Among the many reasons to watch Dune in theaters is the film’s epic scale. Director Denis Villeneuve has frequently discussed his preference for the theatrical experience, and given the vast number of locations and large scale action sequences, it's easy to make the argument that Dune deserves the big screen experience. Select IMAX screenings make the eye-popping visuals even more vivid.

Dune features many cutting edge visual effects, but the formal beauty of the film’s composition comes from the outstanding work of cinematographer Greig Fraser. Fraser began his career working in intimate character dramas like Killing Them Softly, Zero Dark Thirty, Foxcatcher, and Lion, but he quickly became a go-to choice for dark, action-heavy blockbusters from auteur filmmakers. Fraser explored the furthest reaches of the galaxy far, far away in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and he developed the stunning new vision of Gotham City that trailers for The Batman have begun teasing.

RELATED: 'Dune': Oscar Isaac Says the Father-Son Dynamic Between Paul and Leto Breaks Movie Tropes

Fraser and Villeneueve began principal photography on Dune way back in March 2019, and concluded the shoot in July with additional reshoots the following year to meet the intended release date. Dune was originally scheduled for a November 2020 debut, but like most studio tentpoles it was pushed back as a result of COVID-19.

Image via Warner Bros.

Although Dune utilized more traditional studio sets at the Origo Film Studios in Budapest, a good portion of the film was captured on location. The deserts of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates doubled for the brutal world of the sand planet Arrakis. While obviously the film employed heavy computer-generated imagery in order to bring the sandworm creatures to life, there’s nothing fake about the desert’s danger. Timothee Chalamet said that the heat reached over 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and Jason Momoa called it one of the most challenging shoots of his career.

It’s not the first time that the Wadi Rum valley of Jordan was used to capture an iconic desert location, as the area has frequently been a filming site for Hollywood productions. Perhaps the most famous desert movie ever made, David Lean’s all-time classic Lawrence of Arabia, used the Wadi Rum area as the backdrop for his World War I epic.

The region also doubled for Mars in The Martian and Mission to Mars, Egypt in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the Xenomorph homeworld in Prometheus, the ancient force planet Jedha in Rogue One, and the markets of Pasaana in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Similarly, the Liwa Oasis region used to complete the vision of Arrakkis in some of the larger exterior shots has also been a popular filming site. The area helped J.J. Abrams brought Jakku to life in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and it was also used in 2019’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Arrakis isn’t the only instantly iconic planet in Dune. The cold landscapes of the House Atreides homeworld Caladan were captured in Stadlandet, Norway. The gorgeous ocean planet was the birthplace of Duke Leto, Paul Atreides, and the Atriedes rules for over 10,000 years before the family was assigned their new fiefdom on Arrakis.

KEEP READING: Does 'Dune' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Gets New Glow in the Dark Variant Poster by Tyler Stout and Grey Matter Art Find out when and where the poster goes on sale.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email