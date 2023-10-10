Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane for the third time now with the new Frasier reboot. After the OG series (which is a spinoff of Cheers) came to an end in 2004, the show's protagonist is set to return to Boston and focus on getting closer to his son. The reboot is expected to remain true to its predecessor's humor and wit, but with a new batch of characters and cast to grow attached to. Although most of the show's OG cast don't seem to be involved in the project (except for Perri Gilpin), the upcoming revival is still highly anticipated by fans. After all, the series was a hit back when it was on air, receiving thirty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run. To make sure you are ready to see Frasier's return to the screen, here is a guide to when and where the reboot will be streaming.

When and Where Will the 'Frasier' Reboot Come Out?

You won't miss Frasier Crane for much longer! The reboot's first two episodes (entitled "The Good Father" and "Moving In") will launch on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Season 1 will have a total of 10 episodes premiering every week. The episode count is much shorter in comparison to the 20-episode-per-season OG series, but nothing prevents the Frasier reboot from getting more episodes down the line if it's renewed for a Season 2. For instance, How I Met Your Father had 10 episodes in its first season, but its second season had 20.

When Is the 'Frasier' Reboot's Finale Releasing?

Since the series will have 10 episodes released every week, its finale (entitled "Reindeer Games") will come out on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Watch the Trailer for the 'Frasier' Reboot

Paramount + released the trailer for the reboot in September 2023 and fans of the show were easily able to grasp where the beloved show is headed. Dr. Frasier Crane is now ready to embark on a new phase of his life as he returns to Boston. Hopeful that moving to the city will bring him closer to his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), the psychiatrist feels a bit surprised when his son seems to have a new girlfriend (Eve played by Jess Salgueiro) that he hadn't even heard of and has no time left to spend with him. Not taking "no" for an answer, Frasier gets a new job and a new house so that his son knows that he is there for good. Between teaching classes at university and having a scotch with Freddy, the protagonist soon feels at home next to family and friends.

What's the 'Frasier' Reboot's Episode Schedule?

Here is the schedule for the Frasier reboot, so you can know when to stream new episodes on Paramount +. The streaming service hasn't announced all of the series' episode titles, so only a few of them are listed below:

Episode 1: "The Good Father" - October 12, 2023

Episode 2 - "Moving In" - October 12, 2023

Episode 3 - October 19, 2023

Episode 4 - "First Class" - October 26, 2023

Episode 5 - November 2, 2023

Episode 6 - November 9, 2023

Episode 7 - "Freddy's Birthday" - November 16, 2023

Episode 8 - November 23, 2023

Episode 9: "The Fix Is In" - November 30, 2023

Episode 10: "Reindeer Games" - December 7, 2023

What Has the Cast Said About the 'Frasier' Reboot?

Kelsey Grammer has given some insight on the reboot back in 2022 through an interview with People, including the fact that the reboot was left on the back burner for six to seven years. Since David Hyde Pierce wasn't interested in reprising the role of Nyles and John Mahoney passed away in 2018, there had to be some changes to the revival's main storyline. Here is what he had to say about Frasier's anticipated comeback:

"He's our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that. I'm really very excited about it, and we'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

Nicholas Lyndhurst, who plays Alan Cornwall, talked to Daily Star about his positive experience working alongside Grammer in the reboot.

"He knows where the camera wants to be. He knows where the sound needs to be. He knows where the actor needs to be. Because he’s done it for so long, I think he probably knows everyone’s job, as well. So he knows the pitfalls that they’re going through. He’s just a delight."

Is the Original 'Frasier' Available to Stream?

Both the reboot and the original series are owned by the same media group (Viacom), meaning that in a way, they are sharing the same home. That said, if you would like to rewatch Frasier, then you should know that only a few seasons of the show are available to stream through Paramount+. Only eight seasons of the OG series are available on the same streaming platform as the reboot. However, Hulu also has Frasier in its catalog, and better yet, they have the entire series. If you aren't subscribed to Hulu, there are a variety of plans and bundles to choose from. If you don't mind ads here and there, the basic plan will grant you access to all of the platform's content for $7.99 per month. The other option would be to pay extra every month for the no-ad plan, which will cost 17.99 per month as of October 12, 2023. Students can get a significantly cheaper Hulu subscription, only paying $1.99 per month for an ad-supported plan. Prime Video will also grant members access to Seasons 1-11 until October 31. Fans can also buy the entire series on Google Play for $14.99 per season, or $24.99 for the entire installment through iTunes.

