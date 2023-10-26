Over the past few years, the biggest box office actors have been pro wrestlers. WWE veterans like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who brought his strength and charisma to franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji have become mainstays of the Holywood landscape. One of these wrestlers turned movie stars is John Cena. With a filmography including laugh-out-loud comedies like Trainwreck, Blockers, Vacation Friends, and even a cameo appearance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Cena has established himself as everyone’s favorite action-comedy star. Now Cena is teaming up with Alison Brie, the star of TV shows like Community and GLOW, for the new adventure film, Freelance. Cena plays, Mason Pettits, a former Special Forces operator who is now stuck in a dead-end office job. When he reluctantly decides to take on a freelance gig to provide security for journalist Claire Wellington (Brie) as she interviews Juan Venegas, the president of Paldonia, he gets more than he bargained for. As a military coup breaks out, Pettits and Wellington will have to find a way to survive the jungle together. From Pierre Morel, the director of Taken and Peppermint, Freelance is shaping up to be a hit. For anybody who can’t wait to see Cena battle his way through the jungle, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new adventure romp.

Freelance Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Pierre Morel Cast Alison Brie, John Cena, Alice Eve, Christian Slater Rating R Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action, Comedy Writers Jacob Lentz

Image via Relativity Media

Freelance will receive a theatrical release in the United States by Relativity Media on October 27, 2023. The action-comedy will be opening against the highly anticipated horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's and David Fincher's The Killer.

Freelance already premiered in international territories such as Germany and the United Arab Emirates on October 5, 2023.

'Freelance' Showtimes

Image via Relativity Media

Freelance will enjoy a wide theatrical release, which means the film will be playing in most theaters across the US and Canada. You can use the links below to find showtimes for Freelance at a theater near you.

'Freelance' on Streaming

Image via Relativity Media

Unfortunately, Freelance will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming. Previous titles from Relativity Media, such as the Ben Affleck vehicle Hypnotic and the political thriller The Independent, were made available to stream on Peacock, so Freelance will likely follow the same path. The film will likely be made available on VOD services around mid-November.

'Freelance' on Blu-ray and DVD

Image via Relativity Media

Since Freelance is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Relativity Media will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

'Freelance' Trailer

A trailer for Freelance was released on August 21. Do you know that feeling when you are doing exactly what you were put on this earth to do? If you are Mason Pettits, the answer is no. Utterly bored by his mundane family life and his painstakingly routine job, it seems like all the adventure in his life is gone until, his boss offers him one last job. Though reluctant, he decides to become the one-man security detail to a floundering journalist traveling to meet with the president of Paldonia. When a coup breaks out, he must find a way to survive with an eccentric and unstable leader and a journalist who would do anything to get a scoop.

More Movies Like 'Freelance'

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this fun adventure flick, check out these three other movies about wild escapades in beautiful but dangerous, exotic locations.

The Lost City (2022)

Image Via Paramount

When it comes to making blockbuster comedies, there is no one quite like Sandra Bullock. Since the 1990s, Bullock has made audiences across the world laugh with movies like Miss Congeniality and The Heat. One of her biggest critical and commercial successes came just last year with The Lost City. In it, Bullock plays Loretta Sage, an incredibly successful but reclusive romance novelist who is currently stuck on a nerve-ending book tour with her cover model, Dash MacMahon (Channing Tatum). When a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both away from their normal life and into a dangerous escapade through the jungle after a billionaire tries to convince her to search for a lost ancient burial chamber described in one of her books, they realize that sometimes life is stranger than fiction. Alongside Bullock, both Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe give amazing performances that make this movie a must-see.

Stream on Prime Video

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Image via 20th Century

There is no way you can have a conversation about exotic adventure comedies, without mentioning Romancing the Stone. Similar to The Lost City, the movie follows romance novelist Joan Wilder whose passionate creative life stands in direct opposition to her mundane and withdrawn personal life. After receiving a mysterious package one day that turns out to be the ransom she needs to free her abducted sister, Joan has to fly to South America where, with the help of a swashbuckling ex-pat, Jack T. Colton, she will have to learn to be brave. Romancing the Stone is not only a fun adventure, but it helped cement the careers of its stars and its director. Thanks to the critical and commercial success of this movie, director Robert Zemeckis would be able to make his passion project, the Back to the Future trilogy, and Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas would become the biggest stars of the decade.

Rent on Prime Video

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hollywood’s other successful wrestler turned-actor, Jungle Cruise is one of Disney’s most thrilling adventures of the past decade. Based on the Disneyland Theme Park Ride, Jungle Cruise centers around Dr. Lily Houghton, an eccentric, adventurous botanist, who enlists the help of a wisecracking skipper named Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon. Together, they search for the ancient Tree of Life that holds the power to heal. However, when they learn they are in a race against a German expedition as well as cursed conquistadors, their journey becomes much more treacherous. Following in the footsteps of its successful predecessor, Pirates of the Caribbean, the movie is equal parts whimsical and nail-biting. Thanks to the incredible cast of actors including, Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, and Paul Giamatti, it’s no wonder the film is set to gain a sequel.

Stream on Disney+