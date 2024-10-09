HGTV renovation superstars Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine of Good Bones acclaim are officially back with their limited series, Good Bones: New Beginnings. Since 2016, the mother-and-daughter powerhouse has worked through Indianapolis, lending its real estate, legal, and handyman expertise to rundown houses that need a lot of work. After seven long years and eight seasons, Hawk and Laine officially said goodbye to their show in 2023. But it seems like the two have been quite busy these days.

Since its premiere on August 14, Good Bones: New Beginnings has caught up with Hawk and Laine’s lives post-Good Bones. Venturing beyond the city of Indianapolis, the two have made their marks in different towns that match their respective energies. Check out where Good Bones: New Beginnings is filmed.

Where Is ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’ Filmed?

Close

Good Bones: New Beginnings takes place in two different locations. First off, there’s Hawk with her quaint 5,000-square-foot lakehouse in Martinsville, Indiana. Tucked right between Indianapolis and Bloomington, Martinsville is currently home to a population of 12,000 residents. Boasting stunning lakes, aged forests, and vibrant farms, Martinsville’s lush greenery plays a huge role in the city’s growing community.

Thanks to its open spaces, residents have direct access to its beautiful nature, making it the perfect opportunity to go outside and have fun. Its famous Jimmy Nash Park, which features facilities like a basketball court, fishing pond, and picnic shelters to name a few, has become an epicenter for people to gather around and bask in the gorgeous weather. Nicknamed the “City of Mineral Water”, Martinsville is also home to its mineral water sanitariums. The city’s history dates back to 1822 - the name “Martinsville” itself also derives in honor of its surveyor, John Martin. As for its mineral water sanitariums, there are 12 of them in the city - the first one opened in 1888, and the last one closed in 1968.

Featuring a slower pace compared to the hustle and bustle of Indianapolis, Hawk decides to make Martinsville her new home. Following the closure of her company Two Chicks and a Hammer, Hawk and her family moved to the charming city and immediately began on renovating their fixer-upper. For the past three years, Hawk remodeled the affordable property into a mid-century modern home. Featuring five bedrooms, and three bathrooms, renovating this unit isn’t an easy feat. To keep things simple and on schedule, Hawk started from the main floor and worked her way up. Today, the house leaves a calming impression upon visitors with its muted, cozy aesthetic that warms the house - a vibe that matches Martinsville’s crisp tranquility.

All the way south, Laine decides to lay down her new beginnings in the port city of Wilmington, North Carolina. A whopping 754 miles from Indianapolis, Laine took a big leap of faith with her recent move. But it’s hard to resist a city that’s within close proximity of the storied Cape Fear River. With a sunny skyline that complements its riverfront, Wilmington is a Southern destination that matches Charleston and Savannah in terms of its beauty and long history. Following her visit to Wilmington, Laine knew in her heart that she wanted to lay her grounds at the stunning beach town. Despite its small land area, that town’s lush weather, gorgeous river walk, and nature amenities like bike trails, parks, and numerous beaches attracted Laine to the city.

But building a home in this sunny coastal oasis is a journey filled with ups and downs. Risking her retirement savings on a less than 600-square-foot, 120-year-old beach bungalow, Laine has her work cut out for her. The poor, rundown state of the bungalow was one of the first major issues Laine had to deal with. Although it's much smaller compared to Hawk’s massive lakehouse, Laine’s mini bungalow posed some huge problems. With rotting flooring and roofing, Laine had to tear down everything and start right from its very foundation.

Eventually, Laine’s hard work paid off. The once-hopeless property transformed into a statement-making piece of work. With sweet blue siding, front flower beds, and solar panels, Laine’s bungalow literally and figuratively brims with energy. Inspired by her trip to the Battleship North Carolina, a World War II naval ship docked in Wilmington, Laine based her color palette on the hues used throughout the battleship. With a galley kitchen installed and a backyard mural drawn by local muralist Tiffany Machler, her little abode brings a vibrancy that matches Laine’s whimsical personality.

What Other Locations Has ‘Good Bones’ Filmed In?

Image via HGTV

For the most part, Good Bones is primarily filmed within the Indianapolis area. During the beginning of the show, Hawk and Laine focused on the historical neighborhood of Fountain Square, located south of downtown Indianapolis. Situated one mile southeast of the heart of downtown Indianapolis, the neighborhood is bustling with a lively arts scene. The commercial district boasts several shops, selling anything from vintage finds to comic books. Before its revitalization in the 1990s and 2000s, Fountain Square was once a farmland. These days, the district is home to funky residents and emerging creatives.

In later seasons of Good Bones, Hawk, and Laine expand their horizons by venturing into the Old Southside neighborhoods. Home to a diverse residential community, Old Southside is one of the first multi-ethnic neighborhoods in Indianapolis. With its rich history, Old Southside became the first home of Jewish immigrants from Europe and African American immigrants from the South. By 1890, the Old Southside had become a densely populated area and continues to be one until the present day.

What Is ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’ About?

Image via HGTV

Check out the official synopsis for Good Bones: New Beginnings below:

“The newest season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E Laine as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis. Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much-needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis. Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three-week run.”

Good Bones became an HGTV classic from 2016 to 2023, with eight lively seasons of Hawk and Laine transforming Indianapolis’ forgotten homes. The dynamic duo combined Hawks’ real estate expertise with Laine’s legal chops to hunt down rundown properties and give them a modern makeover, all while keeping their historical charm intact. From house to house, they turned crumbling wrecks into urban gems, sometimes with a little help from their family for those larger-than-life demolition and construction jobs. After a successful run, they’ve said their final farewell to Good Bones, but don’t worry - they’re still knee-deep in home reno projects.

Following the success of Good Bones, Hawk took on an even bigger challenge with the spinoff Good Bones: Risky Business. This time, instead of tackling a house per episode, the entire six-episode series focuses on one massive, near-condemned Indianapolis mansion. The stakes? A jaw-dropping $1.2 million risk - way beyond Hawk’s usual $300,000 gambles. The spinoff is grittier, rawer, and filled with the kind of stress that might just bring out a few curse words from the ever-determined Hawk.

Who Is in the ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’ Cast?

Image via HGTV

Hawk, co-founder of Two Chicks and a Hammer, is all about living with purpose - and she’s found hers in revamping old homes. With her sharp real-estate instincts and a passion for saving Indianapolis’ historic properties, Hawk is on a mission to breathe new life into her hometown. Beyond Good Bones, she’s made appearances on other HGTV hits like Rock the Block and A Very Brady Renovation. Her partner in crime is none other than her mom, Laine, a former attorney with a heart for the community and a knack for all things legal. The mother-daughter duo delivers serious TLC to homes in dire need, turning crumbling disasters into charming, livable spaces.

But, of course, working with family isn’t always smooth sailing. As Hawk shares on her podcast AF, her relationship with Laine has been rocky at times, with deep-rooted tensions going back to childhood. Add professional hurdles like permit headaches and business clashes, and things can get messy. But with Good Bones: New Beginnings, the pair is ready to leave the drama behind and dive into fresh renovations - and maybe even a fresh start for themselves.