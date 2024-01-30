An adorable cat in a backpack. A fight to the death on a train. An unimpressed Catherine O'Hara. Dua Lipa as a spy with nefarious intentions. Director Matthew Vaughn's latest film, Argylle, has it all. The story follows famous but reclusive spy novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) as she is thrust into a real-life version of the spy thrillers she usually writes about. Elly and her cat, Alfie, are swept away by an undercover spy, Aiden (Sam Rockwell), to save the day. Planned as the first film in a potential trilogy by Vaughn and writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), Argylle will tell a story involving the already masterful spy named Argylle (Henry Cavill), while the subsequent films would involve his origin story and how he became the agent he is today.

Argylle's plot is similar to that of the recent release The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, which followed Bullock's character, an adventure novelist who is thrown into a real-life romantic adventure. This stranger-than-fiction story was popular with The Lost City, as the film did well in theaters, grossing over $192 million worldwide. Argylle undoubtedly hopes to do the same, especially with its incredible cast that includes Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy). Given the film's stacked cast and Vaughn's action-packed directorial style, we can be sure of some big action sequences and some seriously cute CGI cat moments.

Argylle hits theaters on February 2, 2024. There are no other wide releases scheduled to release that weekend, but there will be some competition in the weeks ahead with movies like Lisa Frankenstein, Bob Marley: One Love, and Madame Web.

Is 'Argylle' In Theaters?

While the film will eventually make its way to Apple TV+, Argylle will be released exclusively in theaters on February 2, 2024.

This isn't the first time Apple has partnered up with a major studio to give one of their films a theatrical release, as they previously worked with Paramount and Sony to release Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, respectively.

Watch The Trailer For 'Argylle'

The first and only trailer for Argylle was released online by Universal and Apple on September 28, 2023. If the action in the trailer is any indication of what we can expect in the film, Argylle is sure to be a wild ride.

More Matthew Vaughn Movies You Can Watch Right Now

If you just checked out the trailer and need an immediate dose of well-choreographed fight scenes, below is a list of three Matthew Vaughn films you can watch right now.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Beautifully choreographed fight scenes are front-and-center in Vaughn's 2015 film, Kingsman: The Secret Service, starring Colin Firth (The King's Speech), Mark Strong (1917), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight), Samuel L. Jackson, and Taron Egerton (Rocketman). The story follows Egerton's character, "Eggsy," as he is suddenly catapulted into a secret spy organization called "Kingsman." Eggsy needs Kingsman as much as the organization needs him, as he continually finds himself in trouble and has even been arrested. Through a mentorship with Harry (Firth), Eggsy is not only able to learn new skills but is able to find a family within the Kingsman organization. Based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, the film was critically acclaimed upon its release, with Vaughn's direction, as well as the costuming and action sequences, highly praised. This was considered a break-out role for Egerton, who would go on to star in films like Eddie The Eagle and Rocketman, where he plays the iconic Elton John. Kingsman: The Secret Service has become a trilogy, with the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and a prequel, The Kings Man.

Watch on Max

'Kick-Ass'

Kick-Ass is an underdog story, but with a twist: instead of seeking popularity through the usual methods, Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) decides to find himself by becoming a superhero. The one problem... Dave has no superpowers. Based on the comic of the same name written by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., Dave dubs himself "Kick Ass" and becomes entangled with Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage), Red Mist (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz). The film, released in 2010, was a box office hit, grossing $96 million worldwide off of a $30 million budget. Kick-Ass also stars Mark Strong, Clark Duke (The Office), Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lyndsy Fonseca (Hot Tub Time Machine), and Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People) to name a few. Dubbed a "dark comedy," the film delivers just as much heart as it does Vaughn's signature kick-ass fight scenes, not to mention some seriously fun costumes. A sequel was released in 2013 but was met with a lackluster reception both critically and commercially.

Watch on Peacock

'X-Men: First Class'

Sticking with the comic book theme of Vaughn's directorial career, X-Men: First Class tells the story of Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr, two mutants who are looking to find more individuals like them. On their journey, they meet Moira MacTaggert, a CIA agent who becomes friends with Xavier and Lensherr, who later rename themselves Professor X and Magnetto. The whole film plays out as an origin story for the X-Men, and as fans of the property know, Professor X and Magneto don't remain friends forever. Xavier was played by James McAvoy (Split), while Magneto was played by Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) with Rose Byrne (Neighbors) as Moira MacTaggert. Other stars of the film include Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) as Mystique, Kevin Bacon (Footloose) as Sebastian Shaw, January Jones (Mad Men) as Emma Frost, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) as Angel Salvadore, and Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) as Hank McCoy/Beast. Grossing over $352 million worldwide, X-Men: First Class solidified Vaughn as a masterful adapter of beloved comic books.

Watch on Hulu