Get ready for some winter warmth because Sony Pictures is about to bring the heat with their latest rom-com, Anyone But You. Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) are about to embark on a sun-soaked wedding adventure in Australia. Although Bea and Ben look like the ideal couple, their scorching chemistry takes an unexpected frosty turn after a phenomenal first date. However, fate intervenes, throwing them together at a destination wedding down under. In a move that screams maturity, the two fake their way through a pretend romance to achieve their hilariously childish goals.

Directed by Will Gluck, the movie serves as a modern twist to William Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing.” Gluck, no stranger to transforming timeless dramas into contemporary gems, previously worked his magic on Easy A, a high school adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter.” With the same mind helming the project, Anyone But You aims to capture the hearts of audiences just like his previous film.

Without further ado, here’s where you can watch and stream Anyone But You.

Prep your next date night at the movies! Mark your calendars - Anyone But You makes its debut on December 22, 2023. Previously, the film was supposed to premiere on December 15 but was ultimately pushed back by a week. But good things come to those who wait, right?

Anyone But You isn’t the only movie gracing theaters this holiday season so you better grab some extra popcorn. The rom-com is set to be released alongside the family-friendly animated film Migration, DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a musical remake of The Color Purple, Michael Mann’s revved up Ferrari, A24’s wrestling drama The Iron Claw, and, of course, George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat.

If you’re all joyed up this holiday season and need a little break from the Christmas celebrations, be sure to head to the theaters for some cinematic cheer.

Is 'Anyone But You' in Theaters?

Absolutely Brace yourself for some good old-fashioned rom-com magic this December, because Anyone But You is hitting the big screen soon. Get ready for some good laughs and blushes. These two enemies-to-lovers are coming to a theater near you.

Find Showtimes for 'Anyone But You'

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for Anyone But You:

Will 'Anyone But You' Come to Streaming?

If you’re too busy with the holiday season to catch Anyone But You in theaters, don't worry! The sizzling flick is expected to end up on streaming! Following the trend set by Sony Pictures since 2021, Anyone But You may possibly end up on Netflix after its theatrical debut. If you’ve been keeping up with recent Sony flicks, then you might be familiar with some of its titles that have landed on Netflix, which include No Hard Feelings and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Currently, there is no release date for when Anyone But You comes to streaming, but we expect sometime in early 2024.

Watch the Trailer for 'Anyone But You'

The trailer kicks off with Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) bantering with each other on a flight to a destination wedding where Bea’s sister is set to say, “I do.” Although they come across as antagonizing each other, there’s no denying that there are sparks between the two - as such with most enemies-to-lovers. With plans to keep their distance, their resolves crumbles upon landing in Australia. Surprise, surprise - both of their exes decide to crash the wedding festivities, pushing Bea and Ben into an unexpected alliance. Their solution? They pretend to be a couple.

Despite Ben’s initial skepticism, it doesn’t take long for Bea to convince him to partake in their silly little charade instantly. Cue a string of hilariously awkward moments, from a nasty encounter with a wild spider to falling into the ocean due to a Titanic-inspired boat blunder. While the trailer promises laughs galore, it also hints at something a bit deeper - sparks flying as Bea and Ben navigate the chaos of pretending to be a couple. Things are about to get very real, and it’s only a matter of seconds before Bea and Ben genuinely fall for each other.

Anyone But You is based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”, which also revolves around the themes of love, misunderstandings, and deception. Set in the Italian town of Messina, it follows the romantic entanglements of two couples: Claudio and Hero, and Benedick and Beatrice (sounds familiar?) Benedick, a witty bachelor, and Beatrice, an equally sharp-tongued woman, engage in a “merry war” of words, each proclaiming their disdain for love and marriage. However, their friends conspire to make them fall in love with each other.

More Movies Like 'Anyone But You' You Can Watch Now

The Ugly Truth: directed by Robert Luketic, The Ugly Truth brings together Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler in a hilarious battle of the sexes. Abby Richter (Heigl), a romantically challenged television producer finds herself taking up dating advice from the crude and outspoken relationship correspondent Mike Chadway (Butler), who firmly believes that men are simple creatures with basic needs. Although they had a rough start at first, unexpected twists land their way, and sparks begin to show.

Rent on Prime Video

Friends with Benefits: also directed by Gluck, Friends with Benefits follows the friendship-turns-friendship with benefits involving Dylan Harper (Justin Timberlake), an art director, and Jamie Rellis (Mila Kunis). Both disillusioned by traditional relationships, the two decide to embark on a platonic, no-strings-attached physical relationship. But as they navigate the complexities of their unconventional arrangement, they find that emotions have a sneaky way of complicating things.

Watch on Netflix

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: a rom-com classic, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days stars Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson and Matthew McConaughey as Benjamin Barry. The film revolves around Andie, a magazine columnist writing an article on how to make a guy break up with her in just ten days, and Benjamin, an advertising executive who bets that he can make any woman fall in love with him. With the two having secret agendas in mind, they find themselves getting into a series of comical events as they try to achieve their conflicting goals.

Watch on Paramount+