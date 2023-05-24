If she hadn’t already confirmed it in the 1990s with her quirky and quick-witted role as Elaine on Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has certainly proven to be one of the most formidable comediennes of all time in the years since that landmark show. Her turn on the hit HBO comedy Veep as the somewhat stupid but utterly Machiavellian politician, Selina Meyer, cemented her as someone who can not only pull off a good punchline but as an actress who could face off with the best of them. And that's why we're so excited about the new film You Hurt My Feelings (2023), which is expected to give her the space to show off her comedic chops while also examining the nature of marriage, art, and compromise.

While Louis-Dreyfus has been thoroughly rewarded for her work in TV as her eleven Emmy Awards show, she has yet to receive the status of an acclaimed movie star. However, her second collaboration with acclaimed director Nicole Holofcener, after starring in and receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her 2013 romantic comedy Enough Said, could be the ticket to show the film world just how talented she really is. Apart from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the new film also stars the likes of Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moyaed, and David Cross, just to name a few.

For anybody who can’t wait to see A24’s next big movie, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this thoughtful indie comedy.

Related:Arian Moayed on 'You Hurt My Feelings,' Succession,' and Art for Social Change

You Hurt My Feelings previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, but it will be distributed to US audiences by A24 on May 26, 2023.

Is You Hurt My Feelings Coming to Movie Theaters?

As is the case with most A24 films, You Hurt My Feelings will enjoy a theatrical release.

Is You Hurt My Feelings Coming to Streaming the Same Day as Theaters?

Image via A24

No, it won't, so heading to the theaters is your best bet to watch You Hurt My Feelings when it releases. Unfortunately, A24 has not released any information on when You Hurt My Feelings will be released on digital or streaming. However, it's very likely that the film will get a streaming release at some point in the coming months so stay tuned for more.

Watch the Trailer for You Hurt My Feelings

A trailer for You Hurt My Feelings was released on March 21, 2023. We open on Louis-Dreyfus as Beth leads a class discussion for aspiring writers. It’s clear she doesn’t feel connected to them, but her inability to reach out to the next generation doesn’t bother her. Her connection with her husband Don and the bond they share is unique. They’re so in sync that they are even going through a professional crisis at the same time. Beth has recently released a memoir which bombed, seemingly because her childhood trauma wasn’t interesting enough, and her therapist husband is getting bored with the privileged problems of the city’s biggest complainers. However bad their rut seems, it only gets worse when Beth overhears Don say what he really feels about the memoir he so often praised in front of her. Suddenly, this off-hand comment becomes the center of her life. Is it gaslighting or encouragement? And in a world with so much strife, why should it matter?

You Hurt My Feelings Showtimes

You can use the following links to check showtimes and buy tickets for You Hurt My Feelings at a theater near you:

What's the Plot of You Hurt My Feelings

The official plot synopsis for You Hurt My Feelings reads as follows:

From acclaimed filmmaker, Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long-standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most.

Related:‘You Hurt My Feelings' Review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Stars in Light, Yet Hilarious Comedy | Sundance 2023

More Nicole Holofcener Movies Like You Hurt My Feelings That You Can Watch Right Now

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this indie comedy, check out these three other films by director Nicole Holofcener that examine the tragedy and comedy of friendship, marriage, and adulthood.

Walking and Talking (1996)

Image via Miramax

In her feature film debut, Holofcener created a movie that would influence filmmakers for years to come. Walking and Talking follows two best friends, Amelia and Laura, in their early thirties who have been inseparable since childhood. They’ve done everything together and their lives appear to parallel one another until Laura gets engaged. Suddenly, Amelia's life is turned upside down and her relationship with Laura becomes marred by Laura’s distance and Amelia’s own jealousy. Many TV shows and movies today explore how important and fraught with tension the friendship between two women can be, but in the 1990s not many films explored the complexities of this relationship. It’s not an exaggeration to say that without Walking and Talking, movies like Frances Ha and Bridesmaids, as well as TV shows like Girls, may never have been made. Featuring a cast of 90s all-stars like Catherine Keener, Anne Heche, Liev Schrieber, and director Todd Field, this is essential viewing.

Watch on Paramount+

Enough Said (2013)

Image via Fox Searchlight

In Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ first collaboration with Holofcener, she showed audiences everywhere why she belonged on the big and small screen. Enough Said follows Eva, a massage therapist whose daughter is heading off to college and who since her divorce has seen little romance in her life. When she meets Albert, a meek but charming divorced father, she becomes smitten. However, when one of her female clients begins complaining to her about her obnoxious ex-husband, she soon realizes she is talking about Albert. How can she still see this man as the love of her life when his ex continues to poison her mind with his many flaws? Not only does Dreyfus shine, but James Gandolfini as Albert proves to be just as adept at playing a lovable divorce as he was at playing a tough mob boss.

Rent on Amazon

Friends with Money (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

While many indie films can be just as entertaining and well-acted, many cannot boast a large cast of film and TV stars. Somehow, Holofcner found room in the budget to get some of the best and most commercial actors to star in this hilarious ensemble film. Leading the cast of Friends with Money is Jennifer Aniston as Olivia, a single and eternally broke woman who, much to her friends' disapproval, makes a living cleaning houses. Her equally dysfunctional friends played by Frances McDormand, Catherine Keener, and Joan Cusack have very different views on money and professional life, often leading to some intense disagreements. If you only know Aniston as Rachel Green or if you want to see Frances McDormand in another astonishingly angry and hilarious performance, this hidden gem is a perfect choice.

Watch on Netflix