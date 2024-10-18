Exactly a year ago, in October 2023, HGTV’s Good Bones aired its 101st and final episode. Produced by Glenna Stacer-Sayles (Fixer Upper) and Jim Berger (Southern Survival), the home renovation series stars mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who have come to be known as the faces of real estate development in Indianapolis, Indiana. Premiered in 2016, Good Bones had a successful run of eight long and lively seasons, during which it became one of the most unique and popular real estate reality shows.

A reality series of a kind, Good Bones became more than just home renovation and home improvement. In fact, the series came to be known for delivering more than just brick-and-mortar spaces. Not that their projects are not visually delightful, but one of the striking highlights of the show is its use of location. The eight-season long series is based in Indianapolis and highlights the local communities and the city’s vibrant neighborhoods. Throughout its run and even later, fans of Good Bones have fallen in love with the community and family vibe that Karen and Mina have brought to the show season after season. Not to mention the family dynamics and values that the mother-daughter adds to the show’s experience by including their family members and friends in various projects. By focusing on Indianapolis for all its filming locations, Good Bones evolved into a love letter to Indianapolis from a mother and daughter who call the city their home.

If you are a home improvement enthusiast or love real estate shows with a heart, Good Bones is a must-watch. Read on to find out about all the filming locations of Good Bones and dive into the charming cityscape of Indianapolis.

Where Does ‘Good Bones’ Take Place?

The reality real estate show focuses on refurbishing homes in Indianapolis, Indiana, which also happens to be the hometown of the show’s stars and business partners, Karen E Laine and her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. Both were born and raised in Indianapolis and have stayed on their home turf to film the series, thus revamping several neighborhoods of the city and not just select houses. With Laine’s legal background and Hawk’s expertise in real estate, the duo became renowned for giving a gorgeous makeover to run-down properties in and around Indianapolis without losing their original charm, thus keeping the property and the neighborhood’s history alive and redefining the local appeal. Unlike other popular real estate shows like Love It or List It, The Flip or Flop, and Property Brothers, which mostly showcase renovating properties in big cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Las Vegas, or even abroad, Good Bones managed to create its niche by showcasing their home and heartland of America.

Home to nearly 890,000 people, the city of Indianapolis, or Indy, is the most populous city and the state capital of Indiana. The third-most populous city in the Midwest, it is best known as home to major sports teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers and the host of the Indy 500, the largest, single-day sporting event. Besides sports, Indianapolis also boasts a rich tapestry of history, art, culture, with several exciting activities in store for both locals and tourists alike, including the largest Children’s Museum in the world.

Through their projects on Good Bones, Laine, and Hawk explore various interesting neighborhoods across Indy, reviving their hometown one property at a time.

What are the Filming Locations in ‘Good Bones’?

The filming locations for Good Bones are focused on the areas where Laine and Hawk chose to renovate, restore, and revamp mostly old, forgotten, and dilapidated homes, putting the city and its lesser-known parts on the larger global map. The show began filming in Fountain Square in 2016, where the duo started their business and later expanded to the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, where both live and work. Towards the later seasons of the show, Good Bones expanded the filming locations to Indianapolis’s Old Southside. The series also showcases properties in Old Northside, Fletcher Place, Garfield Park, East of State, and Mooresville.

Check out more about these iconic districts of the city where Laine and Hawk’s projects stand tall.

Fountain Square

This charming location is distinguished by its titular baroque fountain and rough-cut limestone slabs, with streets dotted with cozy, vintage shops that most likely store various objet d'art like what we see in the show. Fountain Square is also home to craft distilleries, quaint farm-to-table eateries, and innovative cafés.

Bates-Hendricks

Home to the 19th century Bates-Hendricks House, an iconic landmark built by Hervey Bates and occupied by Governor Thomas Hendricks. It’s no surprise that the women chose to begin their journey here, which is recognized for its historic homes and a thriving local community dedicated to revitalizing and beautifying the place.

