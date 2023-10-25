People may say that love is in the air, but maybe it's more in one's fingers, especially for Christos Nikou's upcoming movie Fingernails.

The new film is a sci-fi romantic drama that stars Jessie Buckley (I'm Thinking of Ending Things), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear). The project was first announced in January 2021 with Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) originally cast in the lead role until Buckley replaced her in May 2022. This film marks Nikou's English-language debut with an impressive cast also including Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums). The talented ensemble comes together for this near-future world that offers the ultimate answer to finding one's soulmate. The film's title derives from the specific element required for such a definitive test which Nikou revealed in a recent Collider interview was changed from an alternate body part.

Fingernails will receive a limited theatrical run in theaters across the US on October 27. The movie joins the packed and diverse circuit of films at the tail end of this month which includes Killers of the Flower Moon, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Priscilla, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Fingernails will expand theatrically into international territories on November 3. The romantic sci-fi drama has already made its rounds in various film festivals earlier this year. The film premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, and Zurich Film Festival on September 29.

'Fingernails' Showtimes

'Fingernails' on Apple TV+

The sci-fi romantic film will be exclusively streaming on Apple TV+ on November 3, a week after it releases in select theaters. Apple Studios acquired the rights to the film in May 2022 before production took place between October and December. You can use the link below to go to the film's landing page.

'Fingernails' Trailers

The official trailer was released by Apple TV on September 26. Prior to that, first-look images were released on August 16. Opening up with Yazoo's 80s hit 'Only You', the trailer establishes a world where a technological test validates true love between two people based on their fingernails. Among these successful people are Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) who passed the test three years ago. Yet, Anna doesn't seem completely satisfied with this conclusive match which drives her curiosity to join the institution that runs this test. She learns under the institution's founder, Duncan (Luke Wilson), and is paired up with an experienced test conductor named Amir (Riz Ahmed). Anna can't help but become attracted to Amir and wonders about the possibility of having more than one true love. The film's official synopsis reads as follows:

Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Riz Ahmed).

Movies Like 'Fingernails' on Apple TV+

The blending of sci-fi and romance genres has yielded a wide variety of films filled with unique world-building and intriguing love stories. However, Fingernails joins the expanding slate of films on Apple TV+ that range across different genres. The following movies are other romantic and dramatic stories on the Apple TV+ platform that involve a protagonist questioning the state of their lives while also being involved in some love triangles much like Anna in Fingernails.

Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

This Sundance award-winning comedy-drama stars director/producer/writer and actor Cooper Raiff as Andrew, a recent college graduate. While his girlfriend, Maya, moves to Barcelona in an exchange program, Andrew lacks proper direction besides planning to make enough money to follow her. He lands the unconventional job as a party starter and DJ at bar mitzvahs where he encounters Domino (Dakota Johnson), the mother of one of the kids. Andrew finds himself drawn to her even though Domino is older and has a long-distance fiancé. Ultimately, he must discover the real drive in his life and learn the truth about growing up and feeling old.

The Sky is Everywhere (2022)

Based on the young adult novel written by Jandy Nelson, The Sky is Everywhere is a coming-of-age romantic film that follows a high school musical prodigy named Lennie Walker (Gracie Walker). She loves nature and music, but her passions fail to provide comfort when her older sister, Bailey (Havana Rose Liu), suddenly passes away. As Lennie tries to pick up the pieces, she meets Joe Fontaine (Jacques Colimon), a new student who shares a mutual interest in music and quickly grows closer to her. Yet, she also holds a complex relationship with Toby Shaw (Pico Alexander), the grieving boyfriend of Lennie's deceased sister. The story unfolds to see how Lennie works through her grief and navigates the romantic relationships that pose interesting choices for her.

Flora and Son (2023)

This very recent Apple TV+ release focuses on a frivolous single mother named Flora (Eve Hewson) who struggles to connect with her delinquent son, Max (Orén Kinlan). She decides to find a mutual hobby with the young boy to help him stop shoplifting. She saves an old guitar from being thrown into the garbage dump and intends to give it to her son. When Max shows no interest due to his more modern approach to music, Flora takes up the guitar instead. Her newfound passion for music is supported by her new online teacher, a washed-up musician from LA named Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). The pair bond over her music lessons and how their lives didn't turn out as they hoped. This new change revitalizes Flora as she invests in this new aspiration while fixing her relationship with her son and even appreciating her new bond with Jeff.

