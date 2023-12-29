A once happy marriage is set to be turned upside down with Fool Me Once - a new mystery drama series that sees a wife suspect hidden secrets from her supposedly late husband. Based on the acclaimed novel by Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once sees Maya Stern's (Michelle Keegan) once-normal life go entirely awry when her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage), is mysteriously murdered. That profound sense of grief turns into utter confusion when Maya discovers an alive and well Joe on her daughter's nanny's cam. This causes Maya to embark on some detective work of her own to find out the truth about her husband's alleged death and who he really was.

It's a shocking mystery tale where every person in Maya's life is a potential suspect, and there's bound to be plenty of twists and turns along the way. If you're a murder-mystery fan reading this, then chances are you're leading an investigation of your own, that being where you can watch Maya's journey unfold. If that's true, we're happy to tell you that the case is about to be closed, as we have the answer for where you can watch Fool Me Once and more right down below.

Is 'Fool Me Once' Premiering on TV?

Tuning into cable or live television to watch Fool Me Once will prove to be a dead end, as Fool Me Once will only be available via streaming rather than on television. Netflix has not announced any plans to release Fool Me Once on network television at this time.

Is 'Fool Me Once' Streaming Online?

Fool Me Once will be making its streaming home exclusively on Netflix, which is fitting given that the streamer already has a wealth of mystery content. Just earlier this year, Netflix became the home of another UK-based murder-mystery series, Bodies, which put a brilliant time-traveling spin on the genre. Netflix subscribers are also anxiously awaiting the return of another mystery series, The Watcher, which is set to return sometime in 2024.

If you're not already subscribed to Netflix, there are currently three subscription plans to choose from, all three of which will give access to the streaming giant's entire catalog. For a detailed list of what each plan is, what it entails, and what it costs, look at the following table below:

Plan Features Price Standard with Ads Full catalog with limited ads

Full HD streaming

Two supported devices at once

Downloading on two supported devices $6.99 per month Standard Full catalog with no ads

Full HD streaming

Two supported devices at once

Downloading on two supported devices

Add one extra member who doesn't live in the subscriber's household for an additional fee $15.49 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month) Premium Full Catalog with no ads

Ultra HD streaming

Spatial audio

Four supported Devices at once

Downloading on six supported devices

Add two extra members who don't live in the subscriber's household for an additional fee $22.99 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month)

Can You Watch 'Fool Me Once' Without Netflix?

As of now, the only way to watch Fool Me Once is to have a Standard with Ads subscription plan or higher to Netflix. Plans for a release on a different streamer, live TV, Blu-ray/DVD, or other format have not been announced by Netflix at this time.

Watch the Trailer for 'Fool Me Once'

The first trailer for Fool Me Once was released by Netflix on December 7th, 2023, introducing audiences everywhere to Harlan Coben's latest mystery tale. The trailer begins with a brief glimpse into Maya and Joe's happier times when they were a newly married couple, only for that to come crumbling down when Joe is reported to have been fatally shot. This results in an understandable period of depression for Maya, now a single mother to her young child. Maya is then shocked to discover that a man who looks remarkably like Joe has appeared on her daughter's nanny cam after he was thought to be dead. Maya tries to convince her friends and family of what she saw, but nobody believes her, not even her judgmental mother-in-law, Judith (Joanna Lumley). Realizing that she's more than likely on her own in solving this mystery, Maya decides to become an impromptu detective and discover Joe's true fate.

What's the 'Fool Me Once' Episode Schedule?

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once will be available to binge-watch on Netflix starting Monday, January 1st, 2024. Netflix has not yet revealed the episode summaries for each episode at this time.

Other Mystery Shows You Can Watch Right Now on Netflix

Bodies (2023): A dead body is a staple for any murder mystery series, but what if that same dead body appeared in four different time periods? That's what the hit mini-series Bodies aims to answer, as the mysterious figure of Mannix (Stephen Graham) guides four different detectives from four different points in time in solving this connected mystery. This includes Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) from the 1890s, Karl Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) from the 1940s, Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor) from the 2020s, and Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas) from the 2050s. Bodies is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The Watcher (2022-): Loosely based on a true story, The Watcher tells how an average suburban couple's lives turn into a nightmare when they buy the wrong house. When Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) purchased a home in suburban New York, they sought a quiet home away from the big city. Little did they know that they would become the targets of a serial stalker known only as 'The Watcher,' whose identity could be any one of their friends or neighbors. Season 1 of The Watcher is streaming now on Netflix.

Lupin (2021-): Heavily inspired by the gentleman thief literary character Arsène Lupin, Lupin is a gripping new spin on master thievery with a modern, mystery twist. Following the exploits of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), this new lead character follows in Lupin's footsteps as a master thief with a heart of gold. Though he may have sticky fingers, Diop's true prize is preserving the legacy and memory of his unfairly scorned father. The first three parts of Lupin are streaming now on Netflix.