Old Southside

This neighborhood in the south of the city is identified by its vibrant, multicultural community, charming homes, and now an artists’ haven. Some of Old Southside’s iconic landmarks include Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shapiro's Delicatessen, and Concord Neighborhood Center.

The filming locations in Good Bones also house some of Laine and Hawk’s favorite spots to source materials and ideas, like Little Doc's Architectural Salvage, Midland Arts and Antiques Market, Chatham Home, and Salvage and Company.

How ‘Good Bones’ Helped Indianapolis Tourism

Laine and Hawk’s decision to stick to their home ground and film the HGTV renovation show in Indianapolis is not without its rewards. Since its early seasons, Good Bones has managed to not only capture the attention of property owners and real estate enthusiasts, but also tourists. A hidden gem of a city, Indianapolis has many historical monuments, museums, parks, restaurants, breweries, and more such sites and activities to offer to those who want to explore the heartland of America.

Good Bones also helped attract other television productions like NBC’s American Ninja Warrior to film in Indianapolis.

According to local business news, the parts of Indianapolis that have been featured in the show have also helped boost the city’s image. Neighborhoods like Fountain Square, which was once a little obscure, now see more visitors. Per Morgan Snyder of the city's tourism department,

This used to be a neighborhood that was tucked away from the core of the city, but now visitors are pouring in just to see what the Good Bones crew continuously raves about.

In 2020, Hawk opened a home furnishing store, Two Chicks District Co., which attracts mostly tourists who want to explore the realty show star’s handiwork and home improvement ideas. With several restored properties turned into Airbnb rentals, Indy has a lot more new travelers, tourists, professionals, and artists who are turning this into their new homes and travel destinations, which in turn helps local businesses.

What Is ‘Good Bones’ About?

Good Bones is a reality real estate series on HGVT starring Karen E. Laine and her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk and focuses on home renovation and improvement, where they fix old and forgotten properties across various neighborhoods in and around Indianapolis, Indiana. Laine and Hawk’s signature style features a delightful blend of vintage and contemporary elements and incorporates the talents of local artisans and craftsmen that add warmth and personal touch to every space. Their projects are distinguished by vibrant accents, ample green spaces, and repurposed old objects and knick-knacks that they find in those homes.

Laine is a former attorney who brings her legal expertise and community-driven perspective that add thoughtfulness and warmth to the city’s old properties. Hawk, like her mother, is also an Indy native, and a restaurant server-turned-real-estate agent who started flipping homes with Laine in their free time. Her realty acumen and keen understanding of the city’s history and culture add remarkable aesthetics to their projects. Both Laine and Hawk have also participated in HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. The duo started their home rehab business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which eventually led to them starring in their own home renovation show, Good Bones. Other family members featured on the show include Starsiak Hawk’s half-brother, Tad, a mental health and wellness guru who leads the demolition crew; Tad’s right-hand-man, former offensive lineman Austin “Bobkat” Aynes; foreman Lonny, and Tad’s step-father, Lenny.

Good Bones ran for eight seasons, from 2016 to 2023, with the dynamic duo parting ways and setting out on their individual projects. A spin-off show, titled Good Bones: Risky Business, was released in 2021, featuring only Mina Starsiak Hawk, where she renovates an 18th-century Victorian home. In August 2024, Good Bones returned with both Hawk and Laine for a three-episode limited series - Good Bones: New Beginnings, where Hawk renovates a lake house north of Indianapolis, while Laine converts a 120-year-old bungalow in Wilmington, North Carolina into a beach retreat.

All eight seasons of Good Bones are currently streaming on Max.

Good Bones A reality TV series featuring the dynamic mother-daughter team of Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, who specialize in revitalizing old homes in Indianapolis. The show documents their journey as they purchase dilapidated properties and meticulously renovate them into beautiful, functional living spaces. With a focus on craftsmanship and design, each episode presents the obstacles they overcome and the creative strategies they employ to breathe new life into neglected homes. The series combines elements of renovation expertise, family collaboration, and the revitalization of local communities. Release Date March 22, 2016 Cast Mina Starsiak , Karen E. Laine Main Genre Reality Seasons 8

