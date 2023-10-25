Set in an aging pizzeria haunted by demonic animatronic mascots, the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise has become one of the most recognizable IPs in the world of video games.

These games have gained a lot of fans, both gamers and those who enjoy being scared. It has spawned many sequels, spin-offs, and a dedicated fan base, making it a significant part of horror gaming history. Like the video games, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie features a security guard tasked with watching over an abandoned family entertainment center called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. However, as the sun sets, our hero realizes his job is not only to keep things from the outside coming in but the creatures inside from going out.

What better way to count down to Halloween than revisiting the Chuck E. Cheese characters from your nightmares? Here’s where you can watch Five Nights at Freddy’s, just in time for Halloween.

Image Via Universal

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released early in international territories starting on October 25, 2023. However, fans in the US must avoid the spoilers as the film will be released two days later on October 27, 2023, so stay off social media for just a couple of days and grab your tickets from these theaters.

Showtimes for 'Five Nights at Freddy's

Image via Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's will receive a wide theatrical release, so you shouldn't have to look too far to find a theater that is playing the film near you. For showtimes at a theater near you, tickets are available from these online vendors:

'Five Nights at Freddy's on Streaming

Image via Universal Pictures

Subscribers of Peacock rejoice, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available to stream on the day of its US theatrical release, October 27, 2023. This isn't the first time that Universal has released one of their films day-and-date on Peacock, back in 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business and Halloween Kills received a similar release strategy, and in 2022 Universal released Marry Me, Firestarter, Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul, and Halloween Ends day-and-date.

Stream on Peacock

'Five Nights at Freddy's On-Demand

Image via Universal Pictures

While Five Nights at Freddy's will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock, there has not been mention of an on-demand release date for streaming services such as iTunes or Prime Video. Previously Halloween Ends was made available on demand 32 days after it was released in theaters, so expect Five Nights at Freddy's to follow a similar path.

'Five Nights at Freddy's on Blu-ray and DVD

Image via Universal Pictures

There has not yet been a release date announcement for Five Nights at Freddy's on Blu-ray or DVD. Physical copies are typically released around a few months after a movie's premiere. Looking back once again at Halloween Ends, that film received a physical release on December 27, 2022, 69 days after its theatrical release. If Five Nights at Freddy's follows a similar path, expect it to be released on Blu-ray and DVD in late December or early January.

'Five Nights at Freddy's Trailers

Five Nights at Freddy’s has not one but three teasers released so far, two trailers and one inside look, on the official Universal Pictures YouTube channel.

The first trailer features the night security guard, Mike Schmidt, played by Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games); desperate for work, he takes the job over the phone from a man played by Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo). He explains the position is in an abandoned entertainment center, and Mike brings his younger sister (Piper Rubio) to his first day on the job. But as the details of his position become clearer, his mistake in taking the job becomes more evident.

The second trailer starts differently; as several men break the locks and open the shutters into the abandoned arcade, they begin looting the quarter dispensers and smashing the pinball machines. However, it quickly becomes apparent that whatever creatures lie within do not appreciate the intruders and make quick work of ridding the building of the hooligans.

For our final inside look before watching the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s, the cast takes you on a special tour of Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. It introduces some terrifying creatures with exclusive interviews detailing the different aspects of the animatronics that make them each so scary with their own personalities. The cast also goes into why and how the film was made while acknowledging the original video game fanbase and teasing that there will be plenty of Easter eggs for the original fans to point out.

Movies Like 'Five Nights at Freddy's

To help build your excitement for Five Nights at Freddy's, here are three more movies that are available to stream, that bring a similar balance of silly and scary.

Willy's Wonderland (2021)

Image via Screen Media Films

In Willy's Wonderland, a quiet drifter, played by Nicolas Cage, finds himself in a deserted small town. He agrees to clean up a run-down family entertainment center overnight to pay for car repairs. However, this seemingly mundane task turns into a night of terror when he faces off against possessed animatronic characters that come to life and seek to destroy him. Yes, it is another rendition of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Still, the storyline is a bit different, and Cage plays the perfect anti-hero, delivering a memorable performance in this unique horror film.

Stream on Hulu

Chopping Mall (1986)

Image Via Concorde Pictures

In Chopping Mall, a group of young people decides to break into a shopping mall and have a late-night party, unaware that the mall's security system has been upgraded with state-of-the-art robots. As the partygoers settle in, a sudden and intense lightning strike causes a catastrophic malfunction in the security robots, transforming them into merciless killing machines. The group is abruptly thrust into a battle for their lives as they desperately attempt to outsmart and survive the relentless, deadly machines. Chopping Mall is an incredibly entertaining slasher horror film infused with dark humor, and its unique blend of thrills and comedy has solidified its status as a beloved cult classic.

Stream on Peacock

The Funhouse (1981)

In The Funhouse, a group of curious teenagers, Amy (Elizabeth Berridge), Buzz (Cooper Huckabee), Liz (Largo Woodruff), and Richie (Miles Chapin), decide to spend the night inside a carnival funhouse. As they explore the maze-like attraction, they stumble upon disturbing secrets and witness a shocking murder by a deformed man. Trapped inside with no way out, they must elude the relentless killer and navigate a nightmarish carnival with unsettling surprises. The classic 80s slasher features terrifying animatronics within The Funhouse and will have you second-guess what’s fake and what’s alive, creating an unforgettable horror experience.

Stream on Peacock