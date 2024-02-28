Like many great film adaptations, it all started with a book. Stemming from the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert, the Dune Chronicles has been a part of the entertainment zeitgeist since 1984, when the first film adaptation of the book was released. In 2000, Dune became a television miniseries, and in 2021, it hit the big screen a second time with Dune starring Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and Zendaya (Euphoria). Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), the film was released as part one of what would be a two-part larger-than-life experience. It grossed $433 million at the box office and won six Academy Awards, including "Best Score" by Hans Zimmer (Inception). Now, three years after its predecessor, Dune: Part Two, is making its way into theaters and is slated to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024.

The plot can be a bit complicated for those new to the Dune universe. The story is set in the distant future when life is spread throughout the entire galaxy, and people live in a feudal society run by noble houses. The story's protagonist, Paul (Chalamet) is a nobleman whose family has control of a desert planet called Arrakis. Dune: Part One follows Paul as he finds himself embroiled in a war over Arrakis's most valuable commodity, a valuable spice called "Melange." Dune: Part Two will focus on Paul as he reunites with Chani (Zendaya) to seek revenge on the people who destroyed his family. With larger themes like power, environmentalism, and spirituality, Dune is rich in messages for the audience to explore alongside its stunning visuals. Three years later, the Dune sequel has finally arrived. Here's when and where you can watch Dune: Part Two.

Related ‘Dune’ Ending Explained: The End of the Beginning of Paul Atreides' Story Yes, the conclusion is a bit abrupt, but it does have an emotional resolution to the first part of the planned duology.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1, 2024. The film marks the first major blockbuster of 2024. The film won't have much competition as the next major title is Kung Fu Panda 4 the following week, with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire towards the end of March.

Is 'Dune: Part Two' In Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Dune: Part Two will premiere exclusively in theaters. The film will eventually make its way to Max, but it will be months before Dune comes to streaming. To pre-purchase your tickets, check out the links in the next section.

Find Showtimes For 'Dune: Part Two'

Image via Warner Bros.

If you want to catch Dune: Part Two when it hits theaters, reserving seats is a must. For links to pre-purchase tickets, check out these sites:

Watch The Trailer For 'Dune: Part Two'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Love (and revenge) is in the air in the Dune: Part Two trailer. The film's almost $200 million budget is on display in the breathtaking sneak peek and visions of the new additions to the cast.

More Movies Like 'Dune' You Can Watch Now

Close

Check out the three films below for more dystopian future fun, complete with stunning cinematography and epic soundtracks.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Directed by Ridley Scott (Thelma & Louise), Blade Runner is a Sci-Fi film about 2019 Los Angeles, a time when synthetic humans are engineered to work on space colonies. When some of the replicants escape to Earth, cop Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is tasked with hunting them down. Based on the novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" by Philip K. Dick, Blade Runner wasn't always considered the film masterpiece it is today, and audiences were divided when it first came out in theaters. Since its release, the film has become incredibly influential in filmmaking, praised for its visual effects, musical score by Academy Award-winning composer Vangelis (Chariots of Fire), and screenplay by Hampton Fancher and David Webb Peoples.

Blade Runner also stars Sean Young (Dune 1984), Rutger Hauer (Sin City), Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), M. Emmet Walsh (The Jerk), and Daryl Hannah (Wall Street). The franchise has continued on through 2017's Blade Runner 2049, and will keep going in Prime Video's upcoming series, Blade Runner 2099.

WATCH ON PRIME

'Tenet' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Tenet follows an ex-CIA agent named The Protagonist (John David Washington), who is brought into a secret organization named "Tenet," which has been tasked with ensuring the survival of the human race. The film's $200 million budget, combined with it being a Nolan film, made Tenet one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the film still grossed $365 million worldwide, earning an Academy Award nomination for "Best Achievement in Production Design" and winning for "Best Achievement In Visual Effects."

Tenet was praised for its stunning visuals, complicated plot, and immersive experience. With music composed by Ludwig Göransson (The Mandalorian), the film also stars Juhan Ulfsak, Jefferson Hall (Oppenheimer), Andrew Howard (Limitless), and has a terrific performance by Robert Pattinson (The Batman).

WATCH ON PRIME

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Like Dune, Mad Max: Fury Road has lots and lots of sand. It also has killer visuals, an addictive score by Tom Holkenborg (Deadpool), and an all-star cast. Mad Max: Fury Road tells the story of Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a woman in a post-apocalyptic world who rebels against a tyrannical ruler by teaming up with a drifter called Max (Tom Hardy). The film was directed by George Miller, the visionary behind the original Mad Max which premiered in 1979. Also returning from the original film is actor Hugh Keys-Byrne in his role as Immortan Joe, who joins co-stars Nicholas Hoult (About a Boy), Josh Helman (Jack Reacher), Nathan Jones (Conan The Barbarian), Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Transformers: Dark of the Moon), and Riley Keough (It Comes At Night). Mad Max: Fury Road is a visual treat, with incredible cinematography and a compelling narrative.

The film won six Academy Awards, including "Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling" and "Best Achievement in Costume Design." In addition, it was nominated for the coveted "Best Picture." The franchise will continue on this year with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Anya-Taylor Joy (The Queen's Gambit). Furiosa will focus on the titular character's origin story, who Charlize Theron plays in Mad Max: Fury Road.

WATCH ON MAX