There are religious epics and biblical comedies, and then there is the all-new The Book of Clarence. Directed and written by Jeymes Samuel, aka The Bullitts, of 2021’s The Harder They Fall fame, The Book of Clarence follows the story of the titular protagonist, a man living in Jerusalem in AD 33. Struggling with poverty and fighting for some recognition, Clarence sees the rise of Jesus of Nazareth and decides to become a new messiah, thus freeing himself of debt and oppression and becoming known to the world. However, as expected, things don’t go as he planned. The upcoming biblical comedy-drama combines mythological events with a deeper concept and packs it with a humorous, exciting narrative. This unique take on biblical stories by Samuel is what would set this film apart from traditional religious films, making it more about one man’s journey to become somebody.

The Book of Clarence stars Academy Award-nominated LaKeith Stanfield as the titular Clarence, in his second collaboration with Samuel, after The Harder They Fall, where Stanfield had a significant role. The rest of the ensemble cast has some impressive names attached to it, including some returning cast members from The Harder They Fall. From its initial screenings at the London Film Festival, the biblical comedy has earned a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and positive reviews from critics, including Collider’s staff review, calling it “a feast for the eyes, ears, and mind.” As the film arrives in theaters this January, check out our quick guide below to learn about when, where, and how you can watch The Book of Clarence, including the film’s showtimes at theaters near you.

The Book of Clarence had its global premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2023, and will now get its theatrical premiere on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Is The Book of Clarence in Theaters?

TriStar Pictures is distributing The Book of Clarence through Sony Pictures Releasing in theaters across the United States on and from January 12, 2023.

On the same day, other significant titles getting a theatrical release are Jason Statham-led action-thriller The Beekeeper and Samantha Jayne-Arturo Perez Jr’s feature directorial, Mean Girls, in a musical revival of the hit 2004 film of the same name.

Watch the Trailer for The Book of Clarence

Released in December 2023, the trailer of The Book of Clarence looks like a classic religious epic, with historical settings and characters from biblical times. But as the scenes and dialogues open against an epic soundtrack, we are treated with an unconventional, dark, comedic narrative that sets the tone for the film. The clip introduces Stanfield’s Clarence, a down-on-luck man who gets inspired by Jesus of Nazareth and becomes a miracle worker, just like Jesus. No sooner than he sets out with his new plan to gain recognition and escape poverty, things take an unexpected turn. The nearly three-minute-long video also gets entertaining with superb music and dance sequences, thanks to the all-star lineup of artists attached to the project, namely Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Doja Cat, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne, among several other musicians. The clip also gives a peek at some familiar faces of the star-studded cast, including James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Omar Sy, Teyana Taylor, etc. From what we know so far from the trailer and promos of this biblical comedy, The Book of Clarence will be an entertaining take on mythology and faith, presented through a layered narrative.

Other LaKeith Stanfield Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield might be best known for portraying Darius Epps on FX’s Atlanta, but since then, the actor-musician has appeared in several highly acclaimed projects, including some award-winning films. Here are some of his best works to explore before or after The Book of Clarence.

The Harder They Fall

Before The Book of Clarence, Samuel made his feature directorial debut with this 2021 Western, which he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin (Now You See Me). The Harder They Fall follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who learns that his arch-enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison and seeks revenge with his gang. This film is one of the rare Westerns featuring predominantly black cast members, including Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole. In a convincing portrayal, Stanfield stars as the infamous outlaw Crawford "Cherokee Bill" Goldsby. His character is based on the eponymous real-life outlaw who was known for his violent crimes in the Indian Territory. Like Cherokee Bill, the film's other characters are also based on real cowboys, outlaws, and lawmen of 19th century American West. On its release, The Harder They Fall earned critical acclaim and several awards and nominations, including a BAFTA for Samuel for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

Sorry to Bother You

This 2018 dark comedy film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker, rapper, and social activist Boots Riley, who also wrote the screenplay. Sorry to Bother You sees Stanfield as the film’s protagonist, Cassius “Cash” Green, a young black telemarketer who adopts a white man’s accent to succeed in his job. But as he climbs the corporate ladder, Cash becomes greedy and gets entangled in a top-level conspiracy surrounding the company’s workforce. Torn between ambitions and personal values, Cash must choose money or morality. The surrealist black comedy boasts an ensemble cast featuring Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, and Armie Hammer in various roles. On its release, Sorry to Bother You was critically acclaimed for its concept, narrative, and Riley’s filmmaking, and was awarded one of the Top Ten Independent Films by the National Board of Review in 2019.

Judas and the Black Messiah

This 2021 crime drama biopic is not only an award-winning, critically acclaimed film, but also makes for a significant project for Stanfield, whose performance earned him his first Academy nomination. Directed, produced, and co-written by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is a fictional recounting of real-life events in the life of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party, played by Daniel Kaluuya. Set in the 1960s, the plot follows the betrayal of Hampton by an FBI informant, William O’Neal, played by Stanfield, who poses as Hampton’s friend and infiltrates the party. Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Lil Rel Howery, Algee Smith, Dominique Thorne, and Martin Sheen also star in various roles. On its release, Judas and the Black Messiah was highly acclaimed by critics for its direction and script, but most importantly for Fishback, Kaluuya, and Stanfield’s performances. The film earned several awards and nominations, including six Academy nominations and two wins.

