Over the years, we've seen a number of well-received British horror-comedy shows like Crazyhead, The Baby, and Truth Seekers. There are many fans of comedy horror, and many BBC enthusiasts, so whenever the two come together, you know it's something to watch out for. In comes Wreck, a BBC comedy horror series that was released last year in the UK and is now coming to America. The show stars Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham, and Jack Rowan playing characters working on a cruise ship and investigating a slew of disappearances and murders on the open sea.

Oscar Kennedy plays Jaime Walsh, a young adult whose sister Pippa disappeared on the same cruise ship a while back. Jamie took the job to find out what happened to his sister, but he gets way more than he bargained for in the process. Kennedy is known for the film School's Out Forever, as well as the shows Hunted, Bliss, and Ladhood. Thaddea Graham, known for the shows Redemption, Doctor Who, and The Irregulars, plays Vivian Lim, Jamie's coworker on the ship who's escaped from her homophobic family. Jack Rowan is Danny Jones, Pippa's scorned ex-lover and part of the ship's entertainment team. Rowan is best known for playing Bonnie Gold in Peaky Blinders. The show's cast list also includes Anthony Rickman as Olly Reyes, Louis Boyer as Sam Rhodes, Alice Nokes as Sophia Leigh, Peter Claffey as Cormac Kelly, Miya Ocego as Rosie Preston, and Jodie Tyack as Pippa.

Wreck has been highly acclaimed for its portrayal of LGBTQ themes and characters. Writer Ryan J. Brown reportedly included these themes explicitly to avoid the subliminal way horror usually handles them. He wanted to get rid of the LGBT "sidekick" trope, as well as the way that most media defines LGBT characters by their orientation, and he did so successfully as far as viewers and critics are concerned. It's a new era of horror, one that is representative and cathartic. Wreck depicts this while giving audiences a wild and humorous whodunit. Oh, and the murderer wears a duck mask. For all the laughs, thrills, and chills, here's how to watch Wreck.

Where and When Is Wreck Streaming In the US?

Wreck will be available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu starting on March 1, 2023. Hulu offers free trials for new users and a number of different subscriptions starting at $6.99 a month.

Wreck first premiered at last year's Fright Fest and then was picked up by the BBC. There's only one season so far, but the show has already been commissioned for a second season in the UK, so it's likely that American viewers will have that second season on Hulu as well when the time comes.

Watch the Trailer for Wreck

The trailer for Wreck shows murder, mayhem, and heated romance aboard the cruise ship Sacramentum, giving viewers a welcome taste of that deadpan British humor. Based on the trailer, the show looks pretty reminiscent of Scream Queens, with the added flair of today's teen generation. It's colorful and chaotic, reeling audiences into the horrid disarray of incidents that are to happen in such a claustrophobic and isolated setting.

Who Created Wreck?

Ryan J. Brown wrote Wreck and Chris Baugh (Boys from County Hell) directed it. Executive producers include Tommy Bulfin and Noemi Spanos. Tommy Bulfin has also worked on the shows Death in Paradise, Peaky Blinders, and Bloodlands. Noemi Spanos is best known for producing the series Dublin Murders. Wreck's cinematographer, Ryan Kernaghan, is known for Ted Lasso, The Bay, and the film The Devil's Doorway. The show was filmed in Northern Ireland and created by Euston Films.

When Is Wreck Season 2 Coming?

We're yet to get an exact date for when Wreck will return with Season 2. The season was confirmed back in October 2022 and is expected to air in the UK sometime in 2023. If the US release follows the same schedule for the second season, we'll probably have to wait till the Spring of 2024 before we can get a chance to stream Wreck Season 2 in America. For now, hold tight and keep an eye on this space as we bring you the latest updates on Wreck Season 2's release date.

Wreck Season 1 Episode Guide

Wreck has six episodes in its first season. The episodes were originally released weekly on BBC Three (also home to The Traitors, Fleabag, and more) starting on October 9, 2022, and ending on October 24. In the US, it looks like the episodes might all be coming out on the same day i.e. March 1, 2023.

Here are the synopses of each episode of Wreck Season 1:

Episode 1: "The Talented Mr. Whippy"

Jamie pays to replace a crew member aboard The Sacramentum. He gets a crash course in ship life while keeping a low profile to investigate the disappearance of his sister from the ship 3 months earlier. A crew member is brutally attacked.

Episode 2: "Finding Nemo"

Jamie confides in Vivian as to the real reason he is on board. Grim news about a fellow crew member and the finding of a clue lead them to ask Olly for a favour - that leads to a confrontation with "The Baby" in the engine room.

Episode 3: "The Ship that Feared Sundown"

It is a big day on the ship - the captain's ball, attended by the VIP guests. Jamie shares an intimate moment with Olly, while Vivian cosies up to Lily, one of the guests, risking big repercussions if she's caught.

Episode 4: "The Sacramentum Slasher"

Jamie gains an unexpected ally on board the ship, who promises him that they will investigate from the inside and get him the answers he's desperate for.

Episode 5: Needle in a Gaystack

While Vivian and Lily's relationship reaches new heights, Jamie finds himself in a terrifying situation and must use all his courage and strength to escape.

Episode 6: Water Off a Duck's Back