First, there was Yellowstone, then there was its prequel 1923, and then Taylor Sheridan hit us with another prequel about the Dutton family in December 2021 called 1883. It follows the Duttons as they flee the pestilence and poverty-stricken plains of Texas and make their way West in search of a better life which will eventually lead them to their home state of Montana and the famed Yellowstone Ranch. The series stars Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton, Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, and the straight-out-of-central casting cowboy Sam Elliot as the irascible Pinkerton Agent Shea Brennan, who is about as rough and tumble as they come in the Yellowstone universe, which is saying something for the scowling, gravelly-voiced actor who has made a career out of such roles. For the show's backdrop, Sheridan and his crew used a variety of locations as facsimiles for the late 19th century through the Texas Hill Country and through the Midwestern United States. For the trying five-month shoot, some of the places chosen have been used before in both Texas and Montana.

Recreating the Texas Feel of '1883'

It was the famous New York editor and former U.S. Representative Horace Greeley who famously said, "Go West, young man." And for this "wagons west" tale, the crew did progressively go farther west as the Duttons seek to relocate. For many of the Texas shots, filming crews set up shop in and around Fort Worth, Texas. Also known as Cowtown, the smaller half of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has long been a cattle ranching hub and is home to the famous Texas Stockyards that attract thousands of visitors every year looking to get a true taste of the Lone Star State. While the cast and crew holed up in Ft. Worth, principal photography for the show took place in the small town of Weatherford which is just a few miles west of the DFW metroplex and home to some of the vast and authentic ranches that you see toward the beginning of the show. Another suburb of Ft. Worth called Granbury was also a hot spot for Sheridan and his location managers. Granbury is about a thirty to forty-minute drive southwest of Cowtown and is directly south of Weatherford. So for the origin locations of the show, everything was kept pretty close to Forth Worth, so the crew could get to and from the set quickly. Some of the shots of the show's opening were actually shot in downtown Ft. Worth. The area around West Exchange Avenue and North Houston street in Fort Worth was transformed into an enormous Western town known on the show as "Hell's Half Acre."

Specific '1883' Filming Locations Used around Fort Worth

Image via Texas Historical Commission

In the show, there are many scenes where the group of wagons has stopped for a quick breather near rivers where they can set up camp next to a water source. For these scenes, the crew decided on the banks of the Brazos River on the Bosque Ranch in Parker County which is actually owned by show creator, Taylor Sheridan. Parker County is also west of DFW and the portion of the Brazos River that runs through Sheridan's land is in Weatherford, a town of about 30,000 proud Texans. Showrunners opted to CGI in one famous Texas location from Granbury and move it into downtown Fort Worth for the show. Granbury's historic Hood County Courthouse was inserted via computer-generated special effects to appear for shooting on Fort Worth's main street. It's a beautiful structure and has been impeccably preserved since being built in the 1890s. Some more modern structures were used, but rustic buildings in Cowtown were also added to lend an authentic wild western feel of the 19th century. The Blue Agave Saloon was the spot that doubled as the roughneck hangout in the show called The White Elephant Saloon where thirsty cowpokes could stop in for a rye whiskey, cold beer, a poker game, or maybe a bar tussle or two.

'1883' Filming Spots in Granbury and Guthrie, Texas

Image via Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Calhoun Saloon, where Shea and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) propose to James to join the wagon's west crew from Texas to Montana was filmed at Farina's Cafe and Wine Grapevine on North Houston Street in the small downtown area of the bucolic Texas town of Granbury. Farina's is actually an excellent Italian eatery nowadays but was perfect as a backdrop for one of the more pivotal moments in the show. As the caravan starts to move farther west towards the Texas-Oklahoma border, they stopped at the famous Four Sixes Ranch or 6666 Ranch. Savvy fans of the original Yellowstone will remember this spot as Sheridan loves to shoot in and around Guthrie, Texas, and the sprawling 350,000-acre horse ranch in King County that is home to some of the world's finest breeds of horses. There is no shortage of devastation and loss along the way in 1883, and one of the most memorable and tragic scenes that involves the loss of life was also shot on the Four Six Ranch property called Dixon's Creek. The majority of Episodes 7 and 8 were shot in this area of the famous Texas panhandle.

'1883' Filming Spots in Montana

After a long and sometimes unbearable pioneer journey, the Duttons finally arrive in the place that they will call home in the Big Sky Country of Montana. For the sweeping shots of the enormous countryside, Sheridan and crew landed in the town of Livingston. Location crews got to work setting up shop in an area known as Paradise Valley near Chico Hot Springs which is a deceptive name considering that the crew endured some frigid temperatures that often included blizzard-like conditions and freezing temperatures with bitterly cold wind gusts of close to thirty miles per hour. It was quite the change from the sizzling hot scenes filmed in Texas and made for an equally trying shoot. Once in Paradise Valley, set construction crews got to work on creating the town that we see in the show, composed of more than 25 structures and covering almost 30,000 square feet. For authenticity, carpenters and set designers built all manner of structures including a bank, a saloon, a jail, a hotel, and several makeshift dwellings.