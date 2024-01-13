Quick Links

Put on your best red carpet looks. The 2024 Emmy Awards is scheduled to air after a four-month delay. The initial buzz kicked off when the nominees were first announced on July 12 last year. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmys were rescheduled, moving away from their original from the original September 18 slot.

This year’s nominations are stacked. From the Golden Globe-award-winning family drama Succession and the holiday satire The White Lotus to Bill Hader’s acclaimed series Barry, the competition at the Emmys is set to be fierce. Recent successes like Jury Duty along with heartwarming fan favorites such as Ted Lasso are also set to battle it out as these shows vie for the Emmy prize. Don’t miss out on one of the TV show's biggest nights. Here’s where you can catch the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?

Tune in for the 75th Emmy Awards, set to air live coast-to-coast on Fox on Monday, January 15, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. This prestigious event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?

If catching the show's live broadcast isn’t a priority, audiences can stream the 2024 Emmy Awards on Hulu starting Tuesday, January 16. This option is available for those with the Hulu base plan (starting at $7.99 monthly). Speaking of Hulu, audiences who are subscribed to the Hulu + Live TV plan (priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month) can enjoy the live stream of the 2024 Emmy Awards directly on the streaming platform.

Can You Watch the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?

In addition to Hulu, viewers can catch the 75th Emmy Awards using Fubo and Sling TV.

Witness the Emmys, along with E!’s pre- and post-show coverage on Fubo, available at a starting price of $74.99 per month and encompassing over 170 channels dedicated to news, entertainment, and sports.

Alternatively, viewers can also opt for Sling TV’s individual Blue plan, initially priced at $22.50 for the first month and $45 monthly thereafter, or opt for the combined Orange & Blue package, initially at $30 for the first month (regularly $60 monthly).

Who’s Hosting the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will take the reins as the host of the Emmy Awards. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor is not only leading the prestigious Emmy Awards but is also the host of the new game show We Are Family, hosted by Jamie Foxx. Anderson’s acting accolades include the sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson for eight seasons and served as an executive producer.

Who Are Nominated for the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?

Check out some of the major nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominated Series

Network

Andor

Disney+

Better Call Saul

AMC

The Crown

Netflix

House of the Dragon

HBO

The Last of Us

HBO

Succession

HBO

The White Lotus

HBO

Yellowjackets

Showtime

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nominated Series

Network

Abbott Elementary

ABC

Barry

HBO

The Bear

FX

Jury Duty

Amazon Freevee

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Wednesday

Netflix

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Nominated Series

Network

Beef

Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix

Daisy Jones & the Six

Prime Video

Fleishman Is in Trouble

FX

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actor

Character

Series

Network

Bill Hader

Barry Berkman / Barry Block

Barry

HBO

Jason Segel

Jimmy Laird

Shrinking

Apple TV+

Martin Short

Oliver Putnam

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Jeremy Allen White

Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

The Bear

FX

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Nominated Actress

Character

Series

Network

Christina Applegate

Jen Harding

Dead to Me

Netflix

Rachel Brosnahan

Miriam "Midge" Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Prime Video

Quinta Brunson

Janine Teagues

Abbott Elementary

ABC

Natasha Lyonne

Charlie Cale

Poker Face

Peacock

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday

Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominated Actor

Character

Series

Network

Jeff Bridges

Dan Chase

The Old Man

FX

Brian Cox

Logan Roy

Succession

HBO

Kieran Culkin

Roman Roy

Succession

HBO

Bob Odenkirk

Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

Better Call Saul

AMC

Pedro Pascal

Joel Miller

The Last of Us

HBO

Jeremy Strong

Kendall Roy

Succession

HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominated Actress

Character

Series

Network

Sharon Horgan

Eva Garvey

Bad Sisters

Apple TV+

Melanie Lynskey

Shauna

Yellowjackets

Showtime

Elisabeth Moss

June / Offred

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Bella Ramsey

Ellie Williams

The Last of Us

HBO

Keri Russell

Kate Wyler

The Diplomat

Netflix

Sarah Snook

Shiv Roy

Succession

HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Nominated Actor

Character

Series

Network

Taron Egerton

Dan Chase

Black Bird

Apple TV+

Kumail Nanjiani

Somen Banerjee

Welcome to Chippendales

Hulu

Evan Peters

Jeffrey Dahmer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix

Daniel Radcliffe

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

AMC

Michael Shannon

George Jones

George & Tammy

Showtime

Steven Yeun

Danny Cho

Beef

Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie