas this holiday season.

Following an advanced premiere in Tokyo during which Chalamet praised Paul King's 'beautiful' script, the movie had its world premiere at the Southbank Center in London on November 28, 2023. Wonka's theatrical rollout will begin December 6 in the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan, kick-starting a global staggered release schedule throughout the first half of December. By December 15, you'd be hard-pressed to find a theater in the world that isn't showing the movie.

'Wonka' Showtimes

Use the following links below to check out showtimes and tickets at theaters near you:

Fandango

Regal

AMC Theatres

Cinemark

Cineplex

Watch the 'Wonka' Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first trailer for Wonka via YouTube in July 2023. It should come as no surprise that an origin movie about one of the most beloved children's characters of all time has garnered a legion of fans eagerly anticipating its release. The trailer currently sits at over 30 million views, with tens of thousands of commenters praising the impressive cast and the production team (whose resumes include global blockbusters such as Harry Potter, Paddington, and Fantastic Beasts) for what's set to be one of the best family-friendly movies of 2023. The trailer offers a brief glimpse of Chalamet's Wonka as he travels the world, perfecting his craft every step of the way. When he returns home to a land of lovable misfits - played by an award-winning group of actors including Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant - Wonka sets out to change lives with his groundbreaking candy inventions. Full of whimsy and wonder, and enough candy to have you floating above the clouds (literally), Wonka is definitely one to watch this Christmas season.

A second trailer for Wonka was released by Warner Bros. Pictures in October 2023. The trailer showcases Hugh Grant at his comedic best as Lofty, who, he'll have you know, is a perfectly respectable size for an Oompa-Loompa. Despite their hilariously frosty first impressions of each other, it seems Wonka and Lofty strike up an unbreakable friendship - a friendship cherished by those familiar with Wonka lore. Although the movie is a fresh take on the young Wonka's early life, it's comforting to see many familiar elements have made it into the highly-anticipated prequel-of-sorts.

When Is 'Wonka' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

There's no news regarding when Wonka will hit streaming and VOD just yet, but don't forget to keep an eye on this page to stay in the loop.

In previous years, Warner Bros. movies would land on HBO Max 45 days after their theatrical release. In August 2022, however, Warner's CEO David Zaslav confirmed the hasty theater-to-streaming window had come to an end. We can confirm Wonka will land on Max at some point, but probably not until spring 2024. HBO Max boasts a fantastic variety of movies, with monthly plans starting at $9.99.

What Is the Background of 'Wonka'?

2023's Wonka serves as the origin story of the eccentric title character, Willy Wonka, a zany, experimental chocolatier who first appeared in author Roald Dahl's beloved children's book titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The book was published in 1964 and follows Wonka as he gives five lucky - and mostly spoiled - kids the opportunity to tour his mysterious chocolate factory. A sequel titled Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator was released in 1972.

The character of Willy Wonka has also been portrayed in two critically acclaimed movies loved by fans across the globe. A 1971 adaptation saw the legendary Gene Wilder take on the role in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, followed by Johnny Depp in 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In both movies, Wonka is ready to hand over the reins to his candy kingdom after a long and successful career, but in 2023's Wonka, it seems Chalamet's young Wonka is just getting started.

Movies Like 'Wonka' That You Can Watch Right Now

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Starring the late Gene Wilder in the title role, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum), a poor boy lucky enough to find one of Wonka's five golden tickets. Along with four other ticket-finding children, Charlie is given a guided tour of Wonka's mysterious factory, and the wonders he sees within are beyond his wildest imagination.

Watch on Max

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

19-year-old Alice (Mia Wasikowska) escapes her stifling engagement party and falls down a hole in the garden. When she wakes, she finds herself in the 'Underland', a weird and wacky world she used to have nightmares about as a child. Before she returns home, Alice, assisted by the eccentric Underland inhabitants, must defeat the Jabberwocky (Christopher Lee) and return the queen (Anne Hathaway) to her throne.

Watch on Disney+

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Cedric Brown's (Colin Firth) unruly children have managed to scare away every nanny brave enough to set foot inside their house, so the exhausted father doesn't expect much when he hires the peculiar Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson). However, Nanny McPhee has something her predecessors don't: magic. Initially distrustful of the new authority, the Brown children must learn to pull together before their grumpy Great-Aunt Adelaide (Angela Lansbury) follows through with her threat and tears their family apart for good.

Watch on Amazon Prime