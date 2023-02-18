The magic of Hogwarts lives on with the release of the Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, which lets players become students of magic where they can explore every corner and hidden passageway of the Hogwarts school. The game has satisfied the fantasies and imaginations of Harry Potter fans who are able to roam to places in the Hogwarts castle that were never seen in the movies. But aside from video games, movies, and books, you can also set your Potter fantasies alight in the knowledge that the magic of Hogwarts also exists in the real world (kinda). From the University of Oxford to the Highlands of Scotland, here are a few locations you can visit that both inspired the look of Hogwarts, and became the film locations for the Harry Potter films.

Alnwick Castle, England

Alnwick Castle is located in the northern part of England. The exteriors of the 950-year-old structure became the Hogwarts set for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001). The Alnwick Castle is seen when Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends move from class to class, and also when they make their way to see Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane). But most famously, the Alnwick Castle grounds became the backdrop for when Harry first rides a broomstick and when he learns about Quidditch from his friend, Oliver Wood (Sean Biggerstaff). The Alnwick Castle staff help indulge the many Potter fans who come to visit by providing free broomstick flying lessons, as well as filling their gift shop with a wide range of Harry Potter merchandise.

The Great Hall at Christ Church College, Oxford University

In the Harry Potter films, the Hogwarts Great Hall is a man-made set, but its mystical and ancient design was inspired by the Great Hall in Christ Church College at Oxford University. The similarities between the real Great Hall and the magical Great Hall are uncanny; the high ceiling, the long dining tables, the large mullioned windows, and the teacher's table at the head of the hall. Christ Church College’s Great Hall also features large ornate portrait frames dotted all over its old walls, not unlike the moving portraits you see adorning the Hogwarts passageways. Furthermore, there is a staircase in Christ Church College itself that was made famous by the scene in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone where young Harry and the other first-years meet Professor McGonagall (Maggie Smith) for the first time.

The Highlands of Scotland

In the wizarding world, the Hogwarts school exists somewhere in the Scottish Highlands, and the reason it's never been found is because it's invisible to Muggles. But Potter fans can edge close to its boundaries, beginning with a place called Loch Arkaig which is set a few miles from Hogwarts and became the resting place for Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon). You can also see Loch Arkaig in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) during the scene where Harry Potter, Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), Viktor Krum (Stanislav Yanevski) and Fluer Delacour (Clémence Poésy) are about to dive into the depths of the Great Lake. Another Potter filming location in the Scottish Highlands is the Glenfinnan Viaduct, AKA the large bridge that the Hogwarts Express crosses as it makes its way to Hogwarts. And of course, “it’s not Hogwarts without you Hagrid,” which is why it’s a must for Potter fans to pay a visit to the Clachaig Inn at Glencoe where the exteriors for Hagrid’s hut were filmed. You can run down the grassy hills like Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) did in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) towards Hagrid’s home and soak in the beauty of the Scottish highland landscape.

Livraria Lello, Porto, Portugal

Another beautiful part of the Hogwarts castle is the library. Although its peaceful interiors have inspired “dark academia” Pinterest boards everywhere, the Hogwarts library is only seen briefly throughout the films (despite Hermione spending 80% of her time there during the course of the books). But the library’s magical and alluring design has wedged itself in the imaginations of many Potter fans. Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal is a bookstore contoured by a neo-gothic aesthetic and was J.K. Rowling’s inspiration for the look of the Hogwarts library.

New College, Oxford University

The 1000-year-old charm of Oxford University is perhaps the closest that Potter fans can get towards living out their Hogwarts fantasies in the flesh. Oxford’s New College draws Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) stans from all over the world because the courtyard at New College plays host to the tree that Draco drops out of in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Unfortunately, the exception to tree climbing was only permitted to Draco, but you can still get photos up close to its hefty drunk and shady branches.

Goathland Station, England

It is known as Hogsmeade Station to witches and wizards, but muggles know it as Goathland Station. You don’t have to run into any brick walls between platforms nine and ten to be able to ride the North Yorkshire Moors Railway that will journey you through the scenic English countryside, before pulling into Goathland Station - made famous by Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Gloucester Cathedral, England

You can explore more neo-gothic architecture through the hallways of the Gloucester Cathedral that watched Harry and Ron grow from first-years to sixth-years. The Gloucester Cathedral was first seen in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone where Harry and the other recently appointed Gryffindors make their way down a Gloucester corridor towards the Gryffindor common room. The high-ceilinged and intricately detailed hallways are also seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) when Harry, Ron and Hermione learn that the Chamber of Secrets has been opened. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), an older Harry and Ron dawdle in one of the ancient corridors before Mrs McGongall shoos them away, but we also see Snape (Alan Rickman) and Draco argue in the shadows of one of Gloucester's corridors.