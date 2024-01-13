Put on your best red carpet looks. The 2024 Emmy Awards is scheduled to air after a four-month delay. The initial buzz kicked off when the nominees were first announced on July 12 last year. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmys were rescheduled, moving away from their original from the original September 18 slot.

This year’s nominations are stacked. From the Golden Globe-award-winning family drama Succession and the holiday satire The White Lotus to Bill Hader’s acclaimed series Barry, the competition at the Emmys is set to be fierce. Recent successes like Jury Duty along with heartwarming fan favorites such as Ted Lasso are also set to battle it out as these shows vie for the Emmy prize. Don’t miss out on one of the TV show's biggest nights. Here’s where you can catch the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?

Image via Television Academy

Tune in for the 75th Emmy Awards, set to air live coast-to-coast on Fox on Monday, January 15, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. This prestigious event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Watch on FOX

Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

If catching the show's live broadcast isn’t a priority, audiences can stream the 2024 Emmy Awards on Hulu starting Tuesday, January 16. This option is available for those with the Hulu base plan (starting at $7.99 monthly). Speaking of Hulu, audiences who are subscribed to the Hulu + Live TV plan (priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month) can enjoy the live stream of the 2024 Emmy Awards directly on the streaming platform.

Subscribe to Hulu

Can You Watch the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?

Image via Television Academy

In addition to Hulu, viewers can catch the 75th Emmy Awards using Fubo and Sling TV.

Witness the Emmys, along with E!’s pre- and post-show coverage on Fubo, available at a starting price of $74.99 per month and encompassing over 170 channels dedicated to news, entertainment, and sports.

Subscribe to Fubo

Alternatively, viewers can also opt for Sling TV’s individual Blue plan, initially priced at $22.50 for the first month and $45 monthly thereafter, or opt for the combined Orange & Blue package, initially at $30 for the first month (regularly $60 monthly).

Subscribe to Sling TV

Who’s Hosting the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?

Image via NBC

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will take the reins as the host of the Emmy Awards. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor is not only leading the prestigious Emmy Awards but is also the host of the new game show We Are Family, hosted by Jamie Foxx. Anderson’s acting accolades include the sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson for eight seasons and served as an executive producer.

Who Are Nominated for the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?

Check out some of the major nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

Close

Nominated Series Network Andor Disney+ Better Call Saul AMC The Crown Netflix House of the Dragon HBO The Last of Us HBO Succession HBO The White Lotus HBO Yellowjackets Showtime

Outstanding Comedy Series

Close

Nominated Series Network Abbott Elementary ABC Barry HBO The Bear FX Jury Duty Amazon Freevee The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video Only Murders in the Building Hulu Ted Lasso Apple TV+ Wednesday Netflix

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Close

Nominated Series Network Beef Netflix Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Daisy Jones & the Six Prime Video Fleishman Is in Trouble FX Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Close

Nominated Actor Character Series Network Bill Hader Barry Berkman / Barry Block Barry HBO Jason Segel Jimmy Laird Shrinking Apple TV+ Martin Short Oliver Putnam Only Murders in the Building Hulu Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Ted Lasso Apple TV+ Jeremy Allen White Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto The Bear FX

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Close

Nominated Actress Character Series Network Christina Applegate Jen Harding Dead to Me Netflix Rachel Brosnahan Miriam "Midge" Maisel The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video Quinta Brunson Janine Teagues Abbott Elementary ABC Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Poker Face Peacock Jenna Ortega Wednesday Addams Wednesday Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Close

Nominated Actor Character Series Network Jeff Bridges Dan Chase The Old Man FX Brian Cox Logan Roy Succession HBO Kieran Culkin Roman Roy Succession HBO Bob Odenkirk Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic Better Call Saul AMC Pedro Pascal Joel Miller The Last of Us HBO Jeremy Strong Kendall Roy Succession HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Close

Nominated Actress Character Series Network Sharon Horgan Eva Garvey Bad Sisters Apple TV+ Melanie Lynskey Shauna Yellowjackets Showtime Elisabeth Moss June / Offred The Handmaid's Tale Hulu Bella Ramsey Ellie Williams The Last of Us HBO Keri Russell Kate Wyler The Diplomat Netflix Sarah Snook Shiv Roy Succession HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Close

Nominated Actor Character Series Network Taron Egerton Dan Chase Black Bird Apple TV+ Kumail Nanjiani Somen Banerjee Welcome to Chippendales Hulu Evan Peters Jeffrey Dahmer Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Daniel Radcliffe "Weird Al" Yankovic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story AMC Michael Shannon George Jones George & Tammy Showtime Steven Yeun Danny Cho Beef Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie