Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Andor.A long time ago, in a country not that far away, a group of hippie-looking Hollywood youths set up camp to shoot what would become one of the biggest media juggernauts of the 20th and 21st centuries. The very first Star Wars movie, later re-titled Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, had many of its scenes shot in the outskirts of the Sahara Desert, in Tunisia. Home to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Jedi master in exile Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), the desert planet of Tatooine was split between the Californian Death Valley and the North African sand dunes. The name Tatooine even derives from Tataouine, a city in the Tunisian south, and the Star Wars locations remain one of the country's main tourist attractions up to this day.

But even though George Lucas would return to Tunisia in the 1990s to shoot parts of The Phantom Menace, real world locations aren’t exactly what comes to mind when we think of post-prequel trilogy Star Wars. Sure, many of the sequel trilogy’s breathtaking, otherworldly landscapes are also beautiful off-screen, such as the Irish island of Skellig Michael that serves as Luke’s retreat in The Last Jedi. Still, there’s no denying that technology made shooting from “home” a lot easier for the Star Wars crew while, at the same time, depriving the galaxy far, far away of some of its - for lack of a better word - realism. First, there were the PlayStation 1-adjacent settings of The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. Then came the Volume, a high-tech set of LED screens that allow for the creation of lifelike backdrops that are nearly indistinguishable from real locations. The new Industrial Light & Magic technology was heavily used in Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

In Star Wars: Andor, the newest Disney+ show set in the Star Wars universe, the Volume… Well, the Volume doesn’t play that much of a role, actually. Producer Tony Gilroy opted for a more old-school approach and took the series’ cast and crew for a trip around the world. Or, rather, around the United Kingdom. Many of the show’s scenes are shot in fully built sets inside Pinewood Studios, in Buckinghamshire, and about just as many take place in various locations throughout England and Scotland. So far, however, Disney has been pretty secretive about where the show was actually shot. Thus, as expected, fans have been taking to social media to find out where in our own galaxy are the strange and marvelous places visited by Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the rest of the show’s characters. If you’re one of those wondering, here’s a guide to Andor’s filming locations.

Black Park, Buckinghamshire, England

Image via Disney+

An old acquaintance of the Star Wars universe, Black Park served as a location for two of the saga’s Disney batch of movies: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker. The Buckinghamshire park starred in the films both as the Resistance base and as the Mid Rim planet of Takodana, in which Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) meet Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o). In Andor, the park first appears in Episode 1, “Kassa”, lending its grounds and vegetation to the Kenari village in which Cassian Andor grew up. As we learn in the show, Cassian is not originally from the Outer Rim planet of Fest, but from Kenari, a Mid Rim planet abandoned after an alleged imperial mining accident. In this Instagram post by Bespin Bulletin, we can see Kenari structures being built in Black Park.

Coryton Refinery, Essex, England

Once one of the greatest oil refineries in England, the Coryton refinery ceased operations for good in June 2012, a few months after its then owner, Petroplus, filed for bankruptcy. In Andor, the site gains new life as the Ferrix terminal and some of the more industrial parts of the Free Trade sector planet. Once again, in pictures from Bespin Bulletin, we can see the ship in which Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) arrives at Ferrix being assembled at the refinery.

Glen Tilt Park, Perthshire, Scotland

Image via Disney+

The Scottish Highlands serve as both inspiration and location for the planet of Aldhani, to which Cassian and Luthen flee after they escape the ambush at Ferrix. More specifically, the Aldhani scenes were shot at the Glen Tilt Park, in northern Perthshire. The hills and the luscious vegetation of the Highlands are a perfect fit for the grassy planet that serves as a distribution hub for the Galactic Empire. According to the Daily Dot, the history of Aldhani also takes inspiration from Scottish history, with the Empire’s relocation of local farmers to the Lowlands mirroring the 18th and 19th century Clearances that saw thousands of Scottish families sent from their ancient homes to colonies and industrial cities by the British Empire.

Cruachan Dam, Argyll and Bute, Scotland

Image via Disney+

Speaking of Aldhani - I mean, Scotland - the Cruachan Dam, in Argyll and Bute, also plays an important part in the show's main storyline. The Scottish reservoir serves as the real world location for the Nasma Klain river dam and the Empire garrison Vel (Faye Marsay) and her crew plan to hit in Episodes 4 and 5. The dam was also prominently featured in the show's trailers, as noted by the Instagram page of the Ben Cruachan Inn.

McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, England

Image via Disney+

The architecture of Coruscant sure looks like one those things only a sci-fi production designer could ever dream of. However, Twitter user The Sietch of Sci-Fi has noted that some of the Empire capital’s buildings that appear in Andor are very much real. The Corsucant spaceport from Episode 4, for instance, was shot in the headquarters of the motorsport and luxury cars company McLaren.

Brunswick Centre, London, England

Image via Disney+

In the same post, The Sietch of Sci-Fi called attention to the brutalist aesthetics of the Brunswick Centre, in London, that served as the cold and oppressive apartment complex in which Syril Karn’s (Kyle Soller) mother lives. Built between 1967 and 1972, the Brunswick Centre has both a commercial area and residential units. Whether you look at it from the inside or out, it sure looks like a Coruscantian architect’s pet-project.

Winspit Quarry, Dorset, England

Image via Disney+

Winspit Quarry hasn’t yet made its debut on Andor, but the brief appearance of its unmistakable caves in the show’s trailer didn’t go unnoticed by the Dorset Live. The now deactivated quarry is no novice to the world of television. Fans of Doctor Who might recognize the location from the classic serials “The Underwater Menace” and “Destiny of the Daleks”.

Cleveleys, England

Another location that is yet to appear on the show is the town of Cleveleys, in northwestern England. According to Lancashire Live, alterations to the local landscape have included a complete do-over of a café, the Café Cove, but it is still unknown what the final result of this makeover will look like.

Middle Peak Quarry, Derbyshire, England (perhaps…)

Image via Disney+

Back in June 2021, the Derbyshire Times reported that Middle Peak Quarry was also being used as a location for either Obi-Wan Kenobi or Andor. Considering that the quarry didn’t make the rounds in Kenobi, it is likely that we will see it in Andor. Perhaps we have even seen it already: if you squint, the quarry kind of looks like the mines little Kassa (Antonio Viña) sees in Kenari, in Episode 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet.