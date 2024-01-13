Quick Links
Put on your best red carpet looks. The 2024 Emmy Awards is scheduled to air after a four-month delay. The initial buzz kicked off when the nominees were first announced on July 12 last year. However, due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmys were rescheduled, moving away from their original from the original September 18 slot.
This year’s nominations are stacked. From the Golden Globe-award-winning family drama Succession and the holiday satire The White Lotus to Bill Hader’s acclaimed series Barry, the competition at the Emmys is set to be fierce. Recent successes like Jury Duty along with heartwarming fan favorites such as Ted Lasso are also set to battle it out as these shows vie for the Emmy prize. Don’t miss out on one of the TV show's biggest nights. Here’s where you can catch the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Premiering on TV?
Tune in for the 75th Emmy Awards, set to air live coast-to-coast on Fox on Monday, January 15, at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. This prestigious event will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Is the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Streaming Online?
If catching the show's live broadcast isn’t a priority, audiences can stream the 2024 Emmy Awards on Hulu starting Tuesday, January 16. This option is available for those with the Hulu base plan (starting at $7.99 monthly). Speaking of Hulu, audiences who are subscribed to the Hulu + Live TV plan (priced between $76.99 and $89.99 per month) can enjoy the live stream of the 2024 Emmy Awards directly on the streaming platform.
Can You Watch the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’ Without Hulu?
In addition to Hulu, viewers can catch the 75th Emmy Awards using Fubo and Sling TV.
Witness the Emmys, along with E!’s pre- and post-show coverage on Fubo, available at a starting price of $74.99 per month and encompassing over 170 channels dedicated to news, entertainment, and sports.
Alternatively, viewers can also opt for Sling TV’s individual Blue plan, initially priced at $22.50 for the first month and $45 monthly thereafter, or opt for the combined Orange & Blue package, initially at $30 for the first month (regularly $60 monthly).
Who’s Hosting the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?
Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will take the reins as the host of the Emmy Awards. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor is not only leading the prestigious Emmy Awards but is also the host of the new game show We Are Family, hosted by Jamie Foxx. Anderson’s acting accolades include the sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson for eight seasons and served as an executive producer.
Who Are Nominated for the ‘2024 Emmy Awards’?
Check out some of the major nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Drama Series
|
Nominated Series
|
Network
|
Andor
|
Disney+
|
Better Call Saul
|
AMC
|
The Crown
|
Netflix
|
House of the Dragon
|
HBO
|
The Last of Us
|
HBO
|
Succession
|
HBO
|
The White Lotus
|
HBO
|
Yellowjackets
|
Showtime
Outstanding Comedy Series
|
Nominated Series
|
Network
|
Abbott Elementary
|
ABC
|
Barry
|
HBO
|
The Bear
|
FX
|
Jury Duty
|
Amazon Freevee
|
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
|
Prime Video
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Hulu
|
Ted Lasso
|
Apple TV+
|
Wednesday
|
Netflix
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
|
Nominated Series
|
Network
|
Beef
|
Netflix
|
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
Netflix
|
Daisy Jones & the Six
|
Prime Video
|
Fleishman Is in Trouble
|
FX
|
Obi-Wan Kenobi
|
Disney+
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
|
Nominated Actor
|
Character
|
Series
|
Network
|
Bill Hader
|
Barry Berkman / Barry Block
|
Barry
|
HBO
|
Jason Segel
|
Jimmy Laird
|
Shrinking
|
Apple TV+
|
Martin Short
|
Oliver Putnam
|
Only Murders in the Building
|
Hulu
|
Jason Sudeikis
|
Ted Lasso
|
Ted Lasso
|
Apple TV+
|
Jeremy Allen White
|
Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
|
The Bear
|
FX
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
|
Nominated Actress
|
Character
|
Series
|
Network
|
Christina Applegate
|
Jen Harding
|
Dead to Me
|
Netflix
|
Rachel Brosnahan
|
Miriam "Midge" Maisel
|
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
|
Prime Video
|
Quinta Brunson
|
Janine Teagues
|
Abbott Elementary
|
ABC
|
Natasha Lyonne
|
Charlie Cale
|
Poker Face
|
Peacock
|
Jenna Ortega
|
Wednesday Addams
|
Wednesday
|
Netflix
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
|
Nominated Actor
|
Character
|
Series
|
Network
|
Jeff Bridges
|
Dan Chase
|
The Old Man
|
FX
|
Brian Cox
|
Logan Roy
|
Succession
|
HBO
|
Kieran Culkin
|
Roman Roy
|
Succession
|
HBO
|
Bob Odenkirk
|
Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic
|
Better Call Saul
|
AMC
|
Pedro Pascal
|
Joel Miller
|
The Last of Us
|
HBO
|
Jeremy Strong
|
Kendall Roy
|
Succession
|
HBO
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
|
Nominated Actress
|
Character
|
Series
|
Network
|
Sharon Horgan
|
Eva Garvey
|
Bad Sisters
|
Apple TV+
|
Melanie Lynskey
|
Shauna
|
Yellowjackets
|
Showtime
|
Elisabeth Moss
|
June / Offred
|
The Handmaid's Tale
|
Hulu
|
Bella Ramsey
|
Ellie Williams
|
The Last of Us
|
HBO
|
Keri Russell
|
Kate Wyler
|
The Diplomat
|
Netflix
|
Sarah Snook
|
Shiv Roy
|
Succession
|
HBO
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|
Nominated Actor
|
Character
|
Series
|
Network
|
Taron Egerton
|
Dan Chase
|
Black Bird
|
Apple TV+
|
Kumail Nanjiani
|
Somen Banerjee
|
Welcome to Chippendales
|
Hulu
|
Evan Peters
|
Jeffrey Dahmer
|
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
|
Netflix
|
Daniel Radcliffe
|
"Weird Al" Yankovic
|
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
|
AMC
|
Michael Shannon
|
George Jones
|
George & Tammy
|
Showtime
|
Steven Yeun
|
Danny Cho
|
Beef
|
Netflix