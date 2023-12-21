Controversial Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and brainy British writer C.S. Lewis never met in real life. And that’s probably for the best, as upon first glance they don’t have a lot in common to talk about. However, they do have one difference; their belief in God, a topic rich enough to debate over for the entire course of the upcoming historical drama film Freud’s Last Session.

The film is adapted from Mark St. Germain's stage play of the same name, which in turn is based on Armand Nicholi's book, The Question of God. It follows the fictional conversation between C.S. Lewis, an Oxford scholar over a decade before he would write his most enduring work, The Chronicles of Narnia, who recently refound his Christian faith after being a staunch atheist for years, and Sigmund Freud. Freud, whose heavily debated ideas were less enduring than Lewis’s, was the founder of psychoanalysis whose research spurred hundreds of other studies. As scientific of a mind as it gets, he was a vocal disbeliever in God.

The film premiered at the 2023 AFI Fest in October and is slated for a December release. With acting icon Anthony Hopkins at the helm as Freud, complemented by Matthew Goode’s C.S. Lewis, the film presents an intellectual workout for audiences with passionate arguments on either side, so don’t be expecting any mindless entertainment.

Whether you vaguely remember Freud’s name from your high school psychology class or binge-read The Chronicles of Narnia, this film digs deep into the minds and opinions of two historical figures. Here's when and where you can watch Freud’s Last Session.

When is ‘Freud's Last Session’ Coming Out?

Freud’s Last Session is coming to theaters in Los Angeles and New York on December 22nd, 2023. The date for a nationwide release has not yet been announced, but it can be expected sometime in early 2024.

The film will be distributed by Sony Classic Pictures and has a runtime of just over 2 hours, clocking in at 122 minutes.

There is no word yet on any streaming or digital release. Still, considering that most of the films distributed by Sony Pictures Classics are currently available on some streaming platform, we can assume that Freud’s Last Session will follow suit once its theatrical run is complete.

Watch the ‘Freud's Last Session’ Trailer

The trailer previews the battle of faith between two of the 20th century's greatest minds. We get our first look at our characters, including Anna Freud, Sigmund’s daughter with whom he shared a unique and co-dependent relationship. One thing missing from the trailer is Freud's Austrian accent, which Hopkins has chosen to omit, but judging by the trailer, the performance is strong enough that it will not be missed.

What is ‘Freud's Last Session’ About?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The film follows a young C.S. Lewis as he visits the home of the dying Sigmund Freud. After being raised in a religious Irish family, he became a vocal atheist at 15. However, once at Oxford he was inspired by several books, and his good friend J. R. R. Tolkien, to reinvestigate his Christian faith, and he went on to become one of the most influential Christian apologists. Freud on the other hand, viewed religious beliefs as illusions or wish-fulfillments, and they could be seen as expressions of the Oedipus complex, with God serving as a replacement for the father figure. He saw religious beliefs as a way for individuals to cope with the uncertainties and challenges of life.

C.S. Lewis hopes that he can change Freud’s mind before his death, giving him the same solace that Freud criticizes. But Freud’s deteriorating physical state gives an immediacy to his vehement opposition to the concept of God and the afterlife, elevating the debate from mere theoretical discourse to a deeply personal confrontation with his own mortality.

Beyond the central debate, the film weaves in several subplots to build out the real-life experience behind the men’s ideas. We see C. S. Lewis's haunting flashbacks to his harrowing experiences during the First World War. The film explores Freud's highly charged and co-dependent relationship with his daughter, Anna. The movie doesn't shy away from delving into Freud's concerns about his daughter's sexuality, suggesting that she might be involved in a same-sex relationship with her lifelong friend and academic collaborator, Dorothy Burlingham.

Like most stage play adaptations, the majority of the film takes place in one location within the intimate confines of Freud's London home. Following the Nazi annexation of Austria, this move was prompted by the Gestapo’s arrest and interrogation of Anna. Aside from the flashbacks, the film does venture out of Freud’s home when air raids force them to take shelter in an ironic and unexpected sanctuary - a nearby church.

Movies Like 'Freud's Last Session' That You Can Stream Right Now

One Night in Miami... (2020)

Image via Amazon Studios

Similar to Freud's Last Session, One Night in Miami... takes some famous historical figures with well-documented beliefs and imagines what would happen in a conversation between them. Based on the stage play of the same name, the film is a fictional account of a real-life meeting between four prominent African American figures of the time that took place on the night of February 25, 1964, in a hotel room in Miami. Malcolm X (human rights activist), Muhammad Ali (legendary boxer), Jim Brown (greatest running back in NFL history), and Sam Cooke (widely influential singer/songwriter) went into that hotel room together, and the screenplay (written by Kemp Powers, who also wrote the stage play) imagines what might have transpired during their private meeting, exploring the discussions and debates they might have had about their roles in the civil rights movement and their individual approaches to activism and social change. All of these men have their own ideas about how to change the world, but they also have their own fears about being influential figures in a racially turbulent America. Each leaves the hotel room changed, prepared to make life choices that will alter the path of history and the civil rights movement. Regina King's directorial debut was praised as a powerful character-driven discourse during a pivotal moment in American history, earning three nominations at the Academy Awards and overall positive reviews from critics.

Watch on Prime Video

A Dangerous Method (2011)

Image via Entertainment One

Based on the 1993 play The Talking Cure, A Dangerous Method tells the story of the complex relationship between three of the most influential figures in early psychoanalysis: Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung, and Sabina Spielrein. Freud and Jung are two names that any high school psychology student would know. Still, Sabina Spielrein was the first female psychoanalyst who published 35 papers over her lifetime, making massive advancements in the field. Her comparative anonymity due to her gender and murder by the Nazi's might make her seem less significant to history than her psychoanalyst counterparts. Still, the film explores her unique path, going from being Jung's patient after a psychological breakdown to being his assistant and eventually his lover. Freud takes issue with his protégé violating this doctor-patient relationship, and their relationship becomes marked by constant debates about the nature of human sexuality, the boundaries between professionalism and personal life, and the differences in the approaches taken by the two men. The film serves as a dramatic addendum to your psychology textbook, shedding light on the untold story of Spielrein's contributions to the field that remain significant, emphasizing the broader implications of her work beyond the shadows cast by her more renowned male counterparts. But no matter how much these minds studied the nature of relationships, they were not immune to falling into the pitfalls of love, or lust, themselves.

Watch on Prime Video