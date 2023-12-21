Ferrari is a film three decades in the making, beginning in the mid-1990s when Michael Mann first penned the original idea. Some think the story began back when Mann was in film school and saw his first Ferrari. Regardless of where the roots of the story began, the epic biopic about the life of Enzo Ferrari is finally hitting theaters this Christmas.

Directed by Michael Mann, who is best known for his crime thriller Heat and the neo-noir action film Collateral, the film finds Enzo Ferrari as his automobile empire about to crumble. His personal life is no better, with his wife distant after the passing of their son and his mistress with a child of her own. The force of Enzo rivals his car’s engines. He has dominated the racing world and pushed the bounds of engineering. He has made that red car become more iconic than anyone thought was possible. And now he is going to lose it all unless Ferrari can win at the iconic Mille Miglia. If your gears are turning, read on to find out when and where you can watch the upcoming Ferrari film.

Ferrari Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Michael Mann Cast Shailene Woodley , Adam Driver , Sarah Gadon , Penelope Cruz Runtime 130 minutes Genres Biography , Drama , History

If Santa doesn’t leave a brand-new Ferrari under your tree that’s okay, you can head to the theaters on Christmas day to watch Ferrari on the big screen. The film is scheduled for a nationwide release on Monday, December 25, 2023.

It will compete in the box office against George Clooney’s historical sports drama The Boys in the Boat and the latest reimagining of the iconic musical The Color Purple.

Is ‘Ferrari’ in Theaters?

Yes, the best way to watch a film with this much high-octane racing is to watch it on as big a screen as possible. Right now, it is the only way, as there has been no announcement from US distribution NEON about their plans for a streaming release. Though the film is certain to make its way to streaming in the near future, when and where is still a mystery, so it’s worth the trip to catch the film at your local theater.

The film premiered at the 80th International Venice Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Golden Lion, a prize that ultimately went to Yorgos Lanthimos’ spicy steampunk comedy Poor Things.

Find Showtimes for 'Ferrari'

Watch the Trailer for ‘Ferrari’

Released by NEON, on October 18, 2023, the trailer has already gained over 11 million views. Racing fans will geek out over seeing past generations of that iconic red car racing on screen. But perhaps more alluring, more unattainable than the sports car itself is the man behind the brand, Enzo Ferrari.

The trailer shows Adam Driver rocking some salt and pepper hair, brooding on the side of a racetrack. He claims the superpowered car that crosses the screen in a blurry flash isn’t going fast enough. Holding himself and his team to these impossible standards became Enzo’s trademark, the reason for his career success and personal downfall. But these things are the same for a man whose life work is their passion. We also see, tour de force Penélope Cruz as Enzo’s wife, Laura, as they build a happy family together, then struggle to face the world as it gets torn away from them after their only child’s death.

At the end of the trailer, we see a slowed-down version of the moment that changed the lives of so many: the moment at the 1957 Mille Miglia race when a Ferrari driver’s front tire exploded. The car lost control and hit a telephone pole, crashing into the crowd. Both the driver and many spectators were killed, leaving Enzo Ferrari to face the consequences.

More Sports Biopic Movies Like ‘Ferrari’

Can’t wait till Christmas? Here are some movies like Ferrari to immerse you in the high-stakes sports world and spotlight the people who make it happen. These films will bring a smile to your face but also make you shed a few tears as they highlight the ups and downs of sports.

Rush (2013)

Any Formula 1 fan knows that the 1970s was a period of racing as sexy, as glamorous, and as dangerous as they come. Ron Howard’s racing drama tells the story of the intense rivalry between drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Everything about the two racers was polar opposite, their personalities and driving styles couldn’t be further apart, but what they both wanted more than anything was to win the 1976 Driver’s Championship. Chris Hemsworth portrays the British playboy James Hunt, whose daredevil approach to racing and off-track exploits made him a charismatic figure both on and off the circuit. In contrast, Daniel Brühl delivers a performance as Niki Lauda, the methodical and disciplined Austrian driver known for his technical expertise. The film doesn't merely focus on the glamour of the sport but dives into the profound personal sacrifices and physical toll demanded by Formula 1 racing, including the events at the infamous 1976 German Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, a race that would leave an indelible mark on both drivers.

I, Tonya (2017)

If you’re fascinated by Enzo Ferrari’s way of toeing the line between dedication and obsession, then I, Tonya is a great film to watch. The film takes us into the tumultuous and controversial world of figure skating during the 1990s, an era that witnessed the rise and fall of the infamous American figure skater Tonya Harding. The movie dives into the scandal that shook the figure skating world, culminating in an attack on Harding's rival, Nancy Kerrigan. Margot Robbie gives an acclaimed performance as Tonya, embodying her raw athleticism and carrying the emotional weight of her lifetime of tumultuous relationships. While the film is a true biopic, it's also a darkly comedic and at times tragic exploration of the pressures, prejudices, and hate that surrounded Harding's career. It gives an empathetic perspective on a complex and polarizing figure in the world of sports without alleviating her of any wrongdoing, ultimately leaving audiences questioning the blurred line between victim and hero.

Gran Turismo (2023)

Prior to 1997 if you wanted the thrill of racing, you needed to have decades of training, tens of thousands of dollars, and a lifetime of commitment. After 1997, all you needed was a Playstation. The release of racing simulation game Gran Turismo introduced a whole generation of fans to the world of racing, including Jann Mardenborough, a scrappy kid dedicated to taking his virtual skill onto a real racetrack. Based on Jann's true story, Gran Turismo follows his journey from beating other promising young drivers to secure a sponsored seat on a real racing team to competing at Le Mans. Similar to in Ferrari, a tragic racing accident would alter his life forever, calling into question if racing, the thing he loves most in the world, is worth it.

