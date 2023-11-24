In celebration of the highly anticipated 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, fans are gearing up for the franchise’s upcoming trilogy of special episodes. David Tennant makes his return as the Fourteenth Doctor - a distinct iteration from his equally memorable Tenth Doctor portrayal. Returning alongside Tennant is Catherine Tate, who reprises her role as Donna Noble. Timed with the show’s celebratory events, and just right after Thanksgiving dinner, these specials promise a high-octane journey through time and space in true Doctor Who fashion. With a stellar cast, including Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margolyes, and Ruth Madeley, along with returning characters, the specials promise a riveting blend of adventure and nostalgia. Brace yourselves for the ultimate holiday time-traveling experience, one that is sure to leave a lasting mark in the illustrious history of Doctor Who.

Read on to find out where to watch and stream the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials premiere shortly after Thanksgiving! Audiences can tune into the first of the three Doctor Who specials on November 25, 2023. The schedule for the specials is as follows: the first will air on November 25, followed by the second on December 2, and the third on December 9. For those in the U.K., the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be airing on BBC One at 6:30 pm GMT and made available for streaming shortly after on BBC iPlayer.

Where Are the 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Specials Streaming in the US?

For viewers in the US (as well as everyone else who doesn't live in the UK and Ireland), the 60th Anniversary specials of Doctor Who are going to be streaming on Disney+. You can use the following link to watch the first special on the service as soon as it arrives!

Watch the Trailer for the 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Specials

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, set to mark the series’ major milestone, unveiled its latest trailer on October 26, 2023. The special episodes see Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor and Tate returning as Donna Noble. On top of that, the trailer also confirms rumors of Neil Patrick Harris stepping into the role of the classic Doctor Who villain, the Celestial Toymaker. As the 60th Anniversary Specials approach, fans can eagerly tune in to the unfolding of this new chapter in the Doctor’s adventures, just right in time before Ncuti Gatwa takes the place of the Fifteenth Doctor in 2024.

'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Specials Release Schedule

A total of three episodes are planned for Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary. Check out the table below to find the titles and release dates of each.

Title Release Date 1 “The Star Beast” November 25, 2023 2 “Wild Blue Yonder” December 2, 2023 3 “The Giggle” December 9, 2023

All the specials are written by showrunner Russell T. Davies. The directors of the specials are Rachel Talalay ("The Star Beast"), Tom Kingsley ("Wild Blue Yonder"), and Chanya Button ("The Giggle").

Will the 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Specials Be Available on DVD and Blu-Ray?

Good news! The BBC has officially revealed that the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and as a 4K Steelbook on December 11 in the U.K. Shipping is available to the US and Canada, so you can preorder them from the official Doctor Who website now with this link:

The release will consist of three discs and will offer exclusive additional content. Exclusive content included in the 60th Anniversary specials release includes Scene Breakdowns by directors Rachel Talalay, Chanya Button, and Tom Kingsley. The release also features a range of special behind-the-scenes content and additional bonus material. here's the full list of special features:

DOCTOR WHO: UNLEASHED - the first three episodes

THE STAR BEAST Behind The Scenes

The Fourteenth Doctor Reveal

WILD BLUE YONDER Behind The Scenes

THE GIGGLE Behind The Scenes

THE GIGGLE In-vision Commentary

THE STAR BEAST In-vision Commentary

David and Catherine's Flashbacks

Yasmin Finney Introduces Rose Noble

Designing the Fourteenth Doctor

Set Tour with Yasmin Finney

THE STAR BEAST - Behind The Scenes Trailer

WILD BLUE YONDER - Behind The Scenes Trailer

THE GIGGLE - Behind The Scenes Trailer

The Cast Introduce the Villains in WILD BLUE YONDER

Behind The Scenes Fun with David and Catherine

Video Diary with David Tennant's Stand-in

TARDIS Set Tour with David Tennant and Phil Sims

Ruth Madeley Introduces Shirley Bingham

Neil Patrick Harris Introduces the Toymaker

Becoming the Toymaker

What Is 'Doctor Who'?

Doctor Who is a beloved British science fiction television series that first premiered in 1963. Over the last 60 years, the show has grown to become a massive phenomenon, racking up millions of fans across social platforms/channels and over 100 million video views on YouTube in the last year alone. The show follows the adventures of the Doctor, a Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey, who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, a time machine that looks like a British police box on the outside. One of the key characteristics of the Doctor is his ability to regenerate, allowing different actors to portray the Doctor over the years. The Doctor is often accompanied by various companions he meets along the path, and together, they face a myriad of alien creatures, historical figures, and futuristic dilemmas - all for the sake of thwarting the forces of evil across the universe.

