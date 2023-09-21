Before The Old Way was released in January 2023, Nicolas Cage had worked on another similar almost-Western movie, Butcher’s Crossing. Although the film premiered at the 2022 TIFF, it hasn’t seen the light of theaters... until now. The upcoming Western drama film is based on the novel of the same name written by John Edward Williams in 1960. Butcher’s Crossing comes from writer-producer-director, Gabe Polsky, known primarily for documentary films, in his feature film debut, which he co-writes with Liam Satre-Meloy. The film’s story, taken after the original novel, follows a Harvard dropout, Will, who forgoes his Ivy League education and moves to a small town in Kansas called Butcher’s Crossing. There he explores the wilderness and joins a group of buffalo hunters, which not only puts his life at risk but also threatens his sanity. From what we know, the film echoes elements of Into the Wild and Terror woven into Western lore.

Nic Cage headlines the cast of Butcher’s Crossing as Miller, with Fred Hechinger as Will Andrews, and Rachel Keller as Francine, along with Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, and Paul Raci starring in various roles. Filmed in only 19 days, this all-new Western drama is finally set for release this October. So read on for a quick guide on when, where, and how you can watch Butcher’s Crossing.

When Is 'Butcher’s Crossing' Coming Out?

Butcher’s Crossing got its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022. The film was originally expected to be released on April 27, 2023, at select theaters across major markets, but that didn't happen. Now the movie is finally scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 20, 2023. Here's hoping that date sticks! A trailer was also released along with the release date, which you can see in the player above.

Is 'Butcher’s Crossing' Releasing on streaming?

At this time, there is no news about the streaming release of Butcher’s Crossing. However, many recent projects released by Saban Films, like House of Darkness, Summit Fever, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, etc. have ended up on various streaming platforms like Hulu and Showtime. So, it’s possible that Butcher’s Crossing might also land on one of the popular streamers in a few months from the film’s release.

Will 'Butcher’s Crossing' Be Available on VOD/DVD?

There is no update for the VOD or DVD release of Butcher’s Crossing. Typically, DVDs are released around 12–16 weeks after a film’s theatrical premiers. So, you can expect the same for Butcher’s Crossing. For now, the only option to watch the Nicolas Cage Western drama is to head to your local theater.

Related:Nicolas Cage and 'Butcher's Crossing's Cast and Director on the Cruelty of Hunting | TIFF 2022

What's 'Butcher’s Crossing' About?

Image via Saban Films

In 1960, American novelist and author John Edward Williams penned his second novel Butcher’s Crossing, which follows the story of William Andrews, a young Harvard student who leaves his life behind to explore the American West. The 2023 film’s plot retells the same story, albeit with some alterations to the character and setting. Will Andrews, a Harvard graduate, gives up his upscale education and privileged life to connect with nature and explore the great American wilderness. He moves to the small town of Butcher’s Crossing in Kansas, where he meets Miller, the leader of a buffalo hunter group. Set in the fictional frontier town of Butcher's Crossing, Kansas, in the early 1870s, the story sees Andrews’s journey as he joins a buffalo-hunting expedition to hunt for one of the last great buffalo herds, but the promised expedition soon becomes a dangerous ordeal which can threaten money, lives, and even sanity of mind.

More Nicolas Cage Westerns (and Pseudo-Westerns) That You Can Watch Right Now

Since his acting career kicked off in 1982 with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Nicolas Cage has appeared in over 100 films, with genres spanning from dramas, action, comedies, and sci-fi. Western is one genre where we have rarely seen the celebrated actor, however, the iconic star has had his fair share of Western-adjacent films in the past. While you wait to watch Butcher’s Crossing, here are a few other Western and almost-Western films from the house of Nic Cage that you can watch right now.

Ghost Rider (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Cage stars as the titular protagonist in this 2007 superhero film based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character. Although the film is not technically a Western, there are a lot of elements from that genre that make us consider this a pseudo-Western at the very least. Ghost Rider follows Johnny Blaze, a stunt motorcyclist who gives up his soul to the devil Mephistopheles in exchange for curing his father’s cancer. The devil makes him the Ghost Rider and offers to return his soul only if Johnny defeats Blackheart, the devil’s son. Written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil), Ghost Rider also stars Eva Mendes, Sam Elliott, Matt Long, and Peter Fonda in supporting roles. Although the film received mixed reviews, it was a huge box office success, followed by a sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, released in 2011.

Rent on Amazon

Prisoners of the Ghostland (2021)

Described as “The wildest movie I’ve ever made” by the actor himself, this 2021 Western horror film sees Cage battling supernatural forces and samurais, among other things. Cage stars as Hero, a notorious criminal, who is assigned a mission to rescue the governor’s granddaughter who has supposedly disappeared in the dark, post-apocalyptic universe of Ghostland. On its release, this neo-noir Western horror thriller received mixed reviews among critics and fans. Directed by Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono, Prisoners of the Ghostland also stars Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, and Bill Moseley in various roles.

Rent on Amazon

The Old Way (2023)

Image via Saban Films

In his first traditional Western film, Cage plays the role of Colton Briggs, a former sharpshooter now settled with his wife and daughter in a quiet life. Set in the 1800s, in the Montana territory, The Old Way follows the once ruthless gunman, infamous for his skills, coming out of his retired life and embarking on a revengeful quest. After a group of criminals invade his homestead and kill his wife, Colton is pushed back to his old days and old ways, where he goes all guns blazing to seek vengeance. Despite the film’s average reviews, there are a few good elements that you might enjoy, especially the story’s setting and Cage’s gun-slinging cowboy, sure to remind you of Clint Eastwood's iconic Western anti-hero, The Man with No Name. Directed by Brett Donowho, The Old Way also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Shiloh Fernandez, among others.

Watch on Hulu