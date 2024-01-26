Introducing the original Housewives of New York City. Ryan Murphy’s tantalizing Feud anthology makes its highly anticipated return after six years with Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The eight-episode limited series is inspired by the bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” by Laurence Leamer.

As the second installment in the Feud series, this season delves into the rise and fall of writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander). Set against the backdrop of New York’s high society, Capote befriends the city’s elite women, affectionately dubbed “the swans”, as he earns their trust and becomes their intimate confidante. However, this seemingly genuine connection takes a dark turn when Capote, with the stroke of his pen, publishes fictionalized accounts of the swans, staining the reputations of high society’s most untouchable figures and putting him in a feud with the ladies.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans also stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald. First premiering in 207 with its first installment, the “Better and Joan” season, Feud has garnered six Critics’ Choice Awards, four Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Grab a glass of wine and a gal pal or two— just make sure they don’t stab you in the back like Capote. Here’s where to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on TV and streaming.

Is Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Premiering on TV?

Catch the premiere of the first two episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on FX, scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST.

Is Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Streaming Online?

Episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans are available for streaming on Hulu the day after their FX premiere. Audiences who are not already members of the streaming platform can opt to subscribe to Hulu, with plans starting at just $7.99 per month for the ad-supported version.

Can You Watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Without Hulu?

For viewers in various international territories, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will be accessible on Disney+ (via Star). Additionally, in Latin America, the series will be available on Star+.

Watch the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Trailer

Sexy and scandalous, the trailer for FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans offers a hot sneak peek into the lives of New York’s upper echelons, portraying the glamorous and scandalous world of the city’s elite women. Truman Capote (Hollander), the acclaimed writer, becomes entangled in the intricate web of high society, surrounding himself with a group of women he playfully refers to as “the swans”. The group consists of four stunning women recognized as the crème de la cream of New York City: the ever-so-perfect Barbara “Babe” Paley (Watts), Slim Keith (Lane), C.Z. Guest (Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Flockhart).

A true social butterfly, Capote effortlessly integrates himself into the group, becoming an indispensable part of their lives and forming close bonds with these swans - dangerously too close. The writer’s seemingly genuine friendships with the swans end up becoming parasitic. In a surprising twist, Capote betrays the trust of the group by penning and publishing a fictionalized and slightly sensationalized tale based on their lives, unveiling their deepest secrets and vices to the general public. It was not until an excerpt from his book, Answered Prayers, was published in Esquire that catalyzed the end of his relationship with these socialites.

All friendships are destroyed and officially banished from high society and the swans aren’t through with him yet. If Hollander thinks he doesn’t have the swans coming after him, he better think again. It’s only a matter of time until the writer gets pulled into the consequences of his own actions, sending him into a spiral of self-destruction.

What’s the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Episode Schedule?

Check out the episode listing below for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Episode 1: “Pilot” - January 31, 2024

Episode 2: “Ice Water in Their Veins” - January 31, 2024

Episode 3: “Masquerade 1966” - February 7, 2024

Episode 4: “It's Impossible” - February 14, 2024

Episode 5: TBA - February 21, 2024

Episode 6: TBA - February 28, 2024

Episode 7: TBA - March 6, 2024

Episode 8: TBA - March 13, 2024

More Ryan Murphy Shows Like Feud: Capote vs. The Swans You Can Watch Right Now

American Horror Story (2011 - present)

The haunting anthology series has come a long way since its inception, taking audiences on a journey through physical and psychological atrocities that surpass the wildest imaginations. American Horror Story has everything audiences might expect from a show with the word “horror” in it. From the decomposition of a family in a mysterious farmhouse, to workers and residents in an insane asylum, a cast of circus freaks, and even a coven of witches. Yet, the true horrors lie not in these monstrous scenarios but in the underlying themes of infidelity, sanity, oppression, addiction, discrimination, and exploitation. In American Horror Story, the real monsters aren’t the ones under our beds — they’re the ones stuck in our heads.

The Politician (2019 - 2020)

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is a privileged student hailing from Santa Barbara, California. Ever since he was seven years old, Payton has harbored one single ambition — to become the President of the United States. But before he dips his toes into the realm of national politics, he must first conquer the perilous realm of Saint Sebastian High School. That shouldn’t be a problem. All Payton has to do is become the President of the Student Body, attend Harvard, and cunningly outmaneuver his ruthless classmates.

Pose (2018 - 2021)

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1980s New York, Pose is a deep dive into the ball culture world. At the heart of the show is Blanca (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who establishes a ‘house’ — a chosen family providing solace and support to LGBTQ youth rejected by their biological families. The series also introduces characters like Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain), a talented dancer who becomes a part of Blanca’s house and navigates the world of competitive balls together, where members vie against each other in categories such as fashion, attitude, and dance skills.

