Game of Thrones is one of the biggest series in history, with expansive world-building that took countless characters around Westeros and Essos. While the majestic castles and medieval cities may be fictional, many of them are partially filmed in real-world locations. The impressive scope of the Game of Thrones universe is rivaled by the filming locations scattered around the world. Many of the most recognizable locations from the series have rich histories to explore and serve as the perfect backdrop for some of the most dramatic moments in the show. With House of the Dragon, fans returned to some of their favorite places, seen in a new light, set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, as well as many new fascinating destinations. From ancient ruins to towering mountains and scorching sand dunes, let's look at everywhere we've seen so far, and what we might return to in the future!

King's Landing

Let's start with one of the most important places in Westeros. King's Landing is the capital city and the seat of power in the Seven Kingdoms. Countless dramatic scenes take place here, so what real locations helped set the scene?

Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia

This beautiful coastal city is paved with ancient cobblestones and lined with red, clay roofs, making it the perfect place to see some of our most beloved (and most feared) characters walk the winding streets of this stunning city. While the list of scenes filmed here is too long to list, the most memorable is Cersei's (Lena Heady) Walk of Penance. This scene was a pivotal moment for her character, and you can trace her steps along the city's main street! Of course, House of the Dragon returns to this location as we travel back in time to the golden age of King's Landing!

Mdina, Malta

This fortified city also served as a filming location for some important moments. Its historic streets set the scene for many moments in King's Landing during the first season, most notably, Ned's (Sean Bean) altercation with Little Finger (Aidan Gillen) where he is finally captured and taken prisoner by the Lannisters. The beautiful sandstone façades of the buildings make the perfect background for the southern city.

Trsteno, Croatia

Just north of Dubrovnik, this town holds the beautiful Trsteno Arboretum, which you may recognize as the lush palace gardens of the Red Keep. Walk through the hedges and sit where Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rig) sat with Sansa (Sophie Turner) to warn her of her husband's true nature!

Itálica, Spain

The ancient arena in this town set the stage for one of the most important moments in the series: The Dragonpit Summit. Almost all the main characters come together in this location for a rare moment that decides the fate of the series, and you can see it for yourself! If you've been keeping up with House of the Dragon, you can see what the Dragonpit actually looked like in its prime as one of the largest structures in King's Landing!

Beyond the Wall

Image via HBO

Home to the Night King (Richard Brake) and his army of White Walkers, the land beyond the Wall is a frozen tundra with danger lurking around every corner, from bloodthirsty zombies to savage Wildlings. While we don't see many signs of civilization, there are plenty of breathtaking natural landscapes that seem out of this world!

Vatnajökull, Iceland

With sparkling ice and towering mountains as far as the eyes can see, this glacial region is the perfect place for the Crows to venture into the unknown. If you'd like to try your skills at traversing the gorgeous yet perilous landscape, don't forget a nice fur cape to keep you warm and a broadsword to fight off any Wildlings!

Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

While we don't stray far from Castle Black when we visit the Wall, we do see get a brief glimpse of East-Watch-by-the-Sea, another castle of the Night's Watch that guards the end of the Wall where it meets the waves. This stunning black sand beach is so beautiful, but we can't help but wonder, why didn't the White Walkers just walk around?

Dragonstone

One of the most beautiful and significant locations in the series, Dragonstone is the ancestral keep of the Targaryens. Where they first landed in Westeros, and their seat of power during Aegon's Conquest. The landscape and architecture are unlike anything else we see in Westeros, and are the closest we've come to seeing what Old Valyria may have looked like. So, where are the real-life locations that make this place so magical?

Gaztelugatxe, Spain

One of the most memorable settings in the series, this little island is home to the iconic winding bridge that leads to the imposing gates of Dragonstone. You can visit the site and walk in the footsteps of generations of Targaryens as you cross the stormy sea below (you'll just have to imagine the castle is there in the distance).

Itzurun Beach, Spain

Image via HBO

This beautiful beach serves as the place of homecoming for Daenerys (Emilia Clark) as her fleet completes its journey across the narrow sea. A powerful moment for her character, she kneels down and feels the sands of her homeland. If you want to follow the path of our favorite Targaryen, you can do so while enjoying a relaxing day at the beach!

Essos

While the majority of the action takes place in Westeros, the Eastern continent of Essos also plays a large part in the story as Daenerys travels from city to city, conquering as she goes. The locations for Essos are interesting because they show a different side of the world, and offer some more exotic and diverse landscapes than what we see in Westeros.

Bardenas Reales, Spain

These badlands serve as the vast Dothraki Sea, and endless grassland where the Dothraki nation carries out their nomadic lifestyle. The beautiful scenery goes on forever, and you can easily lose yourself in your imagination in the spot where Daenerys was surrounded by a Dothraki hoard and taken to the new Khal.

Ait Benhaddou, Morocco

Image via HBO

Lined with red, clay houses and beautiful architecture, this UNESCO World Heritage site is recognizable as Yunkai, the first slave city that Daenerys liberates. Outside its fortified gates is where she is hailed and deemed "Mhysa" or "mother" by her adoring subjects.

Śibenek, Croatia

Croatia proves to be a rich area for filming locations as this town serves as Braavos, a trading city in Essos where Arya (Maisie Williams) arrives to learn her skills as an assassin at the House of Black and White. It is also home to the Iron Bank, an important organization in Westerosi politics, which is portrayed by the historic Cathedral of St. James.

So, which of these awe-inspiring destinations is first on your list to visit? Do you want to live like a Lannister in Croatia, or explore like a Targaryen in Spain? If you want the ultimate Game of Thrones experience, you can visit the new studio tour in Northern Ireland, where many of the scenes in the North were filmed. You can see real sets from the show with your own eyes, and immerse yourself in the awesome world-building of Westeros!