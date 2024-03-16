There has been a lot of skepticism centered around the cast of 90 Day Fiancé regarding the success of relationships rushed by the K1 Visa time constraints. After these couples made their commitments with weddings and moving across the world, would they last after the honeymoon period? This is exactly what the spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seeks to find out.

Fans of the original show discover new favorite couples each season, and many are curious to find out if the love will last. With Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? nearly here, viewers will finally be able to continue following the love matches from abroad, leaving us with one other question: Where can we watch it? From its television premiere to where it will stream, allow us to show you the way, so you can find out for yourself if true love truly does exist.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Is '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 Premiering on TV?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC. You can also catch up on the ending of Season 7, starting at 4 p.m. EST, and if you happen to miss the premiere, it will re-run at 10 p.m. and 12 p.m.

Is '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 Streaming Online?

Season 8 will become available for streaming on Max on the same day it airs on TLC. Previously, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise was available primarily on Discovery+, but with a recent merger between TLC’s parent company, Discovery, and Warner Bros, content has been shifting over to remain competitive with other major streaming services.

Can You Watch '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 Without Max?

Alternatives to cable like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV, have the TLC channel available which will air 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. Other streaming platforms such as Apple TV+ and Prime Video may have the season available for rent or purchase at a later date.

What’s the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 8 Episode Schedule?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 will stream weekly after its premiere date. Some of the upcoming episodes that have been scheduled are as follows:

Episode 1: “Once Upon a Rocky Relationship” - March 17, 2024

Jasmine keeps a secret from Gino. Mahmoud prepares to leave everything he knows. Rob worries that Sophie has moved on with someone else. Emily's American ways might be at odds with Kobe's African family. Manuel's private nature tests his marriage.

Episode 2: “The Princess and the Pea Brain” - March 24, 2024

More shows like '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' You Can Watch Right Now

'Married at First Sight'

Married At First Sight Release Date July 8, 2014 Cast Pepper Schwartz , Calvin Roberson , Viviana Coles , Jessica Griffin Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 17

You may have seen Hitch, or more recently, One Perfect Match, but have you ever imagined what it would be like to see a real-life professional dating consultant in action? If 90 days seemed too slow, Married at First Sight pairs couples with advice from relationship experts, and they are legally married upon meeting each other for the first time. The love birds are then followed for eight weeks to see if they’re a match made in heaven or just a huge mistake. Since airing, the show has completed 16 Seasons and has had its own list of familiar-sounding spin-offs including, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, and Married at First Sight: Unmatchables.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

When looking for a partner, what do you capture your attention? Is it their looks or their personality? Love Is Blind aims to settle this debate by allowing groups of men and women to meet in separate rooms, only allowed to choose their match after 10 days in what is known as “the pods.” Conflict arises as many love interests clash when multiple women like the same man or vice versa until one potential match decides to take the plunge and propose marriage, sight unseen. At this point, the couples meet at a grand reveal and are then taken to a resort for one week to become properly introduced. If they find each other physically compatible, after a week they will spend the remaining three weeks of the experiment at an apartment in their home city meeting friends and family, and learning about each other's lives. Then finally, at their wedding, they have one choice left to make, whether to say “I do.” The series has become a cultural phenomenon, with shocking revelations and unlikely matches. It’s an addicting show you can’t help but binge.

Love After Lockup

Love After Lockup Release Date January 12, 2018 Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 6 Number of Episodes 80 Network WeTV Streaming Service(s) The Roku Channel

A pen pal can come with all kinds of surprises, from The Shop Around the Corner to its more modern reimagining You’ve Got Mail, the idea of falling in love with someone through writing is intoxicatingly romantic. However, Love After Lockup occurs between engaged pen pals who cannot legally meet until the convicts are released. From armed robbery and drug trafficking to involuntary manslaughter, couples have a lot to overcome if they want to make it work. While the inmates adjust to freedom, their partners find out for the first time if their love letters are real or just another con. There are uncomfortable family introductions and potentially scary personality traits that are revealed, exposing whether it was love or lust.

